Record Store Day co-founder picks Black Friday favorites - Goldmine Magazine

Exclusively for Goldmine, Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day, picks his favorite RSD releases for this upcoming Black Friday.

Here they are:

1) Todd Rundgren‘s 7″ single of “Bang Bang.” This is one of Todd’s strongest covers to date. Right up there with “Never Never Land” and “Tin Soldier.” The track is an early Squeeze song and it’s produced by Steven Mandel (Elvis Costello & the Roots, Wise Up Ghosts). Place this one on the turntable and give yourself an old fashioned and you will definitely feel the Christmas spirit.

2) According to Little Feat guitarist Lowell George, he was the uncredited rhythm guitarist on Frank Zappa‘s Hot Rats. Record Store Day celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic album with a 4-track picture disc EP, featuring a rhythm track mix of ‘Peaches En Regalia’ and ‘Little Umbrellas.’ Along with mono single master recordings of the same tracks. All mastered by Bernie Grundman. Not a lot of guitar on these tracks but still fun to think about Lowell George and Zappa working together.

3) New Orleans’ Tank & the Bangas performed live for about 100 or so record store owners at the Record Store Day Summer Camp event last year and it was quite the show. The band weaves everything from New Orleans R&B and jazz with rock n’ roll and R&B in the way that only the greats can. For Record Store Day’s Black Friday they offer the six track “Live 2” 2018 live performance at The Parlor Studio in New Orleans on limited purple & yellow splattered vinyl.

4) William Shatner‘s special limited edition ”Garbageman’ split maxi-single pairs his mind-blowing interpretation of The Cramps punk classic “Garbageman” (a cover that Rolling Stone hailed as a “growling and expertly melodramatic version”), teamed with the original 1980 recording that inspired it—performed by the legendary Cramps themselves and produced by Alex Chilton. Pressed on 12-inch neon vinyl.

5) Anyone who caught Rufus Wainwright‘s performance on the Joni Mitchell birthday tribute knows that he’s still one of our most unique and talented singers. For Record Store Day’s Black Friday Rufus offers two live cover versions of Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ and Arcade “Fire’s Crown of Love’ pressed on 7” translucent red Vinyl.

