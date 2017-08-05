Welcome to Goldmine’s online listing of record stores.

ALABAMA:

Charlemagne Record Exchange

1924-1/2 11th Ave. S.

Birmingham, AL 35218

Phone: 205-322-5349

E-mail: charlemagnerecs@gmail.com

Excalibur Vintage and Vinyl

215 Second Ave., Unit 2

Decatur, AL 35601

Phone: 256-345-0988

E-mail: excaliburvintageandvinyl@gmail.com

Mobile Records*

140 S. Sage Ave., No. B

Mobile, AL 36606

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 251-479-0096

E-mail: kglassal@aol.com

OZ Music*

506 14th St.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Renaissance Records

2020 11th Ave. S.

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-933-8000

E-mail: renaissancesouth@bellsouth.net

ALASKA:

Beat Garden

3300 College Road

Fairbanks, AK 99709-3707

Mammoth Music

2906 Spendard Road

Anchorage, AK

ARKANSAS:

Arkansas Record-CD Exchange

4212 MacArthur Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72118

Phone: 501-753-7877

are@arcd.com

Vintage Stock-Rogers

4505 W. Walnut, Suite 5

Rogers, AR 72756

Phone: (479) 936-5881

ARIZONA:

Renfield Record Exchange

403 Clark St., Suite B11

Jerome, AZ 86331

Phone: 928-634-1615

E-mail: renfieldrecordexchange@hotmail.com

Revolver Records*

918 N. Second St.

Phoenix, AZ 85001

Phone: 602-795-4980

Rockzone Records

2155 E. University, No. 104

Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: 480-964-6301

E-mail: rockzonerecords@yahoo.com

Sedona Antiques

Collectible records and more. . .

P.O. Box 295

Sedona, AZ 86339

Phone: 928-301-6980

Web: www.e-profession.com

email: dan@e-profession.com

Stinkweeds

12 W. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85013-2518

Phone: 602-248-9461

Tracks in Wax Records

4741 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85001

Phone: 602-274-2660

E-mail: tracksinwax44@cox.net

CALIFORNIA:

Amoeba Music Hollywood*

6400 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Trade Counter Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 323-245-6400

Web: www.amoeba.com

Amoeba Music

2455 Telegraph Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94704a

Phone: 510-549-1125

Aquarius Records

1055 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

e-mail: store@aquariusrecords.org

Web: www.aquiariusrecords.org

Phone: 415-647-2272

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Cheap Thrills Records*

563 Higuera St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401



Dr. Strange Records

7136 Amethyst Ave.

Alta Loma, CA 91701

Phone: 909-944-1778

Dyzzy Vinyl

3004 E. Seventh St.

Long Beach, CA 90804

Phone: 562-438-8928

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Folk Arts Rare Records

3072 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego, CA 92104

Phone: 619-282-7833

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday (10am -6pm)

E-mail: brendanlboyle@gmail.com

Web: folkartsrarerecords.com

Kool Kat Jazz Records

97 Linden St.

Oakland, CA 94607

Phone: 510-291-1223

E-mail: sales@koolkatjazz.com

The Last Record Store

1899 A-Mendocino Ave.

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Phone: 7070-525-1963

E-mail: lastrecordstore@sonic.net

Media Works Records*

7830 Foothill Blvd.

Sunland, CA

Phone: 818-709-9100

Email: www.mediaworksrecords.com

Off The Record

2912 University Ave.

San Diego, CA 92104



Old Town Records

42012 Main St.

Temecula, CA 92589

Phone: 951-693-2004

E-mail: oldtownrecords@yahoo.com

Pop Obscure Records

735 S. Los Angeles St

Los Angeles, CA. 90014

Phone: 213-628-3898

Web: www.popobscurerecords.com

Rasputin Music

2401 Telegraph Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94720

Phone: 800-350-8700

The Record Collector

7809 Melrose Ave.Hollywood, CA 90046

Phone: 323-655-6653

Web: www.therecordcollector.net

The Record Parlour

6408 Selma Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90028

Phone: 323-655-6653

Web: www.therecordparlour.com

Record Surplus*

12436 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: 310-979-4577

Web: www.recordsurplusla.com

Rockaway Records

2395 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Phone: 323-664-3232

E-mail: sales@rockaway.com

Web: http://www.rockaway.com

Salzers Records*

5777 Valentine Road

Ventura, CA 93003

Streetlight Records

2350 Market St.

San Francisco, CA

Phone: 888-396-2350

E-mail: info@streetlightrecords.com

Web: http://www.streetlightrecords.com

Streetlight Records

980 S. Bascom Ave.

San Jose, CA

Phone: 888-330-7776

Streetlight Records

939 S. Pacific Ave.

Santa Cruz, CA

Phone: 888-648-9201

Vinyl Revolution*

230 Lighthouse Ave.

Monterey, CA 93940

Phone: 831-646-9020

E-mail: vinylrev@sbcglobal.net

Vinyl Solution Records*

151 West 25th Ave.

San Mateo, CA. 94403

650-571-0440

http://www.vinylsolutionrecords.com



Zoinks Records

226 S. Main St.

Pomona, CA

Phone: 909-865-4755

Hours: 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Website: www.zoinksrecords.com



COLORADO:

Absolute Vinyl Records and Stereo

4474 N. Broadway St.

Boulder, CO 80304-0506

Phone: 303-955-1519

E-mail: fortherecords@cs.com

Albums on the Hill

1128 13th St.

Boulder, CO 80302

Phone: 303-447-0159

E-mail: albums2001@comcast.net

Extreme Sound And Vision

P.O. Box 666

Aspen, CO 81612

e-mail: With_A_Tail@hotmail.com

Finest Record Store

1129 W. Elizabeth St.

Fort Collins, CO 80527

Phone: 970-484-6446

E-mail: finest74@yahoo.com

The Leechpit

708 N. Weber St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Phone: 719-634-3675

E-mail: adam@csindy.com

LPHound’s Vinyl House

6235 E. 14th Ave.

Denver, CO 80220

Phone: 303-593-2540

E-mail: LPHounds@gmail.com

Wax Trax Records

638 E. 13th Ave

Denver, CO 80262

Phone: 303-831-7246

E-mail: waxtraxdenver@qwestoffice.net



CONNECTICUT:

Disc & Dat

107 Greenwood Ave.

Bethel, CT 06801-2528

Phone: 203-797-0067

discanddatct@gmail.com

Exile on Main St.*

267 E. Main St.

Branford, CT 06405

Gerosa Records

246 Federal Rd C16, Brookfield, CT 06804

Phone: 203-775-7074

www.gerosarecords.com

Johnny’s Records

45 Tokeneke Road

Darien, CT 06820

Phone: 203-655-0157

Merle’s Record Rack

307 Racebrook Road

Orange, CT 06477

Mystic Disc

10 Steamboat Wharf

Mystic, CT

Phone: 860-536-1312

E-mail: dandisc@sbcglobal.net

Pop Obscure Records

735 S. Los Angeles St

Los Angeles, CA. 90014

Phone: 213-628-3898

E-mail: www.popobscurerecords.com

Redscroll Records

24 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492

Phone: 203-265-7013

redscrollrecords.com

Replay Records

2586 Whitney Ave.

Hamden, CT 06518

Phone: 203-980-1277

E-mail: davidelliott87@gmail.com

Telegraph

19 Golden St.

New London, CT 06320

Phone: 860-701-0506

Tumbleweeds

325 Main St.

Niantic, CT 06357

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 860-739-9018

Web: http://www.tumbleweedsct.com

Willimantic Records

744 Main Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 USA

Phone: 860-450-7000

DELAWARE:

Rainbow Music & Books

54 E. Main St.

Newark, DE 19702

Phone: 302-368-7738

E-mail: chrisavino@gmail.com

Vintage Vinyl at The Barn Shops at Five Points

18388 Coastal Highway, Unit 6

Lewes, DE 19958

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 410-960-2919

FLORIDA:

Bayco Vinyl Exchange

437 S Grace Avenue

Panama City, Florida 32401

Phone: 850-691-2800

www.facebook.com/baycovinylexchange

Hot Wax

1524 E 7th Ave.

Tampa, FL 33605

Phone: 813-248-6999

E-mail: hotwax1200@aol.com

Radio-Active Records

845 North Federal Highway,

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

www.radio-active-records.com

Rock & Roll Heaven Inc.

1814 N. Orange Ave.

Orlando, FL 32804

Phone: 407-896-1952

E-mail: sales@rock-n-rollheaven.com

Web: http://www.rock-n-rollheaven.com

Remember Wynn Records

7007 Lanier Drive

Pensacola, FL 32504

Phone: 800-476-8630

E-mail: rememberwynn@bellsouth.net

Vinyl Lover (online only)

217 N. 12th St.

Tampa, FL 33602

Phone: 813-418-6880

Fax: 435-514-7447

E-mail: webmaster@vinyl-lover.com

Web: http://vinyl-lover.com

wegotbeats

5130 N. Federal Hwy, Suite 2

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

www.wegotthebeats.biz

Yesterday and Today Records

9274 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33175

Phone: 305-554-1020

E-mail: yandtrec@aol.com

GEORGIA:

Beatlab ATL

464-B Moreland Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

(404) 524-9060

www.beatlabusa.com 464-B Moreland Ave NEAtlanta, GA 30307

FB + IG + TW: @BeatlabATL Sun-Wed 12p-6p Thu-Sat 12p-8p

Comeback Vinyl

520 South Main Street

Suite A

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Phone: 678-580-0583

Web: www.comebackvinyl.com

Fantasyland Records

360 Pharr Road, NE Suite B

Atlanta, GA 30305

Phone: 404-237-3193

E-mail: fantasyland41@hotmail.com

Low Yo Yo Stuff

261 W. Washington St.

Athens, GA 30601

Phone: 706-606-0842

E-mail: chris@chrisrazz.com

Mojo Vinyl

34 Webb St., No. 8

Roswell, GA 30075

Phone: 678-534-5042

Wax ‘n’ Facts

432 Moreland Ave. NE

Atlanta, GA 30307,

Phone: 404-525-2275

E-mail: waxnfacts@gmail.com

Wuxtry Records*

197 E. Clayton St.

Athens, GA 30601

Phone: 706-369-9428

Wuxtry Records

2096 N. Decatur Rd.

Decatur, GA 30033

404-329-0020

HAWAII:

Hungry Ear Records

418 Kuulei Road

Kailua, HI 96734

Phone: 808-262-2175

E-mail: info@hungryear.com

Web: www.hungryear.com

Jelly’s Hawaii

670 Auahi Stree I-19

Honolulu, HI 96813

Phone: 808-587-7001

Fax: 808-587-7005

E-mail: pb.hawaii.1983@gmail.com

Requests

10 N. Market

Wailuku, HI 96793

Phone: 808-244-9315

E-mail: requestshi@gmail.com

IDAHO:

Big Hole Music

60 East Little Ave.

Driggs, ID

Phone: 208-354-3659

E-mail: bigholemusic@hotmail.com

Budget Tapes & Records

416 S. Fifth St.

Pocatello, ID 83201

Phone: 208-233-9650

E-mail: budgetrecords@gmail.com

The Long Ear

2405 N. Fourth St.

Coeur d Alene, ID 83814

Phone: 208-765-3472

E-mail: thelongear@frontier.com

The Record Exchange

1105 W. Idaho St.

Boise, ID 83702

Phone: 208-343-0107, Ext. 1

ILLINOIS:

Algonquin Records*

532 E. Algonquin Road

Des Plaines, IL 60016

Blue Jay Way Records

14 W. Peru St.

Princeton, IL 61356

Phone: (815) 872-1935

E-mail: bluejaywayrecs@yahoo.com

www.facebook.com/pages/Blue-Jay-Way-Records

Deadwax

3819 N. Lincoln

Chicago, IL 60613

Phone: 773-529-1932

E-mail: deadwax@sbcglobal.net

Hip Cat Records*

3540 Lake Ave.

Wilmette, IL 60091

Jazz Record Mart

27 E. Illinois

Chicago, IL 60610

Phone: 800-684-3480

E-mail: jazzmart@delmark.com

Web site: http://www.jazzmart.com

The Old School Records*

7446 W. Madison St.

Forest Park, IL 60130

Rainbow Records

421 N. Northwest Highway, Suite 103

Barrington, IL 60010

Phone: 847-304-0721

E-mail: jmthominet@gmail.com

Reverberation Vinyl

1302 N. Main St.

Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone: 309-830-3750

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Saturday

E-mail: reverberationvinyl@gmail.com

Website: www.reverberationvinyl.com

Rich’s Record Emporium

131 W. Main St. Collinsville IL

Phone: 618-200-9287

www.richsrecordemporium.com

Toad Hall Books & Records*

10333 Campbell Road

Durand, IL 61024

INDIANA:

Alpha Records*

492 Park 800 Drive

Greenwood, IN 46143-9525

Alpha Records and Music

P.O. Box 17575

Indianapolis, IN 46217

Phone: 317-882-9978

E-mail: ruarkalpha@sbcglobal.net

Web site: www.alpha.gemm.com

Dan’s Downtown Records

219 W. Main St.

Muncie, IN 47305

Phone: 765-284-7611

E-mail: dansdowntownrecords@comcast.net

Indy CD & Vinyl

806 Broad Ripple Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Phone: 317-259-1012

E-mail: rickz@indycdandvinyl.com

Karma Records

2606 Shelden St

Warsaw, IN 46582

Phone: 574-267-2080

Fax: 574-267-0091

E-mail: karma12@embarqmail.com

Landlocked Music

202 N. Walnut St.

Bloomington, IN 47404

Phone: 812-339-2574

IOWA:

Kanesville Used Records

530 Fourth St.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Phone: 712-328-8731

E-mail: kanesvillerecord@aol.com



Metro Records

807 E. 18th St.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Phone: 319-266-5539

Record Collector

116 S. Linn St.

Iowa City, IA 52240

Phone: 319-337-5029

Vinyl Cafe

303 Kellogg Ave.

Ames, IA 50010

Phone: 515-230-4574

E-mail: amesvinylcafe@gmail.com

Wayback Records

3524 6th Avenue,

Des Moines, IA

515-282-5073

Weird Harold’s

411 Jefferson ST.

Burlington, IA 52601-5319

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Phone: 319-753-5353

Web: http://weirdharolds.com

Zzz Records

2200 Ingersoll

Des Moines, IA 50312

Phone: 515-284-1401

Web: http://www.zzzrecords.com

KANSAS:

The Flipside

11212 W. 75th St.

Shawnee, KS 66214

Phone: 913-602-8660

E-mail: theflipsidekc@yahoo.com

Keep N It Real Records

1700 State Ave.

Kansas City, KS 66102

Phone: 913-514-0901

E-mail: burnett-mike@sbcglobal.net

Rewound Sounds

815 W. Douglas

Wichita, KS 67213

Phone: 316-269-1413

E-mail: rewind316@gmail.com

Sisters of Sound Records/SOS Music

1214 Moro St. (Aggieville U Clothing Co.)

Manhattan, KS 66502

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; also by appointment

Phone: 785-770-9767

E-mail: S_O_SMUSIC@yahoo.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sistersofsoundrecords?fref=ts

Vinyl Renaissance*

10922 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Shawnee, KS 66203

KENTUCKY:

Ear X-Tacy*

2226 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Phone: 502.452.1799

E-mail: manager@earx-tacy.com

The Great Escape Bowling Green

2945 Scottsville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Phone: 270-782-8092

The Great Escape Louisville

2433 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Phone: 502-456-2216

Ticket to Ride

Flealand 229

London, KY

Phone: 606-309-1389

E-mail: tickettoride@alltel.net

Underground Sounds

2003 Highland Ave.

Louisville, KY 40204

Phone: 502-485-0174

E-mail: usoundsrecords@yahoo.com

LOUISIANA:

Euclid Records NOLA

3401 Chartres St.

New Orleans, LA 70117

Phone: 504-947-4348

Web site: www.euclidnola.com

Louisiana Music Factory

421 Frenchmen St

New Orleans LA 70116

Phone: 504-586-1094

www.louisianamusicfactory.com

Odyssey Records

1012 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70112

Phone: 504-523-3506

E-mail: mistaodyssey@aol.com

Peaches Records

4318 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Phone: 504-282-3322

E-mail: lillie.rea@gmail.com

Spazz Records

231 Trenton St.

West Monroe, LA, LA 71291,

Phone: (318) 805-6337

E-mail: popshop.monroe@gmail.com

Atomic Pop Shpo

2963 Government St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Phone: 225-771-8455

Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

E-mail: info@atomicpopshop.com

Web: http://www.atomicpopshop.com

Vinylville, LA

3011 NW Evangeline Throughway

Lafayette, LA 70507

Phone: 337-349-1932

E-mail: vinylvillela@gmail.com

MAINE:

Bill O’Neil’s House of Rock ‘n’ Roll*

840 Portland Road

Saco, ME 04072

Phone: 207-283-1966

E-mail: woneil@maine.rr.com

Everyday Music

205 Broadway

Farmington, ME 04938

Phone: 207-778-3483

E-mail: everydaymusic@verizon.net

Music Plus

140 Main St.

Biddeford, ME 04007

Phone: 207-283-2927

Fax: same as phone

E-mail: henrymusicplus@yahoo.com

The Record Connection

252 Main St.

Waterville, ME 04901

Phone: 207-873-1798

E-mail: recconn@roadrunner.com

MARYLAND:

Blinding Sun Records

332 N. Market St.

Frederick, MD 21701

Phone: 410-279-8869

Joe’s Record Paradise

8216 Georgia Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Phone: 3015853269

E-mail: timsheamusic@live.com

KA-CHUNK!! Records

78 Maryland Ave

Annapolis, MD 21401

Phone: (410) 571-5047

E-mail: kachunkrecords@gmail.com

Memory Lane CDS & Records Inc.

2809 Walters Lane

District Heights, MD 20747

Phone: 301-568-5032

E-mail: memorylanerecords@verizon.net

MASSACHUSETTS:

Armageddon Shop

12 B Eliot St.

Cambridge, MA 02909

Phone: 617-492-1235

E-mail: armageddonshop@gmail.com

In Your Ear Records

957 Commonwealth Ave.

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 787-9755

www.iye.com

reed.iye@gmail.com

In Your Ear Records

72 Mt. Auburn St.

Cambridge, MA. 02138

www.iye.com

inyourearrecords@aol.com

Planet Records, CDs, Tapes*

54-B JFK Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Phone: 617-492-0693

E-mail: planet@tiac.net

That’s Entertainment*

244 Park Ave.

Worcester, MA 01609

Phone: 508-755-4207

E-mail: pete@thatse.com

Tres Gatos

470 Centre St.

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Phone: 617-477-9209

E-mail: muse3@comcast.net

Turn It Up!

5 Pleasant St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Phone: 413-582-1885

MICHIGAN:

B’s Music Shop

613 N Mission St

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Dearborn Music



Flat Black & Circular*

541 E. Grand River

East Lansing, MI 48823

PJ’s Used Records*

617 Packard St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Slick Disc

1625 West Road

Trenton, MI 48183

Phone: 734-692-1881

E-mail: SlickDisc@hotmail.com

Underground Sounds

255 E. Liberty St. Suite 249

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Phone: 734-327-9239

E-mail: undergroundsoundsmi@gmail.com

MINNESOTA:

Dusty Pixels

2443 Hennepin Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Phone: 612-377-3371

E-mail: heydustypixels@gmail.com

Electric Fetus Records* (three locations)

• 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55404, Phone: 612-870-9300

• 12 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802, Phone: 218-722-9970

• 28 S. Fifth Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56301, Phone: 320-251-2569

Web: http://www.electricfetus.com

Hymie’s Vintage Records

3820 E. Lake St.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Phone: 612-729-8890

Mother’s Music

431 Main Ave

Moorhead, MN 56560

Phone: (218)287-9601

Website: www.facebook.com/MothersMusic

mothersmn@gmail.com

Read more on Mother’s, featured in Goldmine’s Record Store Recon

MISSISSIPPI:

Be-Bop Record Shop

1220 E. Northside Drive No. 160

Jackson, MS 39211

Phone: 601-981-5000

E-mail: bkstgrock@yahoo.com

Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art

252 Delta Ave.

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Phone: 662-624-5992

Disc-O-Tech

1030 Goodman Road E.

Southaven, MS 38671

Phone: 662-349-0303

E-mail: kcounce1106@yahoo.com

Little Big Store

201 E. Main St.

Raymond, MS 39154

Phone: 601-857-8579

littlebigstore.com

MISSOURI:

Earwaxx Records & More

6408 N. Oak Trafficway

Gladstone, MO 64118

Phone: 816-436-9299

E-mail: earwaxxrecords@att.net

Euclid Records

601 East Lockwood Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63119

Phone: 314-961-8978

Web site: www.euclidrecords.com

FM MUSIC

Located in Goldie & Myrtle’s on the 1st floor.

1101 Mulberry

West Bottoms

Kansas City, MO 64101

Phone: 816-716-2770

E-mail: vintagefmmusic@gmail.com

PMac Music

2500 William St.

Cape Girardaeu, MO 63703

Phone: 573-332-7622

E-mail: cape@pmacmusic.net

Vintage Vinyl

6610 Delmar Blvd

St Louis, MO 63130-4503

Phone: (314) 721-4096

MONTANA:

Cactus Records & Gifts

29 w. Main St.

Bozeman, MT 59715

Phone: 406-587-0245

E-mail: cactusrecords@yahoo.com

Conley’s Books and Music

106 South Main St.

Livingston, MT 59047

Phone: 406-222-7766

E-mail: Books@wispwest.net

Ear Candy Music

624 S. Higgins Ave.

Missoula, MT 59807

Phone: 406-542-5029

E-mail: earcandymusic@live.com

Rockin’ Rudys

237 Blaine

Missoula, MT 59801

Phone: 406-542-0077

NEBRASKA:

Backtrack Records

1549 N. Cotner Blvd., Studio A

Lincoln, NE 68505-1627

Phone: 402-464-4567

E-mail: backtrack@windstream.net

Drastic Plastic

1209 Howard St.

Omaha, NE 68139

Phone: 402-346-8843

E-mail: lizz@drasticplasticrecords.com

Recycled Sounds

909 O Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Phone: 402-476-8240

E-mail: recycledsounds@hotmail.com

Spindle Records

122 N. 14th St

Lincoln, NE 68508

Phone: 402-435-8350

E-mail: spindlerecords@yahoo.com

NEVADA:

Discology CDs, DVDs, LPs

11 N. Sierra St. No. 100

Reno, NV 89504

Phone: 775-323-2121

E-mail: discology@sbcglobal.net

Sundance Bookstore and Music

1155 W. Fourth Street No. 106

Reno, NV 89512

Phone: 775-786-1188

Wax Trax Records Inc.

2909 S. Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102-7043

Phone: 702-362-4300

E-mail: waxtraxinc@aol.com

Zia Records – Eastern

4225 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-735-4942

Zia Records – Sahara

4503 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Phone: 702-233-4942

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Metro City Records

691 Somerville St.

Manchester, NH 03103

Phone: 603-665-9889

Odyssey And Oracle

100 Albany St.

Portsmouth, NH 03802

Phone: 1-603-319-1656

E-mail: Eggmanrulzzz@aol.com

Pitchfork Records

2 S. Main St.

Concord, NH 03301

Phone: 603-224-6700

E-mail: pfork3@aol.com

Spun

266 Central Ave.

Dover, NH 03820

Phone: 603-742-6939

E-mail: spunmusicllc@yahoo.com

NEW JERSEY:

A&M Music Center*

238 Stuyvesant Ave.

Lyndhurst, N.J. 07071

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

21st Century Music

121 Gertrude Ave.

Paramus, NJ 07652

Phone: 201-343-4886

Web: http://www.21centurymusic.com

Groovy Graveyard

658 Cookman Ave.

Asbury Park, N.J. 07712

Phone: 732-877-7024

Web: www.groovygraveyard.com

E-mail: info@groovygraveyard.com

Holdfast Records and Clothing

639 Cookman Ave.

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Phone: 732-988-0066

Iris Records

114 Brunswick St.

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Phone: 551-225-3478

Princeton Record Exchange

20 S. Tulane St.

Princeton, NJ 08542

Phone: 609-921-0881

Vintage Vinyl

51 LaFayette Road

Fords, NJ 08863

Phone: 732-225-7717

Yesterday’s Treasures

1265B Stuyvesant Ave.

Union, NJ 07083

Phone: 908-416-5519

E-mail: jpoe141@aol.com

Zig Zag

2367 Highway 36

Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07752

Phone: 732 708 1666

E-mail: dibeninc@aol.com

NEW MEXICO:

Guy in the Groove

502 Cerrillos, at Manhattan Ave. (inside A Sound Look)

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Monday-Friday

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Phone: 505-699-3332

E-mail: GuyInTheGroove@aol.com

www.GuyInTheGroove.com

Mecca Records

1404 Central Ave. SW

Albuquerque, NM 87104

Phone: 505 243-5041

E-mail: meccaworld@gmail.com

Taosound Tape and CD

314F Paseo del Pueblo Norte

Taos, NM 87571

Phone: 575-758-0323

Fax: 575-758-0323

E-mail: taosound@taosnet.com

NEW YORK:

A1 Records

439 E 6th St

New York, NY 10009

Phone: 212-473-2870

Academy LPs

415 E. 12th St.

New York, NY 10116

Phone: 212-780-9166

Academy Record Annex

85 Oak St

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone: 718-218-8200

E-mail: academyannex@verizon.net

Academy Records & CDs*

12 W. 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

Phone: 212-242-3000

Store Hours: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Black Gold Records

461 Court St,

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Phone: 347-227-8227

Bleecker Street Records

188 West 4th Street

New York, NY 10014

Phone: 212-255-7899

CO-OP 87 Records

87 Guernsey St

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone: 347-294-4629

Darkside Records & Gallery

782 Main St.

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 845-452-8010

Fax: 845-452-9070

E-mail: info@darksiderecordsandgallery.com

Web: www.darksiderecordsandgallery.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/darksiderecordspk

Downtown Music Gallery

13 Monroe St.

New York, NY 10002

Phone: 212-473-0043

Earwax Records

218 Bedford Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Phone: 718-486-3771

E-mail: plasticllc@yahoo.com

Generation Records

210 Thompson St

New York, NY 10012

Phone: 212-254-1100

Gimme Gimme Records

325 E. Fifth St.

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-475-2955

E-mail: dc@raremusic.com

Good Records

218 East 5th Street

New York, NY 10003

212-529-2081

www.goodrecordsnyc.com

Halcyon The Shop

57 Pearl St

Brooklyn, NY 11201 (DUMBO)

Phone: 718-260-9299

Heaven Street

167 N 9th St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Phone: 718-486-3771

Hi Fi Lounge

1822 Monroe Ave,

Rochester, New York.

Phone: 585-272-7370

Formerly the CD Exchange

hifiloungeaudio.com



Human Head Records

168 Johnson Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Phone: 347-987-3362

In Living Stereo

2 Great Jones St

New York, NY 10012

Phone: 929-600-2008

Infinity Records

510 Park Blvd.

Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Phone: 516-221-0634

Web site: http://www.infinityrecords.net

Jazz Record Center

236 W 26th #804

New York, NY 10001

Phone:212-675-4480

Music Matters

413 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Phone: 718-369-7087

Other Music

15 East 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

212-477-8150

www.othermusic.com

Rainbow Music 2002 Ltd

130 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10009

Phone: 212-505-1774

Rebel Rebel Records

319 Bleecker St

New York, NY 10014

Phone: 212-989-0770

Record Grouch

986 Manhattan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11222

http://recordgrouch.blogspot.com

Record Runner

5 Jones Street

New York, NY 10014

Phone: 212-255-4280

www.recordrunnerusa.com

Rhino Records of New Paltz

3 Church St.

New Paltz, NY 12561

Phone: 845-255-0230

Rough Trade

64 North 9th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

718-388-4111

www.roughtradenyc.com

Spiral Scratch Records

2531 Delaware Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14216

Phone: 716-873-1484

E-mail: spiralscratchrecords@yahoo.com

Symphony Music

791 B. Crown St.

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 718-363-0174

Web: www.symusicsstore.com

E-mail: symphonymusicvibes@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/symphonymusicrecordshop?fref=ts

Westsider Records

233 W 72nd St

New York, NY 10023

Phone: 212-874-1588

Woodstock Music Shop

6 Rock City Road

Woodstock, NY 12498

Phone: 845-679-3224

Ye Olde Hippie Shoppe of Woodstock

69 Tinker Street

Woodstock, NY 12498

Phone: 845-679-2650

NORTH CAROLINA:

The Birdsnest

102 B S. Main St.

Davidson, NC 28036

Phone: 704-990-6378 (nest)

E-mail: davidsonncmusic@hotmail.com

Bull City Records

1916 Perry St.

Durham, NC 27705, United States of America

Phone: (919)286-9640

E-mail: bullcityrocks@gmail.com

Gravity Records LLC

125 S. Kerr Ave. Suite No. 1

Wilmington, NC 28403

Phone: 910.392.2414

Green Eggs and Jam

740 W. King St.

Boone, NC 28608

Phone: 828-264-3233

E-mail: greeneggsandjam@gmail.com

Lunchbox Records

1419-A Central Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28205

Phone: 704-331-0788

NORTH DAKOTA:

Budget Music

714 S. Washington St.

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Phone: 701-775-5761

E-mail: danimal@rrv.net

Ojata Records

305 N. Washington St

Grand Forks, ND 58203

Phone: 701-757-4002

E-mail: upauat@msn.com

Orange Records

641 First Ave. N.

Fargo, ND 58102

Phone: 701-478-6240

E-mail: matthewoland@gmail.com

OHIO:

A Separate Reality Records

2678 W. 14th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: 216-644-7934

E-mail: Augustuspayne@gmail.com

Web: www.aseparaterealityrecords.com

Checkered Records

1954 Whipple Ave. NW

Canton, OH 44708

Phone: 3304799576

E-mail: dcheckeredrecor@neo.rr.com

Dave’s Record Den

P.O. Box 360948

Strongsville, OH 44136

davesrecordden.com

Elizabeth’s Records

3037 Indianola Ave.

Columbus, Ohio 43202

Phone: 614-569-6009

Everybody’s Records*

6106 Montgomery Road

Cincinnati, OH 45213

Evil Empire Records at What The Rock!?

1194 N. High St.

Columbus, OH 43234

Phone: 614-294-WHAT

Moles Records and CD

111 Calhoun St.

Cincinnati, OH 45219

Phone: 513-861-6291

Email: molesrecords@fuse.net

MusicSaves.com

15801 Waterloo Road

Cleveland, OH 44110

Web: www.musicsaves.com

The Record Connection

32 Youngstown Warren Rd,

Niles, OH 44446

Phone:(330) 544-1946

OKLAHOMA:

3 Dachshunds Records

2508 W Edmond Rd

Edmond, Ok 73012

Phone: 405-340-0933

3dachshunds.com

Email: 3dachshundsedmond@gmail.com

Guestroom Records*

125 E. Main St.

Norman, OK 73070

Phone: 405-701-5974

E-mail: guestroomrecords@gmail.com

Guestroom Records

3701 N. Western Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73113

Phone: 405-601-3859

E-mail: guestroomrecords@gmail.com

Omega Music*

318 E. Fifth St.

Dayton, OH 45402

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 937-275-9949

Web: http://www.omegamusicdayton.com

Randy’s M&M’S

3200 S. Blvd.

Edmond, OK 73113

Phone: (405) 340-0404

E-mail: krisabt@swbell.net

Reggie’s Records

110 S. 4th St.

Ponca City, OK 74601

Phone: 580-762-2544

E-mail: r.records@att.net

Starship Records

1241 S. Lewis Ave

Tulsa, OK 74104

Phone: 918-583-0638

E-mail: starshiprecordz@yahoo.com

OREGON:

Exiled Records

4628 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Portland, OR 97215

Phone: 503.232.0751

E-mail: exiledrecords@gmail.com



House of Records

258 E 13th Ave, Eugene,

Oregon 97401

Mississippi Records

5202 N. Albina Ave.

Portland, OR 97217

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pages/Mississippi-Records-Portland/64526269551

Phone: 503-282-2990

Off the Record

2227 B Newmark Ave.

North Bend, OR 97459

Phone: 1-541-751-0301

E-mail: bubba1947@hotmail.com

Yesterday & Today

317 E. Second St.

The Dalles, OR 97058

Phone: 541-296-1441

E-mail: thomas01@earthlink.net

PENNSYLVANIA:

A.K.A. Music

27 North Second St.

Philadelphia, PA 08101

Phone: 215-922-3855

Fax: 215-922-3852

E-mail: aka-music@hotmail.com

Angry Young & Poor

356 W. Orange St.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Phone: 717-397-6116

Compact Disc Center*

1365 Easton Ave.

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 610-868-3070

E-mail: cdcenterpa@gmail.com

Web: http://www.cdcenterpa.com

Double Decker

808 Saint John St.

Allentown, PA 18103

Phone: 610-439-3600

E-mail: doubledeckerrecords@gmail.com

Main St. Jukebox

606 Main St.

Stroudsburg, Pa 18360

Phone: 570-424-2246

Musical Energi

59 N. Main St.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Store Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 570-829-2929

Web site: www.musicalenergi.com

Record Connection

550 N. Reading Road

Ephrata, PA 17522

Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Phone: 717-733-1641

E-mail: recordconnection@comcast.net

Website: www.recordconnectionpa.com

Sound Stage Direct

212 Decatur St.

Doylestown, PA18901

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

E-mail: info@soundstagedirect.com

Website: www.soundstagedirect.com

RHODE ISLAND:

Armageddon Shop

436 Broadway

Providence, RI 02909

Phone: 401-521-6667

In Your Ear

462 Main St.

Warren, RI 02885

Phone: 401-245-9840

E-mail: inyourear@fullchannel.net

www.iye.com

https://www.facebook.com/InYourEarRecords

MRL (Music Research Library)

62 Dike St.

Providence, RI

Phone: 401-528-9750

musicresearchlibrary@gmail.com

Music Box

160 Thames St.

Newport, RI 02840

Phone: 401-849-6666

The Time Capsule

537 Pontiac Ave.

Cranston, RI 02910

Phone: 401-781-5017

E-mail: ryeremian@aol.com

What Cheer!

7 S. Angell St.

Providence, RI 02906

Phone: 401-861-4244

E-mail: what_cheer_records@yahoo.com

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Ernie November

1319 W. Main St.

Rapid City, SD 57701

Phone: 605-341-0768

Ernie November*

1918 w. 41st

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Phone: 605-221-0621

E-mail: ernienovember@hotmail.com

Last Stop CD Shop

3508 W. 41 St.

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Phone: 605-361-4416

E-mail: onlyfactor@hotmail.com

Mind Machine Records

29 N. Broadway

Watertown, SD 57201

Phone: 605-886-4337

SOUTH CAROLINA:

BJ MUSIC

1430 Augusta St.

Greenville, SC 29604

Phone: 864-242-0500

E-mail: bjmusic1@hotmail.com

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe

2014 Green St.

Columbia, SC 29205

Phone: 803-256-0095

Rainbow Records

2705-B N. Main St.

Anderson, SC 29622

Phone: 864-225-0725

E-mail: dynamorecords@hotmail.com

Scratch N Spin Records

513 12th St.

West Columbia, SC 2916

Phone: 803 794 8888

Fax: 803 794 8002

E-mail: scratchnspin@aol.com

TENNESSEE:

Basement Records

5009 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920

Phone: 865-573-2182

Chad’s Records

321 Vine St.

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Phone: 423-756-7563

Disc Exchange

2615 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920

Phone: 865-573-9691, x12

For The Record

1 Northgate Mall

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Phone: 423-504-9589

www.fortherecordonline.com

Lost and Found Records*

3714 Walker Blvd.

Knoxville, TN 37917

Phone: 865-687-5556

Email: albumhunter@comcast.net

Raven Records & Rarities

1200 N Central St,

Knoxville, Tennessee 37917

Phone: 865-525-9016

Spinstreet

3484 Poplar Ave., Space D-2

Memphis, TN 38111

Phone: 678-229-4215

E-mail: brianp@vcei.com

Wild Honey Records

1206 Kensaw Avenue,

Knoxville, TN 37917

Phone: 865-588-8823

www.wildhoneyrecords.com

TEXAS:

All That Music & Video*

6800 Gateway East, Suite 1B

El Paso, TX 79915

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Web: http://www.allthatmusic.com/

Beatlab ATX

700-B South Lamar Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 387-8496

www.beatlabusa.com

info@beatlabusa.com

FB + IG + TW: @BeatlabATX

Tues – Sun 12p-8p

Mon closed

Cactus Records

2110 Portsmouth

Houston, TX 77098

Phone:713-526-9272

Encore Records

1745 W. Anderson Lane

Austin, TX 78757

Phone: (512) 451-8111

E-mail: encoremusic@austin.rr.com

Forever Young Records*

2955 S. Highway 360

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Good Records*

1808 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206-7437

Phone: 214-752-4663

Jukebox Records

Irving, TX 75060

Phone: 972-278-4333

Sig’s Lagoon

3622 Main St., Ste. E,

Houston, TX 77002

Phone: 713-533-9525

Website: www.sigslagoon.com

Sound Exchange

1846 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77001

Phone: 713-666-5555

Vinal Edge Records*

239 W 19th St,

Houston, TX 77008

www.vinaledge.com

UTAH:

Graywhale

208 S. 1300 E.

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Graywhale

1775 W. 4700 S.

Taylorsville, UT 84118

Graywhale

4066 Riverdale Road

Ogden, UT 84107

Graywhale

575 E. University Parkway

Orem, UT

Graywhale

390 North 500 W.

Bountiful UT 84010

Graywhale

1670 W. 9000 SW

Jordan, UT 84088

Phone: 801-712-5457

E-mail: jon@fatfin.com

Jay’s Records

785 E. Main St.

Price, UT 84501

Phone: (801) 259-0036

Email: coltonhaight@yahoo.com

Positively 4th Street Music

249 E. 400 S.

Salt Lake City, UT 84110

Phone: 801-531-8181

E-mail: fourthstmusic@yahoo.com

Sgt. Peppers Music & Video

59 S. Main St. No. 1

Moab, UT 84532

Phone: 435-259-4405

VERMONT:

BCA Records*

East Arlington Antique Center

1223 E. Arlington Road

Arlington, VT

Phone: 802-375-6144

Burlington Records

170 Bank St.

Burlington, VT 05402

Phone: 802-881-0303

E-mail: saiddone@hotmail.com

Exile On Main Street*

94 North Main St.

Barre, VT 05670

Phone: (802) 479-3107

E-mail: exile@vtlink.net

In The Moment Records*

143 Main St.

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Phone: 802-257-8171

E-mail: itmrecords@gmail.com

Pure Pop Records

115 S. Winooski Ave.

Burlington, VT 05402

Phone: 802 658 2652

E-mail: purepop@myfairpoint.net

VIRGINIA:

American Oldies Records

14333 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23602

Phone: (757)877-6877

E-mail: crane4533@aol.com

Birdland Music*

951 Providence Square Shopping Center

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Blue Groove Soundz

5852 N. Washington Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22205

Phone: 703-270-9075

Chester Records

185 N. Loudoun St.

Winchester, VA 22601

Phone: (540) 667-3444

E-mail: n8rhodes@gmail.com

Sidetracks Music*

310 Second St. SE, Unit A

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Phone: 434-295-3080

E-mail: calicotunes@mail.com

Skinnies Records

431 W 22nd St

Norfolk,Va.23517

http://www.skinniesrecords.com

Phone: 757-622-2241

Facebook :http://www.facebook.com/SkinniesRecords

https://instagram.com/skinniesrecords/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SkinniesRecords

E-mail: Steveathey@prodigy.net

WASHINGTON:

Avalon Music

1330 Railroad Ave.

Bellingham, WA 98227

Phone: 1-360-676-9573

E-mail: Avalonrecords@hotmail.com

Bop Street Records



The Business

402 Commercial Ave.

Anacortes, WA 98221

Phone: 360-293-9788

E-mail: lizatthebiz@hotmail.com

Easy Street Records & Cafe

4559 California Ave SW No. 200,

Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 938-EASY(3279)

Easy Street Records

20 Mercer St.

Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 691-EASY(3279)

Everyday Music

115 E. Magnolia

Bellingham, WA 98225

Phone: 360-676-1404

E-mail: shefte@everydaymusic.com

Exploding Planet Records

320 N. Callow Ave.

Bremerton, WA 98312

Phone: 8602946165

E-mail: explodingplanetrecords@gmail.com

Four Thousand Holes

1610 N Monroe St

Spokane, WA 99205

Phone: (509) 325-1914

Online: https://www.facebook.com/Bob4000Angel

Groove Merchants

905 W Garland Ave

Spokane, WA 99205

Phone: (509) 998-0410

Online: http://www.groovemerchantsspokane.com/

House of Records / Turn Table Treasures

608 N. Prospect

Tacoma, WA 98406

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; Noon-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Online: http://www.facebook.com/HouseOfRecordsTacomaSundays

Phone: 253-272-9229 or 888-300-2902

Off the Record

901 Summitview, Suite 180

Yakima, WA 98902

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 509-453-8652

E-mail: rich@offtherecord.com

Web: www.offtherecord.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Off-the-Record/413543865952?fref=ts

Recorded Memories

1902 N Hamilton St

Spokane, WA 99207

Phone: (509) 483-4753

Online: http://richardsrecordedmemories.com/

Sounds Great

3007 Judson St.

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Phone: 253 851 8986

E-mail: Soundsgreat@harbornet.com

WEST VIRGINIA:

Budget Tapes & Records

3708 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

Phone: 304-925-8273

E-mail: budget72@hotmail.com

Cheap Thrills Records

102 Galleria Plaza

Beckley, WV 25801

Phone: 304-252-DISC

E-mail: chpthrlls@earthlink.net

Cheap Thrills Records*

1130 Stafford Drive

Princeton, WV 24740

Phone: 304-487-0404

E-mail: chpthrlls@earthlink.net

Now Hear This

1454 Fourth Ave

Huntington, WV 25701

304-522-0021

E-mail: vincehebert03@gmail.com

WISCONSIN:

B-Side Records

436 State St.

Madison, WI 53702, United States of America

Phone: 608-255-1977

E-mail: store@b-sidemadison.com

Bullseye Records

1627 E. Irving Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-223-3177

E-mail: bullseyerecordshop@gmail.com

The Exclusive Company

770 West Northland Ave.

Appleton, WI 54914

Phone: 920-731-6010

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

144 N. Main St.

West Bend, WI 53095

Phone: 262-334-7101

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

318 N. Main St.

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Phone: 920-235-1450

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

423 Dousman St.

Green Bay, WI 54303

Phone: 920-435-0880

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

1259 Milton Ave.

Janesville, WI 53545

Phone: 608-743-0786

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

5026 S. 74th St.

Greenfield, WI 53220

Phone: 414-281-6644

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

1669 N. Farwell

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-271-8590

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

The Exclusive Company

508 State St.

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-255-2433

Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com

MadCity Music Exchange*

600 Williamson St. (inside the Gateway Mall)

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-251-8558

E-mail: mcmxchange@gmail.com

Rush Mor Records

2635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Phone: 414-481-6040

E-mail: rushmor@rushmor.com

Radio Kaos

968 Main St.

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Stardust Records and Collectables

106 South Main St.

Thiensville, WI 53092

Phone: 1-414-534-0118

E-mail: zahosale@uwm.edu

Strictly Discs

1900 Monroe St.

Madison, WI 53711

Phone: 6082599179

E-mail: angie@strictlydiscs.com

Sugar Shack Records

2301 Atwood Ave.

Madison, WI 53708, United States of America

Phone: 608-256-7155

E-mail: sgrshack@sbcglobal.net

WYOMING:

2nd Chance CDs

251 N. Main St.

Sheridan, WY 82801

Email: 2ndchancecds@vcn.com

Mammoth Music Inc.

318 E. Main

Riverton, WY 82501

Phone: 307-856-0258

E-mail: mammothmusic@wyoming.com

Sonic Rainbow CDs

140 S. Center

Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-577-5947

E-mail: s.sonicrainbow@bresnan.net

CANADA

Millpond Records & Books

4 Queen St. W.

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada N3C 1G1

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; other times by chance (or appointment)

Phone: 519-658-9641

E-mail: info@millpondrb.ca

Web: www.millpondrb.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MillpondRB?fref=ts



Ric’s Recollections

257A Lakeshore Road E.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5G 1G8

Phone: 905-891-1523

E-mail: ric@ricrec.com

Web: www.ricrec.com

Vinyl Alibi

163 King St. E.

Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada L1C 1N9

Phone: 905-419-7746

E-mail: brian@vinylalibi.ca

Web: www.vinylalibi.ca

Zoinks Music and Books

1019 Bloor St. W.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6H 1M1

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; Noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; Noon-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 416-913-8827

E-mail: info@zoinks.ca

Web: www.zoinks.ca

