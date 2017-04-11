A notice from the Editor:
Dear Goldmine Subscriber,
It has come to our attention that several subscribers have received solicitations, by phone and by mail, from unauthorized parties attempting to represent themselves as Goldmine.
While still rare, fraudulent mailings and phone calls are increasing.
These simple guidelines can help you avoid becoming a victim:
- Before renewing, check your mailing label. You’ll find your expiration date at the end of the line above your name. If your subscription is not close to expiring and you receive a phone call asking for your renewal, it is most likely fraudulent.
- Look carefully at mail requests. We will never ask you to write a check to anyone other than Goldmine, and our mailing address on the return envelope should be to P.O. Boxes in Palm Coast, Fla., with these specific zip codes:
P.O. Box 421752, Zip 32142-9953, Zip 32142-1751;
P.O. Box 421752, Zip 32142-9958;
and P.O. Box 421754, Zip 32142-1754.
- If you are uncertain about any offer you receive, simply phone us at 1-386-246-3454. Orders placed through this number are secure. Or you can go online and place your order here. We sincerely appreciate having you as a faithful reader and we are eager to help make the experience of subscribing to Goldmine magazine pleasurable.
Why isn’t there a way to renew online?
Hi your subscription can automatically be renewed with any of our special offers, like this one:
http://bit.ly/2lnTuqz
It will be added to how far along you are in the subscription.
In the meantime, forwarding your email addy onto our circulation rep, Missy Fenn, at missy.fenn@fwmedia.com