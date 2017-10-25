Joe Walsh drummer Joe Vitale and The Persuasions are guests on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 10

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

Joe Walsh drummer Joe Vitale and The Persuasions are the guests on Goldmine Magazine’s final podcast of October. Joe Vitale talks about the current Joe Walsh solo tour, the old days with Joe Walsh’s Barnstorm and his friendship with Tom Petty. A cappella legends The Persuasions have had a long career of collaborating and touring with many rock ‘n’ roll artists like Lou Reed, Frank Zappa and others. In fact, Zappa “discovered” the band and signed them to a record deal on Straight Records in 1970. Some 30 albums later, The Persuasions released a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies called “Ladies and Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies and The Persuasions” on Vanguard this year. Jayotis Washington and Dave Revels discuss the past and present, and even perform a Halloween song for the Goldmine Podcast. Enjoy!

Listen to the podcast below.