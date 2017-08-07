Graham Nash and Mark Weiss are guests on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 5

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 5

GRAHAM NASH AND ROCK PHOTOGRAPHER MARK WEISS

Graham Nash joins us on the first podcast of August 2017 to explain how he started collecting Underground Comix artwork and why he is now auctioning off his collection via Heritage Auctions on Aug. 10-12. Then Mark Weiss, famed rock photographer, will talk to us about his newest venture called Rock Scene Auctions. RockSceneAuctions.com is a new rock photography auction site where Mark auctions off his own iconic work and the work of other photographers. Auctions will appear every month — different bands, different eras — and part of the money goes to charity. Large, frameable, high quality prints, autographed by the photographers. Music collectors will be pleased.