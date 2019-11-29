Alice Cooper brings his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour to Atlantic City
Photos and intro by Frank White
Alice Cooper's "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour slithered its way into the Ovation Hall of Ocean Casino Resorts in Atlantic City, New Jersey for a night of Killer hits and thrills on November 23. Always one to bring the horror wherever he goes, as the smoke filled the stage Ol' black eyes himself came through a door in the middle of the stage, black cane in hand, with ghouls lurking around him. His band of shock rockers stormed the stage to bring the die-hard fans of Atlantic City a Saturday night they will never forget from the famous boardwalk.
The set list included:
Feed My Frankenstein
No More Mr Nice Guy
Bed Of Nails
Raped and Freezin'
Fallen in Love
Muscle of Love
He's Back
I'm Eighteen
Billion Dollar Babies
Poison
Nita Strauss guitar solo
Roses on White Lace
My Stars
Devil's Food
Black Widow Jam that included a drum solo
Steven
Dead Babies
I love The Dead
Escape
Teenage Frankenstein
The encores were:
Under My Wheels
School's Out