Interview/Giveaway: Lucifer’s Friend and The Raz Band

By Warren Kurtz

Goldmine spoke with Lucifer’s Friend vocalist John Lawton about their new album Black Moon, which also includes fellow original members Peter Hesslein on guitar and keyboards and Dieter Horns on bass. Goldmine also interviewed Joey Molland, the sole survivor of Badfinger, about his work on the new album #9 by The Raz Band, and the tour ‘It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles’ White Album.’

LUCIFER’S FRIEND contains the nucleus on John Lawton, Peter Hesslein and Dieter Horns who debuted in Germany in the early ‘70s with their self-titled album, which began with the powerful Hesslein/Lawton composition “Ride the Sky.” John Lawton remained with the group for four more albums before joining Uriah Heep as their lead vocalist. By the end of the ‘70s John returned to Lucifer’s Friend. Black Moon is the second album the group has released in recent years, following Too Late to Hate in 2016.

GOLDMINE: Congratulations on Black Moon. It begins with the title tune which includes organ, guitar, percussion, harmonies, brass and Chuck Findley on trumpet. What a great way to kick off the album.

JOHN LAWTON: Thank you. Peter Hesslein, the guitarist, and myself had toyed with the idea of what could we use for a solo which would be something different. We tried the Hammond organ, which didn’t quite work out. Peter didn’t think he should do a guitar solo on that one, so we thought, let’s try trumpet. Our drummer Stephan Eggert said I know this guy who used to play with The James Last Orchestra, Chuck Findley, and he would jump at the chance to play trumpet on this. We sent him the track. He liked it, so he went into a studio in L.A. and he did it.

GM: In the U.S., “The Seduction,” from the film American Gigolo, was a Top 40 hit single for James Last, while Blondie’s “Call Me,” from the film, was No. 1 in April 1980. Other than both Lucifer’s Friend and James Last being from Germany, I would not have connected the two acts, although on the 1974 Lucifer’s Friend album Banquet, you did delve into a softer sound and a bit of jazz.

JL: Peter Hesslein and our mid-‘70s drummer Herbert Bornhold were part of The James Last Orchestra. When we came around to doing the Banquet album, we talked about using a brass section and three of the guys from The James Last Orchestra came into the studio. It was just great.

GM: How about that! In terms of the Banquet album, “Spanish Galleon” has a wonderful melody, and when I listen to “Rolling the Stone” on the new album, its melody certainly catches my ear. Not a similar melody, but a pretty melody that just jumps out at me in both of those cases.

JL: “Spanish Galleon” was great to do. We did the basic track live in the studio, almost twelve minutes long and yes, “Rolling the Stone” has a nice melody too.

GM: Earlier you mentioned Stephan Eggert. As the Black Moon album concludes with “Glory Days,” his drumming provides for a great finale.

JL: He played exceptionally well on the album. It is great to have a drummer who can put down drum tracks where there is not a lot that you have to do as a producer or for the engineer. He plays it well and the production that Simon Hesslein did on his drum kit is the cherry on the cake.

He is an excellent drummer but, unfortunately, he is no longer with us, but we have a new guy, Markus Fellenberg, who is really a talented guy. We’re okay as far as drummers go.

GM: Then there is another Stefan on violin, Stefan Pintev, who plays a wonderful solo of “Freedom.”

JL: That, to me, is one of the highlights of the Black Moon album. Peter asked, “How about an electric violin solo on this?” I thought, hmm? I’ll have to think about that, but we had that on our Mind Explosion album for a couple of tracks, and I said, okay. Peter asked, “Well I know this guy Stefan Pintev, he’s in Hamburg. He used to play in a German orchestra. Should we offer it to him?” We offered it to him and he came up with that part which is an absolutely blistering solo.

GM: It certainly is. You mention the Mind Explosion album. “Moonshine Rider” and “Blind Boy” back to back kicking off that album are incredible. I was in a record department of a store of in an eastern suburb of Cleveland and was so surprised to see a new Lucifer’s Friend album in 1976. I bought it immediately and what a wonderful album that is.

JL: Thank you. You’ve got to get our records while they are there in the store. It was a joy to make. There was lots of different stuff on there. We were at a time where we were being a little more constructive, taking our time over certain tracks. The record company gave us time to experiment a little bit in the studio. Hence, we were able to bring in different people to bring in different things and it worked out well.

GM: Back to Peter, his wah-wah guitar on “Palace of Fools” is another nice ingredient on the new album. It’s fun.

JL: Peter is not that much of a wah-wah fan, so that is rare. Mick Box from Uriah Heep is certainly a wah-wah player. He loves his wah-wah and will do everything he can to use the wah-wah pedal.

GM: Speaking of Mick, there is the Uriah Heep song “Woman of the Night” that you, Mick and Lee Kerslake wrote on the 1978 album Fallen Angel. When I did the concert review of Uriah Heep opening for Jethro Tull that October, I wrote that you performed that song with power and excellence. There is Lee’s beat and Mick’s solo, too, helping to make it a powerful song.

JL: I think that is one of the better tracks that I recorded with Heep. I am pretty happy about it.

GM: I also wrote in that 1978 article about a popular song you performed from the group’s catalog, “Their version of ‘July Morning,’ from 1971, was fantastic. John Lawton sounded like he was back in his powerful Lucifer’s Friend days and Ken Hensley played both the main organ melody and synthesizer highlights simultaneously, accurately and with excitement.”

JL: It is a good song. I do a thing every year in Bulgaria, including this month. “July Morning” has become a kind of tradition in Bulgaria because on the first of July they celebrate their freedom from communism. They celebrate at 5:30 in the morning when the sun comes up with the song “July Morning.” I only have to really sing the first line and audience sings the rest.

GM: I’ve always loved Ken’s organ work with Uriah Heep. There is prominent organ on “Passengers” on the new album. Is that Peter as well?

JL: Yes, Peter plays all the keyboard parts on the Black Moon album. Peter had laid down all the keyboard parts that he wanted Yogi Wichman, our keyboardist to play, but unfortunately Yogi was tied up with Cats, the musical, so he only did a synthesizer solo on one of the tracks and Peter did the rest.

GM: And Peter is on piano on the new song “Taking it to the Edge.” Speaking of piano and a softer song, with Yogi on keyboards, there is “When Children Cry” on 2016’s Too Late to Hate. What a great anthem. I love hearing you sing, “No more wars when children cry.”

JL: It is a really good song and I realized that when it was presented to me by Peter who said, “I’ve got this track here. Have a listen to it and see what you can do with the lyrics.” I knew straightaway what kind of a song that was going to be. You get a feeling for a track when you hear it before you even sing it and write the lyrics down.

GM: Maybe the catchiest song on the new album is “Call the Captain,” where fans can easily sing along with the chorus.

JL: Yes. Everybody seems to like that and pick up on it, perhaps due to the tempo and the chorus that has a riff from the vocal line which is easy to catch on. It was just the way that Peter presented the track to me that I thought we could keep it commercial, but not too commercial.

GM: When you moved from England to Germany in 1969, what drove you to go to Germany?

JL: I had been there that year at the Top Ten Club in Hamburg with the band Stonewall for three weeks. It turned out really well. I met my wife Iris there. I met a guy there named Gibson Kemp from Liverpool who worked for Chappell Music, the publishers, and he saw me at the Top Ten Club and said, “Your future is here in Hamburg.” I told him that he was the second person to say that including my future wife, so I came back to Hamburg and that was it. I met Peter Hesslein and said we have this band album we are doing called Asterix and we would like you to come in and do a bit of vocals on that. It was really a throwaway album for the guys because they really wanted to do the first Lucifer’s Friend album. Peter asked me to do the vocals on that album too and it turned out to be the start of a long history.

GM: Each weekend on WMMS FM radio in Cleveland they had an import hour in the early ‘70s and that is when I first heard “Ride the Sky” with a power that reminded me of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” keeping in mind that we didn’t hear “Ride the Sky” in America until way after “Immigrant Song.” I bought the Lucifer’s Friend debut album as soon as it arrived in our city.

JL: The first time I heard “Ride the Sky” was the basic track, not with the horns intro, but I felt that the rhythm at the time was really, really heavy. I thought this is something that I’d like to do. We put the vocals down and it turned out to be a bit of a classic, and compared to “Immigrant Song,” we came first. I’ll have to tell you that. We had the riff before “Immigrant Song.” It’s been a bone of contention throughout the years, but it has been proven eventually that we got that before Zeppelin.

GM: Who are the two people who show up on your album covers?

JL: The tall one was a waiter from a restaurant. He was very tall. The little guy is someone they used from an agency. When they did the cover, they found these two guys and thought they would make a great pairing. I only met them once, when we did the photo shoot for the Banquet album. The little guy is long time dead and I have no idea what happened to the tall guy.

GM: How are Peter and Dieter feeling?

JL: Peter is recovering from a shoulder operation. He had been in pain for quite some time. It became very difficult for him to hold a guitar. It will be a long period of recuperation because it was quite complicated. This is why we haven’t played live for the past year. Dieter is getting over his operation too and he seems to be doing okay. Eventually the old men will be standing up again. We have another ten to twelve tracks ready to go for another album which will probably be called The Last Stand. I am looking to do the vocals around October of this year, so we will be looking at a 2020 release. I certainly hope everyone will be healthy enough to do some shows too and do a final get together. Thank you for our time together. It has been a pleasure, mate.

http://lucifersfriend.com/

BADFINGER’S JOEY MOLLAND is now also a member of The Raz Band on their new #9 album, led by guitarist Michael “Raz” Rescigno, along with Jim Manzo on bass and Jeff “Hutch” Hutchinson on drums.

GM: As the new Raz Band album begins with your vocals on “Breadline Love,” the performance reminds me of the excitement I first heard in 1970 on Badfinger’s No Dice album with the opening number “I Can’t Take It.”

JOEY MOLLAND: Oh wow! That is something. “Breadline Love” is a song written by a friend of Raz’s, Billy Tempany, who has unfortunately passed. We miss him. I’ve known Raz since 1978, over 40 years now, he has always been in a band and is a big fan of Badfinger. He found me in L.A. I had moved to Los Angeles in the ‘70s by the time he came out there. I have been in sessions on and off with him since I have known him, and this has led me to becoming a member of the band. I stayed with him for a couple of weeks a few months ago, rehearsing the new songs, and he gave me the privilege of producing the record. I really got involved with the arrangements. Now the record is out and we’re getting good reception and some airplay here and there.

GM: “Curveball” is one of my favorites, with a theme that is so, “Life throws you a curveball.”

JM: It’s a great tune, isn’t it? It really knocked me out. I thought it was a little out there when I first heard it, but I really like it.

GM: You mentioned 1978 and you mentioned producing. “Coming at You” takes me back to the intensity I first heard from Devo that year in Northeast Ohio.

JM: Sure. It really comes across strong on the record that if we want to be a four piece band and play shows, this really exemplifies what we can do, sounding like a little rock band playing our song.

GM: The album also takes a gentle turn with “Let Me Tell You,” with another Northeast Ohio musician, Joe Vitale on keyboards. Joe told me, “Whatever project Joey works on he always brings magic and he has brought plenty of it to The Raz Band.”

JM: That is sweet for him to say that. Are you sure he wasn’t saying that about someone else? Joe played keyboards on the song. He is a great friend. He is so busy with Joe Walsh tours and other tours, we were fortunate to get on his schedule. “Let Me Tell You” is a nice mellow tune that Raz wrote. It is great to get the opportunity to do this kind of work. I’ve been given that all my life, really. I feel very lucky. It has been a long career.

GM: The new album ends with “Dirt,” a great guitar finale.

JM: Yeah. What a great tune. Raz wrote this one way back in college. He got the idea on the campus one day looking out at all the students. When I became involved with this set of songs, this is one that really struck me as being a dynamite number. I wanted to make sure that we got it the way Raz wanted it, so I stripped a lot of the rhythm bits out of it, just getting down to the basics, the riff, and the driving beat. I tried to keep it nice and simple. I am really looking forward to playing that song on stage. We are trying to book some dates and need to get some more streams of our music before we can start putting down a reasonable chain of gigs to make it work. We’ve got to make some more videos and increase the streaming market before we tour.

GM: Speaking of tours, you have the It Was Fifty Years Ago Today tour coming up.

JM: I got a call to be on a tour for the 50th anniversary of The Beatles “White Album” with Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, and that chap from Chicago, Jason Scheff. I just saw Micky with Mike Nesmith on tour and it was great. Everybody’s learning their songs. I’ll be doing Beatles songs and a couple Badfinger hits too. I wanted to do “Julia,” but Jason will be doing that one. They want me to do “Dear Prudence.” I’m going to do “Good Night,” “Cry Baby Cry,” “Revolution,” and “Savoy Truffle.” I chose those songs because I wanted to do something different from the “White Album,” some lesser known songs, and do a great job on them because The Beatles did a great job on them. The guys from the Rain tour band will be backing us and that is a nice bonus because these guys have all these songs in the bag. They are received so well by audiences, so I think they will be a great contribution to the show.

GM: Having a steady backing band on these variety shows is something that my wife Donna really appreciates, like with The Happy Together Tour, when we saw you as part of that entourage here in Daytona Beach. Donna, our daughter Brianna, and I were touched by your performance of the Badfinger hit singles.

JM: Those are great Peter Ham compositions. They are so strong and such big hits, almost as big as any other songs on the show and we usually throw in “Without You” too. I love bringing them to life.

GM: Donna’s favorite is “Baby Blue” and our daughter not only knows that from growing up in our house but also from the television show “Breaking Bad.” And for me, “No Matter What” is the one that excited me in 1970 to buy your No Dice album.

JM: “No Matter What” is a showstopper once you start that guitar lick. Everybody knows what song that is, and it always brings a smile to people’s faces.

GM: In 1979 I reviewed the Airwaves album and I wrote that your composition and single from the album “Love is Gonna Come at Last” is a good pop tune. I just love that one.

JM: Thank you. I was surprised when that was picked as the single. I’m not very good at that. I just write the songs as they come, and I was fortunate with that one.

GM: Speaking about singles, there is a flip side from 1981’s Say No More album that you wrote, “Passin’ Time,” which became the flip side of “Hold On.” I think “Passin’ Time” is a great up-tempo rock song. I really enjoy it.

JM: Thanks for bringing it up. I haven’t thought of that song for a long while. I love the changes in the middle of it where the melody goes to a place where you don’t expect it. We had great fun recording that number. It was a great part of the stage show in those days.

GM: Rich Spina, from the band Love Affair, told me about some of the shows back then, when you were both on the Radio record label, based here in Florida. Billy Sullivan shared concert stories too. Rich, Billy and I are all originally from Cleveland, and Rich still lives there when he and Billy aren’t on tour as members of Herman’s Hermits. Rich, who is also a fan of “Passin’ Time,” told me, “I always thought Joey was the rock and roll heart of Badfinger.”

JM: That’s so nice. I loved playing shows and working with Rich and Billy.

GM: Going back to the No Dice album, “I Don’t Mind” is another one of your compositions that I enjoy. It is gentle with rock choruses, as is “Give it Up” from the Badfinger self-titled album.

JM: “I Don’t Mind” was one of the first ones that I did with the band. It was a little philosophical. “Give it Up” has a stronger, punky punch to it. When I write these songs, I want the band to be happy doing them. With Badfinger we would play all the songs that we had at rehearsals and we would do the ones that we liked best. We never had anyone tell us which ones to do. We all presented our songs and it was never that we had to do all Pete’s or Tommy’s or Mike’s or mine, it was just the ones that we liked best.

GM: “I’d Die Babe” is another steady song of yours from the Straight Up album.

JM: With “I’d Die Babe” I was struggling with the lyrics. George Harrison was producing half the songs on that album, including that one, and encouraged me to continue with it. George asked me, “What’s the problem with the lyrics?” The first line was, “You give me loving like crazy,” and I was struggling until George offered lyrical ideas to follow it. In some of the concerts that I do, I perform the entire Straight Up album and do all the songs in the order that they came in like “Day After Day,” so I’ve got to play “I’d Die Babe” a lot over the past few years.

GM: Another pair of Pete’s songs from Straight Up that I’ve always enjoyed are the softer ones “Perfection” and “Name of the Game.”

JM: Those are killer songs, “Name of the Game” especially. “Perfection” is a very good song from the era, kind of like a protest song.

GM: One more thing I would like to highlight from the ‘70s is the band Natural Gas and “Once Again, A Love Song” from 1976 is very beautiful.

JM: Hey, thank you very much. That’s another song I haven’t thought of that much in a while. I am still in touch with Jerry Shirley and Mark Clarke, incidentally. Our keyboard player Peter Wood passed away several years ago. He went on to co-write “Year of the Cat” with Al Stewart. The band Natural Gas came together by accident. Warner Brothers were kind enough to send my wife and I over to England in 1975 for Peter’s funeral. At the hotel I bumped into an old friend of mine, Mark Clarke, the bass player, and I asked what he was up to and he said he was going over to the former Humble Pie drummer, Jerry Shirley’s house, to have a jam session over the weekend and he invited me along. The next thing you know we had a band together and we called it Natural Gas. We had Felix Pappalardi from Mountain producing us like he did with Cream and we opened on the Frampton Comes Alive tour.

GM: You have a solo album coming up, too, right?

JM: Yeah. I’ve done all the back tracks and some rock vocals. Mark Hudson’s producing it for me and is doing a great job incidentally. We are looking at going back in the studio in November, which is the next time when we have clear space to do it, finish the vocals and then Mark will mix it and we’ll get the record out. I’m really hoping that everybody likes it. It’s got some Badfinger sound in there. It’s got some good rock in it, too. As we close, I’d like to thank the fans while I have the chance here for supporting the band for all these years and coming out and seeing me play when I’m in their area. I love it still. Thank you very much and I know The Raz Band thanks Goldmine too from the bottom of their hearts.

https://therazband.com/

http://www.badfingersite.com/

