How to throw a vinyl record listening party

By Stef Schwalb

At a time when people seem more divided than ever before, it’s hopeful to see an uptick in album sales and music lovers’ voracious appetite for vinyl. Nothing brings people together faster than a dedicated admiration for their favorite artists, and the resurgence of record collecting and sharing is one of the most uplifting passions you can pursue. That’s the basis for Booze and Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music & Mixed Drinks. This book is the ultimate exploration into the art of perfecting a listening party based on a collection of some of the world’s most genre-defining bands and their signature classics. From The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers, to Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue, these albums are paired to perfection with cocktails (some original, some sourced) crafted to make the most of the moment.

Written by sibling authors André and Tenaya Darlington, who together previously penned The New Cocktail Hour and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus, Booze & Vinyl comes complete with linear notes, spinning suggestions, definitive tips and techniques for divining top-notch drinks, plus some assorted snack recipes too. With four mood-inspiring chapters including “Rock,” “Dance,” “Chill,” and “Seduce,” the range of artists starts in the 1930s and runs straight through the 2000s. The guide also includes insights on how to host a boozy listening party; the authors’ favorite two- and three-ingredient drinks; and a section called “Bar Code,” which features everything you need to make great drinks at home, bar merchandise worth buying, how to batch cocktails for a crowd, and more.

The idea for the book was based on the authors’ treasured memories of flipping records on their father’s Thorens turntable and sharing these experiences with friends. That led to a lifelong love of music and a serious appreciation for vinyl – and for the Darlingtons, listening parties are sensory experiences that are pretty hard to top. “There is the warmth, the humanity… maybe that’s overselling it a bit, but there is something about the ‘liveness’ of vinyl that is irreplaceable. The music feels larger, closer, and has more presence,” reveals André. “Not to mention, there’s this great ‘objectness’ to vinyl albums with the album cover art, inserts, and liner notes. LPs really conjure up a whole world in a way that a single song with a picture on an iPhone does not. Not that there’s a particular mark against digital or CDs, which have their place in clarity and mobility, but let’s be honest – jewel cases were, are, and forever will be, misery.”

The process for developing the book took just under four years, and a lot of research went into its creation. “We had pretty exacting criteria for albums that made it into the book. We wanted a good mix of watershed albums, plus albums that we knew were good the whole way through. We also kept our eye on what is selling – we followed the market there,” explains André. “Albums like OK Computer (Radiohead) and Back in Black (AC/DC) still top the vinyl sales charts. We wanted to offer pairings for those (and we love them). Then, we kept another eye squarely on diversity. We wanted funk, reggae, jazz, country, hip-hop, even Goth. It was crucial to us that we were inclusive, and that everyone would find at least something in the book to relate to. Finally, we had to keep tabs on prices. There are plenty of albums we love, but they haven’t been reissued and are over a hundred dollars. We wanted the albums to be accessible, price-wise.” After that, André says, the pairing games began.

Each album has a Side A and Side B cocktail to cover a two-drink listening session. Some highlights include Queen’s A Night at the Opera featuring the Coronation Cocktail (A) and the Bohemian (B); De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising featuring the Cupid Cocktail (A) and the Flame of Love (B); Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison featuring the Suffering Bastard (A) and the Stone Fence (B); and The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds featuring the Piña Colada (A) and the Watermelon Cooler (B). With 70 albums and numerous recipes to choose from, there is a wealth of inspiration for both vinyl and booze lovers – and the authors encourage readers to mix and match.

Of course, such a diverse range of choices obviously begs the question: what would be desert-island albums André couldn’t be without? “My desert-island albums change with my mood, but five perennial favorites are: Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life – this album shows such ferocious talent. It’s a masterpiece you can listen to again and again. Plus, it tells a story,” notes André. “The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – there is so much going on in this album. It really slides to art rock while remaining entertaining, catchy, and exuberant. Michael Jackson’s Thriller. When people gather, this album shoots straight to the top of what they want to hear – those beats. For jazz, Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue exudes cool, calm, and collected, yet underneath is a boiling passion. And if I’m stuck on an island, I’m going to want to dance, so Buena Vista Social Club. How many times have we all heard this and still feel the pulse of glamour and the Caribbean?”

With the inclusion so many influential artists and albums in the book, André’s personal, most treasured listening party memory comes as somewhat of a surprise. “The recording that sticks out most in my memory is Simon and Garfunkel’s Live In Central Park. It’s an epic live album, so intimate for such a giant outdoor concert,” he says. “It’s just magical, especially as a kid. I play it out on Technics 1200s with Ortofon Concorde needles, but I also have a couple of Crosley Turntables for the road and enjoyment. I like that Crosley’s cost of entry is so, so low. They’ve done a lot to get new listeners into vinyl whom otherwise wouldn’t be – we’re talking in the millions of turntables, so that’s just huge.”

When asked about the possibility of a “follow-up album” to Booze & Vinyl, André is excited at the prospect. “We would love to do a follow-up music book,” he concludes. “There are so many albums that are personal favorites, which are not included in the book. There are plenty more great cocktail and album pairings. We feel blessed we’ve been able to do three cocktail books that aren’t just straight recipe books, but that also include culture that we love – classic films, music and food.”