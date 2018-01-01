Goldmine’s Secrets to Buying & Selling Records: Pay Less and Make More

Download a copy of this Webinar today!

Session date/time: On-Demand

Duration: 1 hour

Have you ever wondered:

What is the best way to approach my record collecting, by band, genre, era?

What are some signs of a bargain and signs of a potential rip-off?

What kind of questions should I be asking of a dealer when buying records?

When are conditions right for a bidding war, and how should I proceed?

What are some the best places to buy and sell records?

The answers to these and many more questions will be yours as you learn how to get the biggest bang for your buck during Goldmine’s Secrets to Buying & Selling Records: Pay Less and Make More live Webinar.

About the presenter:

Stephen Braitman is an avid record collector who has been buying and selling records for more than 30 years. He is also a noted appraiser who operates musicappraisals.com.

Don’t Miss Out – Download Your Copy Now!