UFO and Starsailor are guests on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 9

UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore and Starsailor vocalist James Walsh are guests on Goldmine Magazine’s first podcast of October.

UFO has a new album out this month on Cleopatra Records, “The Salentino Cuts,” which is a full-length of rock ‘n’ roll covers. Guitarist Vinnie Moore is candid about the band’s songwriting process and how they came about the idea of releasing a record of cover tunes.

Starsailor comes out with their first album in eight years, “All This Life.” Vocalist James Walsh talks about the band’s entire discography and what makes “All This Life” unique.

