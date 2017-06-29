Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 2 – Candice Night

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 2

CANDICE NIGHT, GOLDMINE’S ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO RECORD COLLECTING

Candice Night, vocalist for Blackmore’s Night, talks about her current solo album and what will be going on musically for her and her guitarist-husband Ritchie Blackmore this year. Also, longtime Goldmine author Dave Thompson talks about his new book “Goldmine’s Essential Guide to Record Collecting.”