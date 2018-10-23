Ken Sharp introduces new album on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Ace Frehley, John Oates, Marshall Crenshaw and Utopia’s Kasim Sulton all contribute to Ken Sharp’s latest album, Beauty in the Backseat. The album draws from power pop and Sharp’s Philly roots. The 16-track LP also touches on the death of David Bowie (“The Day That David Bowie Died”) and David Cassidy (“I Wanna Be David Cassidy”).

Besides talking to Sharp, Goldmine plays the song “Rock Show” at the end of the podcast.“Rock Show” includes lead guitar from Ace Frehley.

[Coincidentally, the cover story for Goldmine’s November 2018 issue is an interview Sharp conducted with Ace. The issue is on Barnes & Noble and Books A Million newsstands until November 5. Click below for more details.]

Order Ken Sharp’s album here.

Listen to the podcast below.