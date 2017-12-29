Goldmine Podcast: Author Ray Padgett and The Cranberries

Episode 14

Interviews with author Ray Padgett and The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan

Author Ray Padgett joins the podcast to talk about his latest book, Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time, with Goldmine editor Patrick Prince and contributor Warren Kurtz.

Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries is interviewed about the band’s 2017 album, Something Else, a record that has all their hits reimagined acoustically with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.