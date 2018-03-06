Rock concert art is the focus as Backstage Auctions is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 20

Backstage Auctions, coming off a successful “Headliners & Legends Auction” in February, begins March with a rock auction centering on rare posters and handbills called the “Rock Concert Art Auction” — preview starts March 11 and auction is live March 18-25, 2018.

Owner Jacques Van Gool details the rare items set for auction, like highly collectible posters and handbills ranging from The Beatles to Nirvana.

Van Gool also talks about the results of the “Headliners & Legends Auction” in February, where a 1995 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar owned and signed by Bob Dylan sold for a whopping $25,200. Signed Fleetwood Mac items and Peter Max artwork also sold to the highest bidder.

But the upcoming“Rock Concert Art Auction” will excite poster and handbill collectors very much. Such music collectors will definitely be interested in tuning in to this featured podcast. Click below to listen.