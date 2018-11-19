Fabulous Flip Sides – Ronnie Rice of The New Colony Six

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of “I Will Always Think About You,” discuss a new cover version of “Things I’d Like to Say” by Cindy Wilson of the B-52’s and highlight an upcoming concert with 5 Chicago acts from the ‘60s.

By Warren Kurtz

In the mid-to-late ‘60s in Chicago, there were six bands receiving a lot of AM radio airplay on WLS and WCFL. Jimy Sohns with The Shadows of Knight covered “Gloria,” which he originally discovered as a flip side by Van Morrison’s band in Ireland named Them. We heard Gary Loizzo’s vocals and guitar on “Bend Me, Shape Me.” The Buckinghams had several hits including “Kind of a Drag.” The Cryan’ Shames not only received national airplay with their cover of The Searchers’ “Sugar and Spice,” they went all the way to number one locally with the ballad “It Could Be We’re in Love.” Before 1970’s “Vehicle” on Warner Brothers, The Ides of March had a pair of singles on the Parrot label, “You Wouldn’t Listen” and “Roller Coaster,” written by Jim Peterik, who was recently interviewed by Goldmine and shared the story behind “Vehicle.” Of the six Chicago bands, the one to achieve the most national Top 100 singles in the ‘60s were The New Colony Six, with lead vocalist Ronnie Rice.

GOLDMINE: After five songs that charted in Billboard in 1966 and 1967, I heard you for the first time on the radio in Cleveland, where I grew up. You broke through the national Top 40 in 1968 with a song that you co-wrote, “I Will Always Think About You,” on Mercury. It is so beautiful.

RONNIE RICE: Thank you. The label didn’t think it would be a hit and there were a couple of guys in the band who were uncertain, too. It took only about fifteen minutes to write, with the words and music written together.

GM: The next single, “Can’t You See Me Cry,” didn’t make the national Top 40 in the U.S., but in Canada it reached No. 22 on their biggest AM radio station, CHUM in Toronto.

RR: Maybe that is where Paul Shaffer, who is originally from Toronto, heard it. Years later he visited Chicago with David Letterman and Paul knew our music, which was so impressive. I took it for granted in the ‘60s, but I am so thankful now.

GM: Next came your biggest national hit, a favorite of my wife Donna, “Things I’d Like to Say.” Cindy Wilson, of The B-52’s, has a new version of your song.

RR: It is a nice version. I am flattered that she did it.

GM: The flip side of “Things I’d Like to Say” was “Come and Give Your Love to Me,” which reminds me a bit of The Who’s “I Can’t Explain,” but more in line with what The American Breed was doing at the time. When we moved to Chicago in 1989, Gary Loizzo was the first music person I met there, after an American Breed concert in Westmont. What a nice guy. We stayed in touch too, and he gave me a great quote, which I used in his memorial.

RR: Gary was such a great guy. When we did the local PBS concert with all the Chicago bands, The American Breed was included, but Gary sadly passed away before the show aired on television.

The New Colony Six

Flip side: Come and Give Your Love to Me

A side: Things I’d Like to Say

Top 100 Debut: December 28, 1968

Peak Position: 16

Mercury 72858

GM: The last song that I remember hearing from you on WIXY 1260 AM in Cleveland is “I Could Never Lie to You” in 1969.

RR: We performed that one on television too, including the “Upbeat” show in Cleveland, and The Brooklyn Bridge were on the show too, with Johnny Maestro as their lead singer. He was so sweet.

GM: The first time I heard the next single, “I Want You to Know” on the radio, was many years later as an oldie in Chicago. Dick Biondi played it as part of the Memorial Day 500 in 1991.

RR: What a great guy Dick is, promoting all the Chicago acts. I saw him at a record convention, at other events and have gone to dinner with him too.

Ronnie Rice and DJ Dick Biondi, courtesy of ronnierice.com

GM: In the early ‘70s, after the Mercury years, the band was on the Sunlight label. My favorite song from that era is “Roll On.” My friend John’s favorite is “Someone, Sometime.” How about you?

RR: For me, it is “Long Time to Be Alone.” It should have been a hit. Sunlight was our manager Pete Wright’s label.

GM: Thank goodness we lived in Chicago for a few years so that I could learn your pre-Mercury recordings too, through oldies radio stations. I bought used copies of the singles at Beverly Records and then in 1993, twenty of your songs made it on Rhino’s compilation CD Colonization! Best of New Colony Six. “You’re Gonna Be Mine” is fun. The Tony Orlando composition “I’m Just Waiting Anticipating for Her to Show Up” has a great brass sound. Then, there is one that I quote with family members, “Love You So Much.”

RR: That song was my first with the band. I am pleased that my family moved to Chicago, too when I was four and my brother was two. My parents met in Germany, then moved to Israel and finally to Chicago. Our last name went from Schlotzover to Reese to Rice. Can you imagine seeing “Ronnie Schlotzover” on the records?

GM: What I do imagine is a lot of fans in Chicago enjoying the Cornerstones of Rock shows, with all the songs that I learned from Chicago oldies radio and what people in Chicago saw on PBS. Thank you and your fellow Chicago musician friends for the music that has been entertaining us for a half century.

RR: It is so nice that you, Goldmine readers and the fans are interested. The older we get, the more we appreciate it.

The next Cornerstones of Rock concert is Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago’s western suburb of St. Charles.

