Enter to win a new Juliana Hatfield ‘Weird’ CD and vinyl 45 while reading her interview

We spoke with Juliana Hatfield about her new 11-song album Weird and accompanying vinyl single, from American Laundromat Records, who released her 2018 album Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John and continue to release albums on vinyl from her back catalog.

GOLDMINE: Congratulations again on Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John last year and now Weird as we begin 2019. The song “It’s So Weird” opens with the lines, “My brother asked me, ‘Where do you go for love if you’re all alone? Don’t you need romance?’ and I told him, ‘No, I don’t.’” Later you confess about a past relationship, “There is no replacement for what is gone.” You determine that it is OK to be alone, even if it might be considered unusual or weird. In addition to being drawn in by your lyrics, I also enjoy the keyboard touches on the recording.

JULIANA HATFIELD: It is wonderful to be weird and can be freeing too. I prefer to be alone and it is not lonely. It is by choice. There are fun things to do alone. I put this song together quickly in the middle of recording the album. The keyboard sound is an old synthesizer.

GM: With the calming moodiness on “Lost Ship,” you want to be taken away for a ride on a spaceship, after seeing an “unidentified flying object hovering over the Harvard projects?” Are there projects by Harvard?

JH: That is an inside joke. No, there aren’t projects by Harvard but there are in Cambridge. We have the rich and the not rich in our integrated town. There were four other versions of “Lost Ship,” with two drummers, both fast and slow, but only the drum machine would work for me for this song. James Bridges, who engineered and mixed the album at Q Division Studios in Somerville, helped to create the sounds for the moods. It is melancholy. I envisioned shutting the doors with this song. Rachel Lichtman, who directed the video, took a different approach of solitude equaling freedom and strength. I am so happy that she did.

GM: I enjoyed watching the video on your website. Seeing you play guitar took me back to your Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John album release party last year at the club Once Somerville. Speaking of two drummers, on your album there are Todd Philips and Freda Love Smith, who we hear immediately on the catchy alternative pop opening number “Staying In.”

JH: I met Freda in college. She was the drummer in our Blake Babies trio. We were learning our instruments at the same time. We were also in the band Some Girls.

GM: I see that American Laundromat Records is reissuing Blake Babies’ Innocence and Experience album in March, which includes your cover of The Grass Roots’ “Temptation Eyes.” I am so impressed on the reissues the label is doing in addition to the new recordings. Now, back to the two drummers on the album, Todd Philips is solid on “No Meaning.” I love your high vocal range at the end. Did singing Olivia Newton-John’s songs help prepare for that? Also, I am always impressed when a rock song is done in ¾ time without being obvious.

JH: You wouldn’t waltz to it. Singing Olivia’s songs probably helped me be brave to take on high notes. Throughout the recording of this album I was inspired by The Voidz’ album Virtue from last year and all that Julian Casablancas put into it.

GM: In the liner notes, you thank Brian Donovan for the homemade fuzzbox. I know a different Brian Donovan, an Albany DJ who played your version of Olivia Newton-John’s flip side “Dancin’ ‘Round and ‘Round” on his “Moments to Remember” radio show last year. Who is this Brian Donovan?

JH: At Q Division Studios in Somerville, there are interns in and out of Studio A and Studio B. Brian is one of the interns that fixes amplifiers and equipment. I had told him that I like a Fuzz Factory pedal for my guitar. One day he surprised me and handed me a silver box fuzz pedal and said, “I made this for you.” I used it in the bridge of “Broken Doll.”

GM: That is a catchy dance song, reminding me of the excitement of the Go-Go’s. On “Sugar,” you sing “Sugar I quit you for a week.” My doctor says that sugar is the new tobacco.

JH: It is a metaphor for anything we’re drawn to which is fun but has an aftereffect that is not so pleasurable. We all need a bit of sweetening. Sugar being the new tobacco is not really that new in thought. In William Duffy’s book Sugar Blues, he warned that sugar can be toxic and that was back in 1975.

GM: Speaking of 1975, there was tremendous anticipation leading to the release of Jefferson Starship’s Red Octopus album that summer, which became their biggest album with Marty Balin’s song “Miracles” and an anthem as its finale, “There Will Be Love.” Your finale on Weird is also an anthem, my favorite song, “Do It to Music.”

JH: As an album closer it sums up everything in a way. Things can be done to music. It is a list song. It shows how much music means to me. It is true and universal.

GM: The album artwork by Jed Davis is great, both front and back, with attention to detail, including the song order on the album with numbers on the bottom left of each first letter.

JH: I love it too. The front cover is from a photo of me, which captures the album’s mood. The girl on the back made of song titles is so clever.

GM: He also had fun with the artwork for the single, looking like a scene from “Charlie’s Angels.” The A side, “On Your Feet,” begins with your solid electric guitar.

JH: That’s just a dumb riff, a few notes up and down, very caveman-esque.

GM: It is catchy. You and Todd are entertaining. The flip side, “The Family Stain,” is great. I hear a bit of an acoustic guitar and I am drawn into the story. You sing, “… history is like a stain I cannot wash away. I got my suspicions we were accidents. Brought into the world without a plan or reason,” on this tale of two sisters, reaching out to another state on a birthday. In addition to the sisters, is that another family member that we hear in the background as the record begins?

JH: Yes. That is my Labrador retriever Charlie barking, who was in the studio. James recorded him and wanted to use it somewhere. The lyrics deal with dysfunctional family lore. It never really ends. Pain lives on and on and is never really solved, but you may come to accept it from afar and still be connected. It is cosmic.

GM: Your cosmic journey is taking you to the U.K. in May.

JH: It will be with a band. I haven’t been there with a band in a long time. Todd will be playing drums. Dean Fisher will be on bass, who some remember from The Juliana Hatfield Three. In the meantime, I am working on two more videos and a short film, all from the album.

