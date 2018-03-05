Album Reviews

Music reviews: Everything from Tiddlywinks to Traffic is covered. ►
Country Joe and the Fish and other releases give the music collector a lot to cheer about. ►
The Christmas Records is a limited edition boxed set featuring all seven of the Fabs’ Christmas messages, each presented on a colored vinyl 7” single (white, red, blue, yellow, green, clear, and orange, respectively) and housed in a heavy-duty picture sleeve with the original artwork replicated. ►
New music reviews; everything from Wreckless Eric to Hawkwind have new albums (or box sets) out. ►
Spin Cycle reviews the latest releases of Velvet Underground, Neil Young, Richard Hell, the Ramones, Ian Dury, United States of America, T Rex, Alice Cooper, Faces, Johnny Cash, Funk Inc., Three Pieces, Otis Redding, the Doors, Lee Brilleaux, etc. ►
New release reviews: Residents, Bordellos, JD Wilkes, A Year in the Country, Hunter-Ronson, Beautify Junkyards, Danny Adler, Billie Joe Spears and more. ►
Here are Spin Cycle columnist Dave Thompson’s picks for 2017. ►
Loads of music reviews to read (King Crimson to Black Sabbath) from Spin Cycle columnist Dave Thompson. ►
Spin Cycle’s record reviews for the month of November 2017. ►
The Waterboys’ current album, the aptly titled “Out Of All This Blue,” is a newly emerged 2-LP set. ►