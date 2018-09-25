Backstage Auctions’ Noel Monk Collection is the subject of a special Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Houston music auctioneer, Backstage Auctions, will hold quite an amazing auction called the Noel Monk Collection on October 13-21, 2018 (preview starts at www.backstageauctions.com on Sept. 26).

Noel Monk is well known in the music industry and the amount of music-related items he has collected over the years is astounding — and most of it is going on the auction block at Backstage Auctions. The auction lots range from backstage passes to musical instruments, and start as low as $25, where almost any fan can afford to buy a part of music history.

Noel Monk’s resume covers many decades of rock music history. He started in the music industry working for Bill Graham as stage manager at the legendary Fillmore East [Want one of Noel’s personal ‘stage diagrams’ of, say, Fleetwood Mac‘s 1968 gig at the Fillmore? Hey, you can possibly own it]. He then moved onto becoming a tour manager in 1971 for the Moody Blues. In 1977, Warner Brothers hired Monk to manage (truly manage!) the Sex Pistols‘ infamous U.S. tour (there are behind-the-scenes poloroids and even pharmacy receipts for Sid!). And then when he handled that, the record company had him manage Van Halen, which lasted until 1985. The Van Halen memorabilia is truly the highlight of the auction (even the infamous M&M contracts are here!).

Listen to the podcast below, as Backstage Auctions owner Jacques van Gool details some of the many items up for auction. This podcast episode is also a rock history lesson — a must-listen for Van Halen and Sex Pistols fans! Enjoy!

Go to www.BackstageAuctions.com for even more information on this auction.