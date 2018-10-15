Slash at the top of his game onstage with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators





Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators The Paramount, Huntington, NY – 10/9/2018

Review By Carol Anne Szel

All Photos by John Van Steen

Slash has sold over 100 million records, is a Grammy winner, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He currently has his third release out with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, and on October 9 he humbly brought his rock and roll caravan out to Long Island and into the wonderful Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York.

Releasing their first album in nearly four years, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators launched the first single from “Living The Dream” with the iconic “Driving Rain” which has as of today landed at #6 on the Rock Radio, with an animated video for it to boot!

The crowd at the Paramount tonight was a delightfully wide range of ages, from young to old and everything in between! Myles’ voice was above excellent, he stayed consistent and perfect throughout. The only exceptions were when Todd Kerns (Bassist) sang lead on two tunes, bringing a very different and equally entertaining sound to the sold-out crowd. Slash was as charismatic and on point on guitar as ever, and he should be coming hot off the heels of his worldwide Guns n’ Roses “Not In This Lifetime” tour which ended earlier this year.

And along with the aforementioned Bassist Todd Kerns, Rhythm Guitarist Frank Sidoris (who was presented with a ‘Happy Birthday’ cake during the show!), Drummer Brent Fitz, and singer Myles Kennedy, Slash et al brought down the house and left this hall of packed rock and rollers with nothing but smiles on their faces and good music in their souls! It was a great night of music, and although there’s only a handful of gigs left in October, the band is heading out to Europe in February and March of 2019! So get those travel passports ready if you haven’t seen them in the US and head across the pond to see them live, it’s worth every penny of a journey and then some!

SET LIST:

Go to www.slashonline.com for more information