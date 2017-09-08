Pink Floyd artist Gerald Scarfe, Carlos Santana and the band Jackyl on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 7

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 7

Gerald Scarfe, Carlos Santana and Jackyl

Pink Floyd artist Gerald Scarfe talks about selling off original artwork from “The Wall” and his ongoing relationship with Roger Waters. Then some thoughts from Carlos Santana on “Power of Peace,” the collaboration album with the Isley Brothers, and also a talk with the hard rock band, Jackyl.