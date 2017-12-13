Louise Goffin premieres video of “New Year’s Day”

Louise Goffin premieres the video, “New Year’s Day” (featuring Billy Valentine), below.

Goffin, the daughter of Carole King and legendary lyricist Gerry Goffin, explains how the songwriting process for “New Year’s Day” came to her.

“The writing of “New Year’s Day” came about six years ago,” says Goffin. “I was producing my mom’s A Holiday Carole album and when I was looking for holiday themed material, I soon realized there wasn’t a big choice of songs written about New Year’s. The feeling of hope I was looking for, seemed to be gestating as a lyric while we recording the rest of the album.

“I ended up writing “New Year’s Day” while I was visiting London, and got together with English songwriter/producer Guy Chambers (best known for his work with Robbie Williams). When my mother sang and played the song on a piano, it sounded like her, and she made it her own. More recently, I brought the song in during recording sessions with producer/engineer Dave Way.

“The song to me is about love, hope and forgiveness, cherishing the ones you love, both here and gone, and finding the faith to go forward knowing that it’s all going to work out alright.”

“New Year’s Day” lyrics

(Louise Goffin – Guy Chambers)

Verse 1:

Everybody makes a dream this time of year

from now on, its gonna be good for ya

all your friends and family

gather round in peace and harmony

It’s a time to remember your blessings

it’s a time to remember your goals

all the people in your life

be they new friends or old

CHORUS:

And it could be the time of your life

everything’s gonna turn out alright

it’ll be okay, in every way, making it better

it’s new year’s day

verse 2:

And should old friends be forgot

keep everything they gave you

and though they may seem so far away

you walk with them each and every day

And I know sometimes the road isn’t easy

and we’ve said some things, wished we’d never said

Once a few rounds you’ve loved and lost

you pick yourself up and take a chance again

Chorus:

And it could be the time of your life

everything’s gonna turn out alright

it’ll be okay, in every way, making it better

it’s new year’s day

Middle 8

countdown’s done,

And we’re swaying along with the band

just one more dance, may all your dreams come true

Chorus:

And it could be the time of your life

everything’s gonna turn out alright

it’ll be okay, in every way, making it better

it’s new year’s day

new year’s day

You can purchase “New Year’s Day” here