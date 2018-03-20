Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 21

Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker (pianist, singer) is the guest on this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast.

Booker talks in detail about the new release of the limited edition, super deluxe box set, Still There’ll Be More (Esoteric Recordings), which celebrates 50 years of Procol Harum. The eight disc set comprises of five CDs and three DVDs, covering the band’s entire career (with the exception of key members’ early days in The Paramounts), from “A Whiter Shade of Pale” to the 2017 album, Novum.

Brooker talks openly about Procol Harum’s past, present and future. He not only discusses Still There’ll Be More but also music collecting, ‘60s Swinging London, Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, his longtime collaboration with lyricist Keith Reid, a special gift from a New York City firefighter and Procol Harum’s exclusion from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.