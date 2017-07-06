Sonny Landreth on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 3

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 3

SONNY LANDRETH and DIRECTOR ANDREAS NEUMANN

Sonny Landreth, who has been called the King of Slydeco, talks to Goldmine about his latest album, “Recorded Live In Lafayette” — a double CD and vinyl release on Provogue Records (Mascot Label Group). Then director Andreas Neumann discusses the documentary “American Valhalla,“ which is the story of the musical collaboration between Iggy Pop and Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) for the making of Iggy’s album “Post Pop Depression” and its subsequent world tour.