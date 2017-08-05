Welcome to Goldmine’s online listing of record stores.
ALABAMA:
Charlemagne Record Exchange
1924-1/2 11th Ave. S.
Birmingham, AL 35218
Phone: 205-322-5349
E-mail: charlemagnerecs@gmail.com
Excalibur Vintage and Vinyl
215 Second Ave., Unit 2
Decatur, AL 35601
Phone: 256-345-0988
E-mail: excaliburvintageandvinyl@gmail.com
Mobile Records*
140 S. Sage Ave., No. B
Mobile, AL 36606
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 251-479-0096
E-mail: kglassal@aol.com
OZ Music*
506 14th St.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Renaissance Records
2020 11th Ave. S.
Birmingham, AL 35205
Phone: 205-933-8000
E-mail: renaissancesouth@bellsouth.net
ALASKA:
Beat Garden
3300 College Road
Fairbanks, AK 99709-3707
Mammoth Music
2906 Spendard Road
Anchorage, AK
ARKANSAS:
Arkansas Record-CD Exchange
4212 MacArthur Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72118
Phone: 501-753-7877
are@arcd.com
Vintage Stock-Rogers
4505 W. Walnut, Suite 5
Rogers, AR 72756
Phone: (479) 936-5881
ARIZONA:
Renfield Record Exchange
403 Clark St., Suite B11
Jerome, AZ 86331
Phone: 928-634-1615
E-mail: renfieldrecordexchange@hotmail.com
Revolver Records*
918 N. Second St.
Phoenix, AZ 85001
Phone: 602-795-4980
Rockzone Records
2155 E. University, No. 104
Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: 480-964-6301
E-mail: rockzonerecords@yahoo.com
Sedona Antiques
Collectible records and more. . .
P.O. Box 295
Sedona, AZ 86339
Phone: 928-301-6980
Web: www.e-profession.com
email: dan@e-profession.com
Stinkweeds
12 W. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013-2518
Phone: 602-248-9461
Tracks in Wax Records
4741 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85001
Phone: 602-274-2660
E-mail: tracksinwax44@cox.net
CALIFORNIA:
Amoeba Music Hollywood*
6400 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Trade Counter Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 323-245-6400
Web: www.amoeba.com
Amoeba Music
2455 Telegraph Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94704a
Phone: 510-549-1125
Aquarius Records
1055 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
e-mail: store@aquariusrecords.org
Web: www.aquiariusrecords.org
Phone: 415-647-2272
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Cheap Thrills Records*
563 Higuera St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Dr. Strange Records
7136 Amethyst Ave.
Alta Loma, CA 91701
Phone: 909-944-1778
Dyzzy Vinyl
3004 E. Seventh St.
Long Beach, CA 90804
Phone: 562-438-8928
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Folk Arts Rare Records
3072 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92104
Phone: 619-282-7833
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday (10am -6pm)
E-mail: brendanlboyle@gmail.com
Web: folkartsrarerecords.com
Kool Kat Jazz Records
97 Linden St.
Oakland, CA 94607
Phone: 510-291-1223
E-mail: sales@koolkatjazz.com
The Last Record Store
1899 A-Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Phone: 7070-525-1963
E-mail: lastrecordstore@sonic.net
Media Works Records*
7830 Foothill Blvd.
Sunland, CA
Phone: 818-709-9100
Email: www.mediaworksrecords.com
Off The Record
2912 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92104
Old Town Records
42012 Main St.
Temecula, CA 92589
Phone: 951-693-2004
E-mail: oldtownrecords@yahoo.com
Pop Obscure Records
735 S. Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA. 90014
Phone: 213-628-3898
Web: www.popobscurerecords.com
Rasputin Music
2401 Telegraph Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94720
Phone: 800-350-8700
The Record Collector
7809 Melrose Ave.Hollywood, CA 90046
Phone: 323-655-6653
Web: www.therecordcollector.net
The Record Parlour
6408 Selma Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90028
Phone: 323-655-6653
Web: www.therecordparlour.com
Record Surplus*
12436 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Phone: 310-979-4577
Web: www.recordsurplusla.com
Rockaway Records
2395 Glendale Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Phone: 323-664-3232
E-mail: sales@rockaway.com
Web: http://www.rockaway.com
Salzers Records*
5777 Valentine Road
Ventura, CA 93003
Streetlight Records
2350 Market St.
San Francisco, CA
Phone: 888-396-2350
E-mail: info@streetlightrecords.com
Web: http://www.streetlightrecords.com
Streetlight Records
980 S. Bascom Ave.
San Jose, CA
Phone: 888-330-7776
Streetlight Records
939 S. Pacific Ave.
Santa Cruz, CA
Phone: 888-648-9201
Vinyl Revolution*
230 Lighthouse Ave.
Monterey, CA 93940
Phone: 831-646-9020
E-mail: vinylrev@sbcglobal.net
Vinyl Solution Records*
151 West 25th Ave.
San Mateo, CA. 94403
650-571-0440
http://www.vinylsolutionrecords.com
Zoinks Records
226 S. Main St.
Pomona, CA
Phone: 909-865-4755
Hours: 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Website: www.zoinksrecords.com
COLORADO:
Absolute Vinyl Records and Stereo
4474 N. Broadway St.
Boulder, CO 80304-0506
Phone: 303-955-1519
E-mail: fortherecords@cs.com
Albums on the Hill
1128 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
Phone: 303-447-0159
E-mail: albums2001@comcast.net
Extreme Sound And Vision
P.O. Box 666
Aspen, CO 81612
e-mail: With_A_Tail@hotmail.com
Finest Record Store
1129 W. Elizabeth St.
Fort Collins, CO 80527
Phone: 970-484-6446
E-mail: finest74@yahoo.com
The Leechpit
708 N. Weber St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone: 719-634-3675
E-mail: adam@csindy.com
LPHound’s Vinyl House
6235 E. 14th Ave.
Denver, CO 80220
Phone: 303-593-2540
E-mail: LPHounds@gmail.com
Wax Trax Records
638 E. 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80262
Phone: 303-831-7246
E-mail: waxtraxdenver@qwestoffice.net
CONNECTICUT:
Disc & Dat
107 Greenwood Ave.
Bethel, CT 06801-2528
Phone: 203-797-0067
discanddatct@gmail.com
Exile on Main St.*
267 E. Main St.
Branford, CT 06405
Gerosa Records
246 Federal Rd C16, Brookfield, CT 06804
Phone: 203-775-7074
www.gerosarecords.com
Johnny’s Records
45 Tokeneke Road
Darien, CT 06820
Phone: 203-655-0157
Merle’s Record Rack
307 Racebrook Road
Orange, CT 06477
Mystic Disc
10 Steamboat Wharf
Mystic, CT
Phone: 860-536-1312
E-mail: dandisc@sbcglobal.net
Redscroll Records
24 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492
Phone: 203-265-7013
redscrollrecords.com
Replay Records
2586 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Phone: 203-980-1277
E-mail: davidelliott87@gmail.com
Telegraph
19 Golden St.
New London, CT 06320
Phone: 860-701-0506
Tumbleweeds
325 Main St.
Niantic, CT 06357
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 860-739-9018
Web: http://www.tumbleweedsct.com
Willimantic Records
744 Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226 USA
Phone: 860-450-7000
DELAWARE:
Rainbow Music & Books
54 E. Main St.
Newark, DE 19702
Phone: 302-368-7738
E-mail: chrisavino@gmail.com
Vintage Vinyl at The Barn Shops at Five Points
18388 Coastal Highway, Unit 6
Lewes, DE 19958
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 410-960-2919
FLORIDA:
Bayco Vinyl Exchange
437 S Grace Avenue
Panama City, Florida 32401
Phone: 850-691-2800
www.facebook.com/baycovinylexchange
Hot Wax
1524 E 7th Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605
Phone: 813-248-6999
E-mail: hotwax1200@aol.com
Radio-Active Records
845 North Federal Highway,
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
www.radio-active-records.com
Rock & Roll Heaven Inc.
1814 N. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32804
Phone: 407-896-1952
E-mail: sales@rock-n-rollheaven.com
Web: http://www.rock-n-rollheaven.com
Remember Wynn Records
7007 Lanier Drive
Pensacola, FL 32504
Phone: 800-476-8630
E-mail: rememberwynn@bellsouth.net
Vinyl Lover (online only)
217 N. 12th St.
Tampa, FL 33602
Phone: 813-418-6880
Fax: 435-514-7447
E-mail: webmaster@vinyl-lover.com
Web: http://vinyl-lover.com
wegotbeats
5130 N. Federal Hwy, Suite 2
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
www.wegotthebeats.biz
Yesterday and Today Records
9274 SW 40th St.
Miami, FL 33175
Phone: 305-554-1020
E-mail: yandtrec@aol.com
GEORGIA:
464-B Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 524-9060
www.beatlabusa.com
Comeback Vinyl
520 South Main Street
Suite A
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Phone: 678-580-0583
Web: www.comebackvinyl.com
Fantasyland Records
360 Pharr Road, NE Suite B
Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: 404-237-3193
E-mail: fantasyland41@hotmail.com
Low Yo Yo Stuff
261 W. Washington St.
Athens, GA 30601
Phone: 706-606-0842
E-mail: chris@chrisrazz.com
Mojo Vinyl
34 Webb St., No. 8
Roswell, GA 30075
Phone: 678-534-5042
Wax ‘n’ Facts
432 Moreland Ave. NE
Atlanta, GA 30307,
Phone: 404-525-2275
E-mail: waxnfacts@gmail.com
Wuxtry Records*
197 E. Clayton St.
Athens, GA 30601
Phone: 706-369-9428
Wuxtry Records
2096 N. Decatur Rd.
Decatur, GA 30033
404-329-0020
HAWAII:
Hungry Ear Records
418 Kuulei Road
Kailua, HI 96734
Phone: 808-262-2175
E-mail: info@hungryear.com
Web: www.hungryear.com
Jelly’s Hawaii
670 Auahi Stree I-19
Honolulu, HI 96813
Phone: 808-587-7001
Fax: 808-587-7005
E-mail: pb.hawaii.1983@gmail.com
Requests
10 N. Market
Wailuku, HI 96793
Phone: 808-244-9315
E-mail: requestshi@gmail.com
IDAHO:
Big Hole Music
60 East Little Ave.
Driggs, ID
Phone: 208-354-3659
E-mail: bigholemusic@hotmail.com
Budget Tapes & Records
416 S. Fifth St.
Pocatello, ID 83201
Phone: 208-233-9650
E-mail: budgetrecords@gmail.com
The Long Ear
2405 N. Fourth St.
Coeur d Alene, ID 83814
Phone: 208-765-3472
E-mail: thelongear@frontier.com
The Record Exchange
1105 W. Idaho St.
Boise, ID 83702
Phone: 208-343-0107, Ext. 1
ILLINOIS:
Algonquin Records*
532 E. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Blue Jay Way Records
14 W. Peru St.
Princeton, IL 61356
Phone: (815) 872-1935
E-mail: bluejaywayrecs@yahoo.com
www.facebook.com/pages/Blue-Jay-Way-Records
Deadwax
3819 N. Lincoln
Chicago, IL 60613
Phone: 773-529-1932
E-mail: deadwax@sbcglobal.net
Hip Cat Records*
3540 Lake Ave.
Wilmette, IL 60091
Jazz Record Mart
27 E. Illinois
Chicago, IL 60610
Phone: 800-684-3480
E-mail: jazzmart@delmark.com
Web site: http://www.jazzmart.com
The Old School Records*
7446 W. Madison St.
Forest Park, IL 60130
Rainbow Records
421 N. Northwest Highway, Suite 103
Barrington, IL 60010
Phone: 847-304-0721
E-mail: jmthominet@gmail.com
Reverberation Vinyl
1302 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL 61701
Phone: 309-830-3750
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Saturday
E-mail: reverberationvinyl@gmail.com
Website: www.reverberationvinyl.com
Rich’s Record Emporium
131 W. Main St. Collinsville IL
Phone: 618-200-9287
www.richsrecordemporium.com
Toad Hall Books & Records*
10333 Campbell Road
Durand, IL 61024
INDIANA:
Alpha Records*
492 Park 800 Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143-9525
Alpha Records and Music
P.O. Box 17575
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Phone: 317-882-9978
E-mail: ruarkalpha@sbcglobal.net
Web site: www.alpha.gemm.com
Dan’s Downtown Records
219 W. Main St.
Muncie, IN 47305
Phone: 765-284-7611
E-mail: dansdowntownrecords@comcast.net
Indy CD & Vinyl
806 Broad Ripple Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Phone: 317-259-1012
E-mail: rickz@indycdandvinyl.com
Karma Records
2606 Shelden St
Warsaw, IN 46582
Phone: 574-267-2080
Fax: 574-267-0091
E-mail: karma12@embarqmail.com
Landlocked Music
202 N. Walnut St.
Bloomington, IN 47404
Phone: 812-339-2574
IOWA:
Kanesville Used Records
530 Fourth St.
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Phone: 712-328-8731
E-mail: kanesvillerecord@aol.com
Metro Records
807 E. 18th St.
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Phone: 319-266-5539
Record Collector
116 S. Linn St.
Iowa City, IA 52240
Phone: 319-337-5029
Vinyl Cafe
303 Kellogg Ave.
Ames, IA 50010
Phone: 515-230-4574
E-mail: amesvinylcafe@gmail.com
Wayback Records
3524 6th Avenue,
Des Moines, IA
515-282-5073
Weird Harold’s
411 Jefferson ST.
Burlington, IA 52601-5319
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Phone: 319-753-5353
Web: http://weirdharolds.com
Zzz Records
2200 Ingersoll
Des Moines, IA 50312
Phone: 515-284-1401
Web: http://www.zzzrecords.com
KANSAS:
The Flipside
11212 W. 75th St.
Shawnee, KS 66214
Phone: 913-602-8660
E-mail: theflipsidekc@yahoo.com
Keep N It Real Records
1700 State Ave.
Kansas City, KS 66102
Phone: 913-514-0901
E-mail: burnett-mike@sbcglobal.net
Rewound Sounds
815 W. Douglas
Wichita, KS 67213
Phone: 316-269-1413
E-mail: rewind316@gmail.com
Sisters of Sound Records/SOS Music
1214 Moro St. (Aggieville U Clothing Co.)
Manhattan, KS 66502
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; also by appointment
Phone: 785-770-9767
E-mail: S_O_SMUSIC@yahoo.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sistersofsoundrecords?fref=ts
Vinyl Renaissance*
10922 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Shawnee, KS 66203
KENTUCKY:
Ear X-Tacy*
2226 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Phone: 502.452.1799
E-mail: manager@earx-tacy.com
The Great Escape Bowling Green
2945 Scottsville Road
Bowling Green, KY 42104
Phone: 270-782-8092
The Great Escape Louisville
2433 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Phone: 502-456-2216
Ticket to Ride
Flealand 229
London, KY
Phone: 606-309-1389
E-mail: tickettoride@alltel.net
Underground Sounds
2003 Highland Ave.
Louisville, KY 40204
Phone: 502-485-0174
E-mail: usoundsrecords@yahoo.com
LOUISIANA:
Euclid Records NOLA
3401 Chartres St.
New Orleans, LA 70117
Phone: 504-947-4348
Web site: www.euclidnola.com
Louisiana Music Factory
421 Frenchmen St
New Orleans LA 70116
Phone: 504-586-1094
www.louisianamusicfactory.com
Odyssey Records
1012 Canal St.
New Orleans, LA 70112
Phone: 504-523-3506
E-mail: mistaodyssey@aol.com
Peaches Records
4318 Magazine Street
New Orleans, LA 70115
Phone: 504-282-3322
E-mail: lillie.rea@gmail.com
Spazz Records
231 Trenton St.
West Monroe, LA, LA 71291,
Phone: (318) 805-6337
E-mail: popshop.monroe@gmail.com
Atomic Pop Shpo
2963 Government St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Phone: 225-771-8455
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
E-mail: info@atomicpopshop.com
Web: http://www.atomicpopshop.com
Vinylville, LA
3011 NW Evangeline Throughway
Lafayette, LA 70507
Phone: 337-349-1932
E-mail: vinylvillela@gmail.com
MAINE:
Bill O’Neil’s House of Rock ‘n’ Roll*
840 Portland Road
Saco, ME 04072
Phone: 207-283-1966
E-mail: woneil@maine.rr.com
Everyday Music
205 Broadway
Farmington, ME 04938
Phone: 207-778-3483
E-mail: everydaymusic@verizon.net
Music Plus
140 Main St.
Biddeford, ME 04007
Phone: 207-283-2927
Fax: same as phone
E-mail: henrymusicplus@yahoo.com
The Record Connection
252 Main St.
Waterville, ME 04901
Phone: 207-873-1798
E-mail: recconn@roadrunner.com
MARYLAND:
Blinding Sun Records
332 N. Market St.
Frederick, MD 21701
Phone: 410-279-8869
Joe’s Record Paradise
8216 Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Phone: 3015853269
E-mail: timsheamusic@live.com
KA-CHUNK!! Records
78 Maryland Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Phone: (410) 571-5047
E-mail: kachunkrecords@gmail.com
Memory Lane CDS & Records Inc.
2809 Walters Lane
District Heights, MD 20747
Phone: 301-568-5032
E-mail: memorylanerecords@verizon.net
MASSACHUSETTS:
Armageddon Shop
12 B Eliot St.
Cambridge, MA 02909
Phone: 617-492-1235
E-mail: armageddonshop@gmail.com
In Your Ear Records
957 Commonwealth Ave.
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 787-9755
www.iye.com
reed.iye@gmail.com
In Your Ear Records
72 Mt. Auburn St.
Cambridge, MA. 02138
www.iye.com
inyourearrecords@aol.com
Planet Records, CDs, Tapes*
54-B JFK Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Phone: 617-492-0693
E-mail: planet@tiac.net
That’s Entertainment*
244 Park Ave.
Worcester, MA 01609
Phone: 508-755-4207
E-mail: pete@thatse.com
Tres Gatos
470 Centre St.
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Phone: 617-477-9209
E-mail: muse3@comcast.net
Turn It Up!
5 Pleasant St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Phone: 413-582-1885
MICHIGAN:
Flat Black & Circular*
541 E. Grand River
East Lansing, MI 48823
PJ’s Used Records*
617 Packard St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Slick Disc
1625 West Road
Trenton, MI 48183
Phone: 734-692-1881
E-mail: SlickDisc@hotmail.com
Underground Sounds
255 E. Liberty St. Suite 249
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Phone: 734-327-9239
E-mail: undergroundsoundsmi@gmail.com
MINNESOTA:
Dusty Pixels
2443 Hennepin Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Phone: 612-377-3371
E-mail: heydustypixels@gmail.com
Electric Fetus Records* (three locations)
• 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55404, Phone: 612-870-9300
• 12 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802, Phone: 218-722-9970
• 28 S. Fifth Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56301, Phone: 320-251-2569
Web: http://www.electricfetus.com
Hymie’s Vintage Records
3820 E. Lake St.
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Phone: 612-729-8890
Mother’s Music
431 Main Ave
Moorhead, MN 56560
Phone: (218)287-9601
Website: www.facebook.com/MothersMusic
mothersmn@gmail.com
MISSISSIPPI:
Be-Bop Record Shop
1220 E. Northside Drive No. 160
Jackson, MS 39211
Phone: 601-981-5000
E-mail: bkstgrock@yahoo.com
Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art
252 Delta Ave.
Clarksdale, MS 38614
Phone: 662-624-5992
Disc-O-Tech
1030 Goodman Road E.
Southaven, MS 38671
Phone: 662-349-0303
E-mail: kcounce1106@yahoo.com
Little Big Store
201 E. Main St.
Raymond, MS 39154
Phone: 601-857-8579
littlebigstore.com
MISSOURI:
Earwaxx Records & More
6408 N. Oak Trafficway
Gladstone, MO 64118
Phone: 816-436-9299
E-mail: earwaxxrecords@att.net
Euclid Records
601 East Lockwood Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63119
Phone: 314-961-8978
Web site: www.euclidrecords.com
FM MUSIC
Located in Goldie & Myrtle’s on the 1st floor.
1101 Mulberry
West Bottoms
Kansas City, MO 64101
Phone: 816-716-2770
E-mail: vintagefmmusic@gmail.com
PMac Music
2500 William St.
Cape Girardaeu, MO 63703
Phone: 573-332-7622
E-mail: cape@pmacmusic.net
Vintage Vinyl
6610 Delmar Blvd
St Louis, MO 63130-4503
Phone: (314) 721-4096
MONTANA:
Cactus Records & Gifts
29 w. Main St.
Bozeman, MT 59715
Phone: 406-587-0245
E-mail: cactusrecords@yahoo.com
Conley’s Books and Music
106 South Main St.
Livingston, MT 59047
Phone: 406-222-7766
E-mail: Books@wispwest.net
Ear Candy Music
624 S. Higgins Ave.
Missoula, MT 59807
Phone: 406-542-5029
E-mail: earcandymusic@live.com
Rockin’ Rudys
237 Blaine
Missoula, MT 59801
Phone: 406-542-0077
NEBRASKA:
Backtrack Records
1549 N. Cotner Blvd., Studio A
Lincoln, NE 68505-1627
Phone: 402-464-4567
E-mail: backtrack@windstream.net
Drastic Plastic
1209 Howard St.
Omaha, NE 68139
Phone: 402-346-8843
E-mail: lizz@drasticplasticrecords.com
Recycled Sounds
909 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Phone: 402-476-8240
E-mail: recycledsounds@hotmail.com
Spindle Records
122 N. 14th St
Lincoln, NE 68508
Phone: 402-435-8350
E-mail: spindlerecords@yahoo.com
NEVADA:
Discology CDs, DVDs, LPs
11 N. Sierra St. No. 100
Reno, NV 89504
Phone: 775-323-2121
E-mail: discology@sbcglobal.net
Sundance Bookstore and Music
1155 W. Fourth Street No. 106
Reno, NV 89512
Phone: 775-786-1188
Wax Trax Records Inc.
2909 S. Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102-7043
Phone: 702-362-4300
E-mail: waxtraxinc@aol.com
Zia Records – Eastern
4225 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Phone: 702-735-4942
Zia Records – Sahara
4503 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Phone: 702-233-4942
NEW HAMPSHIRE:
Metro City Records
691 Somerville St.
Manchester, NH 03103
Phone: 603-665-9889
Odyssey And Oracle
100 Albany St.
Portsmouth, NH 03802
Phone: 1-603-319-1656
E-mail: Eggmanrulzzz@aol.com
Pitchfork Records
2 S. Main St.
Concord, NH 03301
Phone: 603-224-6700
E-mail: pfork3@aol.com
Spun
266 Central Ave.
Dover, NH 03820
Phone: 603-742-6939
E-mail: spunmusicllc@yahoo.com
NEW JERSEY:
A&M Music Center*
238 Stuyvesant Ave.
Lyndhurst, N.J. 07071
Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday
21st Century Music
121 Gertrude Ave.
Paramus, NJ 07652
Phone: 201-343-4886
Web: http://www.21centurymusic.com
Groovy Graveyard
658 Cookman Ave.
Asbury Park, N.J. 07712
Phone: 732-877-7024
Web: www.groovygraveyard.com
E-mail: info@groovygraveyard.com
Holdfast Records and Clothing
639 Cookman Ave.
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone: 732-988-0066
Iris Records
114 Brunswick St.
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Phone: 551-225-3478
Princeton Record Exchange
20 S. Tulane St.
Princeton, NJ 08542
Phone: 609-921-0881
Vintage Vinyl
51 LaFayette Road
Fords, NJ 08863
Phone: 732-225-7717
Yesterday’s Treasures
1265B Stuyvesant Ave.
Union, NJ 07083
Phone: 908-416-5519
E-mail: jpoe141@aol.com
Zig Zag
2367 Highway 36
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07752
Phone: 732 708 1666
E-mail: dibeninc@aol.com
NEW MEXICO:
Guy in the Groove
502 Cerrillos, at Manhattan Ave. (inside A Sound Look)
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Phone: 505-699-3332
E-mail: GuyInTheGroove@aol.com
www.GuyInTheGroove.com
Mecca Records
1404 Central Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Phone: 505 243-5041
E-mail: meccaworld@gmail.com
Taosound Tape and CD
314F Paseo del Pueblo Norte
Taos, NM 87571
Phone: 575-758-0323
Fax: 575-758-0323
E-mail: taosound@taosnet.com
NEW YORK:
A1 Records
439 E 6th St
New York, NY 10009
Phone: 212-473-2870
Academy LPs
415 E. 12th St.
New York, NY 10116
Phone: 212-780-9166
Academy Record Annex
85 Oak St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Phone: 718-218-8200
E-mail: academyannex@verizon.net
Academy Records & CDs*
12 W. 18th St.
New York, NY 10011
Phone: 212-242-3000
Store Hours: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Black Gold Records
461 Court St,
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Phone: 347-227-8227
Bleecker Street Records
188 West 4th Street
New York, NY 10014
Phone: 212-255-7899
CO-OP 87 Records
87 Guernsey St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Phone: 347-294-4629
Darkside Records & Gallery
782 Main St.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 845-452-8010
Fax: 845-452-9070
E-mail: info@darksiderecordsandgallery.com
Web: www.darksiderecordsandgallery.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/darksiderecordspk
Downtown Music Gallery
13 Monroe St.
New York, NY 10002
Phone: 212-473-0043
Earwax Records
218 Bedford Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Phone: 718-486-3771
E-mail: plasticllc@yahoo.com
Generation Records
210 Thompson St
New York, NY 10012
Phone: 212-254-1100
Gimme Gimme Records
325 E. Fifth St.
New York, NY 10003
Phone: 212-475-2955
E-mail: dc@raremusic.com
Good Records
218 East 5th Street
New York, NY 10003
212-529-2081
www.goodrecordsnyc.com
Halcyon The Shop
57 Pearl St
Brooklyn, NY 11201 (DUMBO)
Phone: 718-260-9299
Heaven Street
167 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Phone: 718-486-3771
Hi Fi Lounge
1822 Monroe Ave,
Rochester, New York.
Phone: 585-272-7370
Formerly the CD Exchange
hifiloungeaudio.com
Human Head Records
168 Johnson Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11206
Phone: 347-987-3362
In Living Stereo
2 Great Jones St
New York, NY 10012
Phone: 929-600-2008
Infinity Records
510 Park Blvd.
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Phone: 516-221-0634
Web site: http://www.infinityrecords.net
Jazz Record Center
236 W 26th #804
New York, NY 10001
Phone:212-675-4480
Music Matters
413 7th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Phone: 718-369-7087
Other Music
15 East 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
212-477-8150
www.othermusic.com
Rainbow Music 2002 Ltd
130 1st Avenue
New York, NY 10009
Phone: 212-505-1774
Rebel Rebel Records
319 Bleecker St
New York, NY 10014
Phone: 212-989-0770
Record Grouch
986 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
http://recordgrouch.blogspot.com
Record Runner
5 Jones Street
New York, NY 10014
Phone: 212-255-4280
www.recordrunnerusa.com
Rhino Records of New Paltz
3 Church St.
New Paltz, NY 12561
Phone: 845-255-0230
Rough Trade
64 North 9th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
718-388-4111
www.roughtradenyc.com
Spiral Scratch Records
2531 Delaware Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14216
Phone: 716-873-1484
E-mail: spiralscratchrecords@yahoo.com
Symphony Music
791 B. Crown St.
Brooklyn, NY 11213
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 718-363-0174
Web: www.symusicsstore.com
E-mail: symphonymusicvibes@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/symphonymusicrecordshop?fref=ts
Westsider Records
233 W 72nd St
New York, NY 10023
Phone: 212-874-1588
Woodstock Music Shop
6 Rock City Road
Woodstock, NY 12498
Phone: 845-679-3224
Ye Olde Hippie Shoppe of Woodstock
69 Tinker Street
Woodstock, NY 12498
Phone: 845-679-2650
NORTH CAROLINA:
The Birdsnest
102 B S. Main St.
Davidson, NC 28036
Phone: 704-990-6378 (nest)
E-mail: davidsonncmusic@hotmail.com
Bull City Records
1916 Perry St.
Durham, NC 27705, United States of America
Phone: (919)286-9640
E-mail: bullcityrocks@gmail.com
Gravity Records LLC
125 S. Kerr Ave. Suite No. 1
Wilmington, NC 28403
Phone: 910.392.2414
Green Eggs and Jam
740 W. King St.
Boone, NC 28608
Phone: 828-264-3233
E-mail: greeneggsandjam@gmail.com
Lunchbox Records
1419-A Central Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28205
Phone: 704-331-0788
NORTH DAKOTA:
Budget Music
714 S. Washington St.
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Phone: 701-775-5761
E-mail: danimal@rrv.net
Ojata Records
305 N. Washington St
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Phone: 701-757-4002
E-mail: upauat@msn.com
Orange Records
641 First Ave. N.
Fargo, ND 58102
Phone: 701-478-6240
E-mail: matthewoland@gmail.com
OHIO:
A Separate Reality Records
2678 W. 14th St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Phone: 216-644-7934
E-mail: Augustuspayne@gmail.com
Web: www.aseparaterealityrecords.com
Checkered Records
1954 Whipple Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44708
Phone: 3304799576
E-mail: dcheckeredrecor@neo.rr.com
Dave’s Record Den
P.O. Box 360948
Strongsville, OH 44136
davesrecordden.com
Elizabeth’s Records
3037 Indianola Ave.
Columbus, Ohio 43202
Phone: 614-569-6009
Everybody’s Records*
6106 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Evil Empire Records at What The Rock!?
1194 N. High St.
Columbus, OH 43234
Phone: 614-294-WHAT
Moles Records and CD
111 Calhoun St.
Cincinnati, OH 45219
Phone: 513-861-6291
Email: molesrecords@fuse.net
MusicSaves.com
15801 Waterloo Road
Cleveland, OH 44110
Web: www.musicsaves.com
The Record Connection
32 Youngstown Warren Rd,
Niles, OH 44446
Phone:(330) 544-1946
OKLAHOMA:
3 Dachshunds Records
2508 W Edmond Rd
Edmond, Ok 73012
Phone: 405-340-0933
3dachshunds.com
Email: 3dachshundsedmond@gmail.com
Guestroom Records*
125 E. Main St.
Norman, OK 73070
Phone: 405-701-5974
E-mail: guestroomrecords@gmail.com
Guestroom Records
3701 N. Western Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73113
Phone: 405-601-3859
E-mail: guestroomrecords@gmail.com
Omega Music*
318 E. Fifth St.
Dayton, OH 45402
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 937-275-9949
Web: http://www.omegamusicdayton.com
Randy’s M&M’S
3200 S. Blvd.
Edmond, OK 73113
Phone: (405) 340-0404
E-mail: krisabt@swbell.net
Reggie’s Records
110 S. 4th St.
Ponca City, OK 74601
Phone: 580-762-2544
E-mail: r.records@att.net
Starship Records
1241 S. Lewis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74104
Phone: 918-583-0638
E-mail: starshiprecordz@yahoo.com
OREGON:
Exiled Records
4628 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
Portland, OR 97215
Phone: 503.232.0751
E-mail: exiledrecords@gmail.com
House of Records
258 E 13th Ave, Eugene,
Oregon 97401
Mississippi Records
5202 N. Albina Ave.
Portland, OR 97217
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pages/Mississippi-Records-Portland/64526269551
Phone: 503-282-2990
Off the Record
2227 B Newmark Ave.
North Bend, OR 97459
Phone: 1-541-751-0301
E-mail: bubba1947@hotmail.com
Yesterday & Today
317 E. Second St.
The Dalles, OR 97058
Phone: 541-296-1441
E-mail: thomas01@earthlink.net
PENNSYLVANIA:
A.K.A. Music
27 North Second St.
Philadelphia, PA 08101
Phone: 215-922-3855
Fax: 215-922-3852
E-mail: aka-music@hotmail.com
Angry Young & Poor
356 W. Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Phone: 717-397-6116
Compact Disc Center*
1365 Easton Ave.
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 610-868-3070
E-mail: cdcenterpa@gmail.com
Web: http://www.cdcenterpa.com
Double Decker
808 Saint John St.
Allentown, PA 18103
Phone: 610-439-3600
E-mail: doubledeckerrecords@gmail.com
Main St. Jukebox
606 Main St.
Stroudsburg, Pa 18360
Phone: 570-424-2246
Musical Energi
59 N. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Store Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 570-829-2929
Web site: www.musicalenergi.com
Record Connection
550 N. Reading Road
Ephrata, PA 17522
Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Phone: 717-733-1641
E-mail: recordconnection@comcast.net
Website: www.recordconnectionpa.com
Sound Stage Direct
212 Decatur St.
Doylestown, PA18901
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
E-mail: info@soundstagedirect.com
Website: www.soundstagedirect.com
RHODE ISLAND:
Armageddon Shop
436 Broadway
Providence, RI 02909
Phone: 401-521-6667
In Your Ear
462 Main St.
Warren, RI 02885
Phone: 401-245-9840
E-mail: inyourear@fullchannel.net
www.iye.com
https://www.facebook.com/InYourEarRecords
MRL (Music Research Library)
62 Dike St.
Providence, RI
Phone: 401-528-9750
musicresearchlibrary@gmail.com
Music Box
160 Thames St.
Newport, RI 02840
Phone: 401-849-6666
The Time Capsule
537 Pontiac Ave.
Cranston, RI 02910
Phone: 401-781-5017
E-mail: ryeremian@aol.com
What Cheer!
7 S. Angell St.
Providence, RI 02906
Phone: 401-861-4244
E-mail: what_cheer_records@yahoo.com
SOUTH DAKOTA:
Ernie November
1319 W. Main St.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone: 605-341-0768
Ernie November*
1918 w. 41st
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone: 605-221-0621
E-mail: ernienovember@hotmail.com
Last Stop CD Shop
3508 W. 41 St.
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone: 605-361-4416
E-mail: onlyfactor@hotmail.com
Mind Machine Records
29 N. Broadway
Watertown, SD 57201
Phone: 605-886-4337
SOUTH CAROLINA:
BJ MUSIC
1430 Augusta St.
Greenville, SC 29604
Phone: 864-242-0500
E-mail: bjmusic1@hotmail.com
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
2014 Green St.
Columbia, SC 29205
Phone: 803-256-0095
Rainbow Records
2705-B N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29622
Phone: 864-225-0725
E-mail: dynamorecords@hotmail.com
Scratch N Spin Records
513 12th St.
West Columbia, SC 2916
Phone: 803 794 8888
Fax: 803 794 8002
E-mail: scratchnspin@aol.com
TENNESSEE:
Basement Records
5009 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Phone: 865-573-2182
Chad’s Records
321 Vine St.
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Phone: 423-756-7563
Disc Exchange
2615 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Phone: 865-573-9691, x12
For The Record
1 Northgate Mall
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Phone: 423-504-9589
www.fortherecordonline.com
Lost and Found Records*
3714 Walker Blvd.
Knoxville, TN 37917
Phone: 865-687-5556
Email: albumhunter@comcast.net
McKay’s Knoxville
230 Papermill Pl Way
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0331
Raven Records & Rarities
1200 N Central St,
Knoxville, Tennessee 37917
Phone: 865-525-9016
Spinstreet
3484 Poplar Ave., Space D-2
Memphis, TN 38111
Phone: 678-229-4215
E-mail: brianp@vcei.com
Wild Honey Records
1206 Kensaw Avenue,
Knoxville, TN 37917
Phone: 865-588-8823
www.wildhoneyrecords.com
TEXAS:
All That Music & Video*
6800 Gateway East, Suite 1B
El Paso, TX 79915
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Web: http://www.allthatmusic.com/
Beatlab ATX
700-B South Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 387-8496
www.beatlabusa.com
info@beatlabusa.com
FB + IG + TW: @BeatlabATX
Tues – Sun 12p-8p
Mon closed
Cactus Records
2110 Portsmouth
Houston, TX 77098
Phone:713-526-9272
Encore Records
1745 W. Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78757
Phone: (512) 451-8111
E-mail: encoremusic@austin.rr.com
Forever Young Records*
2955 S. Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Good Records*
1808 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206-7437
Phone: 214-752-4663
Jukebox Records
Irving, TX 75060
Phone: 972-278-4333
Sig’s Lagoon
3622 Main St., Ste. E,
Houston, TX 77002
Phone: 713-533-9525
Website: www.sigslagoon.com
Sound Exchange
1846 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77001
Phone: 713-666-5555
Vinal Edge Records*
239 W 19th St,
Houston, TX 77008
www.vinaledge.com
UTAH:
Graywhale
208 S. 1300 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Graywhale
1775 W. 4700 S.
Taylorsville, UT 84118
Graywhale
4066 Riverdale Road
Ogden, UT 84107
Graywhale
575 E. University Parkway
Orem, UT
Graywhale
390 North 500 W.
Bountiful UT 84010
Graywhale
1670 W. 9000 SW
Jordan, UT 84088
Phone: 801-712-5457
E-mail: jon@fatfin.com
Jay’s Records
785 E. Main St.
Price, UT 84501
Phone: (801) 259-0036
Email: coltonhaight@yahoo.com
Positively 4th Street Music
249 E. 400 S.
Salt Lake City, UT 84110
Phone: 801-531-8181
E-mail: fourthstmusic@yahoo.com
Sgt. Peppers Music & Video
59 S. Main St. No. 1
Moab, UT 84532
Phone: 435-259-4405
VERMONT:
BCA Records*
East Arlington Antique Center
1223 E. Arlington Road
Arlington, VT
Phone: 802-375-6144
Burlington Records
170 Bank St.
Burlington, VT 05402
Phone: 802-881-0303
E-mail: saiddone@hotmail.com
Exile On Main Street*
94 North Main St.
Barre, VT 05670
Phone: (802) 479-3107
E-mail: exile@vtlink.net
In The Moment Records*
143 Main St.
Brattleboro, VT 05301
Phone: 802-257-8171
E-mail: itmrecords@gmail.com
Pure Pop Records
115 S. Winooski Ave.
Burlington, VT 05402
Phone: 802 658 2652
E-mail: purepop@myfairpoint.net
VIRGINIA:
American Oldies Records
14333 Warwick Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23602
Phone: (757)877-6877
E-mail: crane4533@aol.com
Birdland Music*
951 Providence Square Shopping Center
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Blue Groove Soundz
5852 N. Washington Blvd.
Arlington, VA 22205
Phone: 703-270-9075
Chester Records
185 N. Loudoun St.
Winchester, VA 22601
Phone: (540) 667-3444
E-mail: n8rhodes@gmail.com
Sidetracks Music*
310 Second St. SE, Unit A
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Phone: 434-295-3080
E-mail: calicotunes@mail.com
Skinnies Records
431 W 22nd St
Norfolk,Va.23517
http://www.skinniesrecords.com
Phone: 757-622-2241
Facebook :http://www.facebook.com/SkinniesRecords
https://instagram.com/skinniesrecords/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/SkinniesRecords
E-mail: Steveathey@prodigy.net
WASHINGTON:
Avalon Music
1330 Railroad Ave.
Bellingham, WA 98227
Phone: 1-360-676-9573
E-mail: Avalonrecords@hotmail.com
The Business
402 Commercial Ave.
Anacortes, WA 98221
Phone: 360-293-9788
E-mail: lizatthebiz@hotmail.com
Easy Street Records & Cafe
4559 California Ave SW No. 200,
Seattle, WA
Phone: (206) 938-EASY(3279)
Easy Street Records
20 Mercer St.
Seattle, WA
Phone: (206) 691-EASY(3279)
Everyday Music
115 E. Magnolia
Bellingham, WA 98225
Phone: 360-676-1404
E-mail: shefte@everydaymusic.com
Exploding Planet Records
320 N. Callow Ave.
Bremerton, WA 98312
Phone: 8602946165
E-mail: explodingplanetrecords@gmail.com
Four Thousand Holes
1610 N Monroe St
Spokane, WA 99205
Phone: (509) 325-1914
Online: https://www.facebook.com/Bob4000Angel
Groove Merchants
905 W Garland Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
Phone: (509) 998-0410
Online: http://www.groovemerchantsspokane.com/
House of Records / Turn Table Treasures
608 N. Prospect
Tacoma, WA 98406
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; Noon-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Online: http://www.facebook.com/HouseOfRecordsTacomaSundays
Phone: 253-272-9229 or 888-300-2902
Off the Record
901 Summitview, Suite 180
Yakima, WA 98902
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 509-453-8652
E-mail: rich@offtherecord.com
Web: www.offtherecord.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Off-the-Record/413543865952?fref=ts
Recorded Memories
1902 N Hamilton St
Spokane, WA 99207
Phone: (509) 483-4753
Online: http://richardsrecordedmemories.com/
Sounds Great
3007 Judson St.
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Phone: 253 851 8986
E-mail: Soundsgreat@harbornet.com
WEST VIRGINIA:
Budget Tapes & Records
3708 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
Phone: 304-925-8273
E-mail: budget72@hotmail.com
Cheap Thrills Records
102 Galleria Plaza
Beckley, WV 25801
Phone: 304-252-DISC
E-mail: chpthrlls@earthlink.net
Cheap Thrills Records*
1130 Stafford Drive
Princeton, WV 24740
Phone: 304-487-0404
E-mail: chpthrlls@earthlink.net
Now Hear This
1454 Fourth Ave
Huntington, WV 25701
304-522-0021
E-mail: vincehebert03@gmail.com
WISCONSIN:
B-Side Records
436 State St.
Madison, WI 53702, United States of America
Phone: 608-255-1977
E-mail: store@b-sidemadison.com
Bullseye Records
1627 E. Irving Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-223-3177
E-mail: bullseyerecordshop@gmail.com
The Exclusive Company
770 West Northland Ave.
Appleton, WI 54914
Phone: 920-731-6010
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
144 N. Main St.
West Bend, WI 53095
Phone: 262-334-7101
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
318 N. Main St.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Phone: 920-235-1450
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
423 Dousman St.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Phone: 920-435-0880
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
1259 Milton Ave.
Janesville, WI 53545
Phone: 608-743-0786
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
5026 S. 74th St.
Greenfield, WI 53220
Phone: 414-281-6644
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
1669 N. Farwell
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-271-8590
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
The Exclusive Company
508 State St.
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-255-2433
Web: http://www.exclusivecompany.com
MadCity Music Exchange*
600 Williamson St. (inside the Gateway Mall)
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-251-8558
E-mail: mcmxchange@gmail.com
Rush Mor Records
2635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Phone: 414-481-6040
E-mail: rushmor@rushmor.com
Radio Kaos
968 Main St.
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Stardust Records and Collectables
106 South Main St.
Thiensville, WI 53092
Phone: 1-414-534-0118
E-mail: zahosale@uwm.edu
Strictly Discs
1900 Monroe St.
Madison, WI 53711
Phone: 6082599179
E-mail: angie@strictlydiscs.com
Sugar Shack Records
2301 Atwood Ave.
Madison, WI 53708, United States of America
Phone: 608-256-7155
E-mail: sgrshack@sbcglobal.net
WYOMING:
2nd Chance CDs
251 N. Main St.
Sheridan, WY 82801
Email: 2ndchancecds@vcn.com
Mammoth Music Inc.
318 E. Main
Riverton, WY 82501
Phone: 307-856-0258
E-mail: mammothmusic@wyoming.com
Sonic Rainbow CDs
140 S. Center
Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-577-5947
E-mail: s.sonicrainbow@bresnan.net
CANADA
Millpond Records & Books
4 Queen St. W.
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada N3C 1G1
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; other times by chance (or appointment)
Phone: 519-658-9641
E-mail: info@millpondrb.ca
Web: www.millpondrb.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MillpondRB?fref=ts
Ric’s Recollections
257A Lakeshore Road E.
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5G 1G8
Phone: 905-891-1523
E-mail: ric@ricrec.com
Web: www.ricrec.com
Vinyl Alibi
163 King St. E.
Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada L1C 1N9
Phone: 905-419-7746
E-mail: brian@vinylalibi.ca
Web: www.vinylalibi.ca
Zoinks Music and Books
1019 Bloor St. W.
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6H 1M1
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; Noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; Noon-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 416-913-8827
E-mail: info@zoinks.ca
Web: www.zoinks.ca
