Ted Nugent equates hunting with the rock ‘n’ roll tradition

Goldmine magazine and its sister publication Deer & Deer Hunting magazine have teamed up to present a special podcast with the ‘Motor City Madman,’ Ted Nugent. As well as being a well-known rock guitarist, Ted Nugent is a longtime blogger for Deer & Deer Hunting with an exclusive weekly blog called the Ted Nugent Blog. Readers get a weekly view inside Nugent’s love for deer and hunting, everything from tactical archery training to the protection from deer ticks. As Deer & Deer Hunting puts it, “He leaves politics at the door to focus on the true issues and challenges facing today’s deer hunters and the deer hunting climate.”

“Ted has been a longtime friend and Deer & Deer Hunting supporter.,” says DDH editor Dan Schmidt. “His blog is an extension of the fan-favorite column that he penned for DDH in the late 1990s.”

Ted has been writing for Deer & Deer Hunting since 1997, and blogging since 2001.

Now, with this special Goldmine Magazine Podcast episode, Nugent details how hunting relates to his love for music, as his latest album, The Music Made Me Do It, is about both hunting and the roots of rock ‘n’ roll. The Goldmine podcast episode also gets into Ted’s earlier musical career: The Amboy Dukes and his classic “Stranglehold” / “Great White Buffalo” era. Lastly, Ted Nugent becomes very candid about the loss of his close friend and fellow hunter, Fred Bear. As a tribute to his dear friend, Nugent wrote the song “Fred Bear,” which has become a favorite among music fans and hunters alike.

