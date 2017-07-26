Foghat and Rex Brown are guests on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 3

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 4

REX BROWN AND CHARLIE HUHN OF FOGHAT

Rex Brown (Pantera, Down, Kill Devil Hill) goes out on his own as vocalist/bassist to deliver his current solo album, “Smoke On This” (eOne). It is a powerhouse rock ‘n’ roll record that will still please his heavy metal following. Then vocalist/guitarist Charlie Huhn talks about Foghat’s latest live album “Live at the Belly Up” and the band’s tour that will follow.