Drummer Mike Portnoy is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 26

Drummer Mike Portnoy is Episode 26’s guest. Portnoy — a former member of Dream Theater — has teamed up with bassist Billy Sheehan, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thalk and veteran vocalist Jeff Scott Soto to create what is obviously a supergroup, called Sons of Apollo. The band’s debut album Psychotic Symphony came out in October 2017 on Inside Out Music and is quite the accomplishment as far as musicality is concerned. Portnoy talks about the band’s debut album, the current tour and his life as a music collector, especially Beatles memorabilia and vinyl.

Listen to the podcast below.