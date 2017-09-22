Donovan is the guest on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 8

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 8

Donovan

Donovan discusses the benefits of transcendental meditation (TM), including his involvement with the Maharishi, The Beatles and the David Lynch Foundation, which recently released the DVD of “Change Begins Within: A Benefit Concert For The David Lynch Foundation” (Eagle Vision). The David Lynch Foundation promotes the healing power of TM for those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s a fascinating discussion with an iconic singer-songwriter and an enlightened man.

