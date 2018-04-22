Harvey Kubernik discusses his music books on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 25

Author Harvey Kubernik talks in detail about his newest book, The Doors Summer’s Gone (Otherworld Cottage Industries, Paperback) and his back catalog (Canyon of Dreams: The Magic and the Music of Laurel Canyon1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love, etc.).

Also, beforehand, Goldmine Radio Hour co-host Ronald Webb does a box set opening of this year’s 4-LP/1-EP vinyl set Chuck Berry:The Great Twenty-Eight Super Deluxe.(Geffen/UMe) in the podcast studio.

Play the podcast below.

 

