Last night, guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson took the stage with his former bandmates from the Electromagnets, Kyle Brock and Tommy Taylor to commemorate the anniversary of Ah Via Musicom, Johnson's early '90s opus.
Music reviews: Everything from Tiddlywinks to Traffic is covered.
Fleetwood Mac revealed a knockout new team in 1975 with its self-titled 'Fleetwood Mac' and this Rhino reissue in turn knocks it out of the park.
Country Joe and the Fish and other releases give the music collector a lot to cheer about.
The former Oasis star shines at a magnificent show at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.
The Christmas Records is a limited edition boxed set featuring all seven of the Fabs' Christmas messages, each presented on a colored vinyl 7" single (white, red, blue, yellow, green, clear, and orange, respectively) and housed in a heavy-duty picture sleeve with the original artwork replicated.
The 2-CD release '1967: Sunshine Tomorrow' in June 2017 served up plenty of rarities. And just before 2017 came to a close, two further releases had been issued that dig even more deeply into the year that saw the release of "Smiley Smile" and "Wild Honey."
Dave Thompson reviews a stack of newly released books; subjects ranging from prog to punk rock.
New music reviews; everything from Wreckless Eric to Hawkwind have new albums (or box sets) out.
It's hardly surprising, especially given Travis Pike's wide array of endeavors — from making music to authoring books to working in film — that he's an eclectic auteur. Goldmine highlights the artist's best work.