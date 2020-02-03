10 Albums That Changed My Life: Cherie Currie - Goldmine Magazine

Cherie Currie will be forever cemented in rock and roll history as the voice of the all-female group, The Runaways, which also launched the careers of both Joan Jett and Lita Ford.

Besides rock and roll, record albums were a major part of Currie’s life growing up. As inconvenient as it might have been at the time, Currie would take her record collection on tour with The Runaways — as well as a record player too clunky for travel.

“We didn’t have money to buy small little record players,” Currie admits. “I took one right from my house, that had been in my bedroom and that’s what I took on tour. On airplanes, on buses, in cars. And it was heavy as heck. It was part of the wardrobe and everything else, that record player.”

Recently, Currie teamed up with Fanny drummer Brie Darling to put out new exciting and energetic music. In 2019, the duo released a full-length album, The Motivator, of 12 songs featuring nine classic covers.

While preparing for a tour to support The Motivator, Currie gave Goldmine the 10 albums that changed her life.

—Patrick Prince

David Bowie, Diamond Dogs

The record that really turned me on to David Bowie. I was 14, I believe, when I first got that record. And it was the first concert I ever went to, at the Universal Amphitheater, and it changed my life. It turned a surfer chick into what turned into The Runaways’ lead singer.

Suzie Quatro, Your Mamma Won’t Like Me

It was just so brilliant. Suzie is just a brilliant performer and I was so blessed to be able to meet her and see her open for Elton John, and Alice Cooper as well. And she was the very first (woman) to truly rock. She is the first who one ever really rocked a stage. She was like Chuck Berry. She was just amazing… and still is.

Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies

That kind of introduced me a lot — as well as David Bowie — to amazing stage performances and theatrics of this business. I love Alice.

Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon

Of course who doesn’t love that album, you know. A mystical, magical tour of music that back in the flourescant poster, black-light days was a must.

Don McLean, American Pie

I absolutely love that album. “Vincent” is still one of my very, very favorite songs. In fact, they played “Vincent” in The Runaways movie, and that might have been a fluke, but that is one of my favorite songs of all time, including “American Pie.”

Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV

It’s just masterfully done. And there’s “Stairway to Heaven,” of course. Just masterful songwriting. It made you have to lift the bar as a songwriter to even come close to competing. And we weren’t used to singers like Robert Plant. He’s truly a rock and roll genius. A singer like no other. And being able to meet Robert… he came to one of our shows, one of our first shows.

Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

I used to argue with one of my best friends because I used to say David Bowie was the best and she’d say Elton John was the best. Of course you have to grow up a little bit to turn around and say, “You know, Elton John really was spectacular.” (laughs) And I love that album. Love it, love it, love it!

Seals and Crofts, Unborn Child

I thought it was a great album. I thought they were extraordinarily brave back in those days. I just love the record. I didn’t understand it like I would today. And I don’t necessarily, entirely believe in their beliefs but the thing is I appreciate everyone for their beliefs.

Bread, The Best of Bread

I used to take the album on the road with me, and poor Joan (Jett) had to sit through that album. (laughs) It’s true, and she did. She’s a good team player.

John Denver, Rocky Mountain High

Love it and I love that cover. I actually have to say I kissed that cover a couple of times. It took you to another place, another life and another time. And I appreciate John for that. He was a spectacular person and it was sad to see him go.