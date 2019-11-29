Alice Cooper brings his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour to Atlantic City

Photos and intro by Frank White

Alice Cooper's "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour slithered its way into the Ovation Hall of Ocean Casino Resorts in Atlantic City, New Jersey for a night of Killer hits and thrills on November 23. Always one to bring the horror wherever he goes, as the smoke filled the stage Ol' black eyes himself came through a door in the middle of the stage, black cane in hand, with ghouls lurking around him. His band of shock rockers stormed the stage to bring the die-hard fans of Atlantic City a Saturday night they will never forget from the famous boardwalk.

The set list included:

Feed My Frankenstein

No More Mr Nice Guy

Bed Of Nails

Raped and Freezin'

Fallen in Love

Muscle of Love

He's Back

I'm Eighteen

Billion Dollar Babies

Poison

Nita Strauss guitar solo

Roses on White Lace

My Stars

Devil's Food

Black Widow Jam that included a drum solo

Steven

Dead Babies

I love The Dead

Escape

Teenage Frankenstein

The encores were:

Under My Wheels

School's Out