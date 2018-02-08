Dave Thompson reviews a stack of newly released books; subjects ranging from prog to punk rock. ►
There are plenty of books that make good music history guides for British Rock. Gillian G. Gaar explores this year’s most interesting releases. ►
Book reviews of “David Bowie – 2018 Rare Records & Tapes Price Guide” and “Graham Bonnet: The Story Behind the Shades.” ►
Eric Stewart Things I Do For Love (e-book) (itunes.apple.com/gb/book/things-i-do-for-love/id1207456782?mt=11) Anthology (2 CD) (Lemon/Cherry Red CDLEMD 229) One day in late 1975, New Musical Express-reading fans of 10cc were shocked to encounter a vituperative letter from Eric Stewart, taking issue with … ►
Here are selected reviews from Goldmine’s February 2017 issue, including The Who, The Rolling Stones, The Searchers, Kate Bush, Jerry Garcia, Quick Picks and more. ►
Here are selected music release reviews from Goldmine’s January 2017 issue. ►
TV Smith Alternative Top 50 (Foruli Codex – isbn 978-1-905792-68-9) The safety pins have rusted now, the headlines have all yellowed, and the T-shirts aren’t even fit for purpose, let alone fitting your frame. But still the fortieth anniversary of … ►
A review of new music collecting guides for those who have collect an assortment of music genres in different formats. ►
Van Der Graaf Generator Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna EANTCD 1062) Thirteen studio albums into their overall career; and five into the re-re-birth that brought VDGG back to life in 2005, one thing remains as true today as it was … ►
The Music of Neil Young by Chris Wade (Wisdom Twins Books) With the second volume of Neil Young’s Archive anthology still hanging fire somewhere betwixt here and who-knows-where, but Young’s own current release schedule still raining down albums like it’s … ►