Run Out Groove Records and Peter Hook on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 6

EPISODE 6

RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS AND PETER HOOK

Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook joins us on Goldmine Magazine Podcast for our second episode in August 2017. Hook and his band The Light have released four live albums celebrating different Joy Division/New Order LPs in their entirety. The outcome will please any fan of these two popular bands. Peter Hook has plenty to say on the subject. Then Matthew Block of Run Out Groove Records will inform us about this new unique record label. Run Out Groove is designed for vinyl record collectors. If you go to runoutgroovevinyl.com, each month the site will post potential album projects (found in the vaults of Warner Bros.) and then ask you — the record collector — to vote which project should be pressed to vinyl as an individually numbered and limited edition. A very cool interactive experience. Matthew Block explains the entire experience and ROG’s history.