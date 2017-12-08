Goldmine Podcast: David Cassidy tribute, Jag Panzer interview

Episode 13

David Cassidy tribute, Jag Panzer interview

David Cassidy is remembered by Goldmine writers Ken Sharp and Dave Thompson. Ken Sharp recorded a song, “I Wanna Be David Cassidy” (played on this podcast), as a tribute to his childhood hero with proceeds going to Cassidy’s charity. Dave Thompson talks about growing up in England and becoming a Partridge Family/Cassidy fan and then, eventually, a collector of the show’s memorabilia.

Jag Panzer formed out of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, and this Colorado band produced a raw form of underground heavy metal in the early ’80s. Their 1984 album “Ample Destruction” is now considered a classic release for those familiar with early indie metal. The band’s 2017 release, “The Deviant Chord,” is more complex and progressive but the raw indie spirit is still there. Guitarist Mark Briody talks about Panzer’s newest release as well as indie metal and it’s collectibility.