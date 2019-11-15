A record collector puts a 'Holy Grail' Beatles album up for sale - Goldmine Magazine

Stan “the BeatleMan” Panenka is well known amongst Beatles collectors. Panenka once laid claim to having the ultimate Beatles record collection. Since then, he has sold off some of his collection for personal reasons. And one record he put up for sale now is what he calls the “Holy Grail of Beatles records” — the rarest available White Album (shown above). Record collectors and Beatles fanatics, listen to Stan give some backstory to this rare item!

Listen to podcast below.