Book Reviews

British Rock Roundup 2017

There are plenty of books that make good music history guides for British Rock. Gillian G. Gaar explores this year’s most interesting releases.

Eric Stewart – 2.5cc Speaks and Rocks Out

Eric Stewart Things I Do For Love (e-book) (itunes.apple.com/gb/book/things-i-do-for-love/id1207456782?mt=11) Anthology (2 CD) (Lemon/Cherry Red CDLEMD 229) One day in late 1975, New Musical Express-reading fans of 10cc were shocked to encounter a vituperative letter from Eric Stewart, taking issue with …