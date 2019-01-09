When Elvis was up for a ’68 challenge

By Gillian G. Gaar

One day in May 1968, Elvis Presley entered the offices of Binder/Howe Productions at 8833 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, to discuss a proposed television special, with the show’s potential director, Steve Binder. At one point, Elvis asked Steve to assess the current state of his career. Steve’s response was blunt and to the point: “What career?”

Laughing, Elvis took the answer in stride, and asked Steve what he meant. “Well, I haven’t seen you on the record charts in quite a few years with any hit records,” Steve replied. “And I know your movies have dried up. You need a career boost.”

Such criticism had to cut deep. But Steve wasn’t saying anything Elvis himself didn’t already know, and he appreciated the frank talk. “I think that very first meeting set the tone for everything,” Steve says. “I was brutally honest with him, and I told him that as far as I was concerned, he was no longer a hit rock ‘n’ roll star. And I think those kind of conversations hit home. He even said later on that he totally trusted me because I was giving him straight answers.”

Elvis confessed that the very idea of doing a television show made him nervous; he was more comfortable in the record studio. Steve agreed doing a TV show was a gamble, telling him, “Television gives you instant results. If you do this special, the next morning you’re either going to be the biggest hit in this country or you’ll be the biggest disaster.” Was Elvis up to the challenge?

He was. The resulting Elvis special, which aired on December 3, 1968 on NBC, became the top rated show of the season and NBC’s biggest success of the year. There was chart success too; the show’s soundtrack gave Elvis his first Top 10 album hit in three years; the accompanying single, “If I Can Dream,” was his first to crack the Top 20 in two years. It set the stage for his accomplishments in the year to come; the release of the hit records “In the Ghetto,” “Suspicious Minds,” and From Elvis in Memphis, and his triumphant return to live performance in Las Vegas. The gamble paid off, and the Elvis show provided just the shot in the arm his career had needed.

As a result, the program is today more commonly known as the “Comeback Special.” And the 50th anniversary of the show’s original broadcast is being celebrated in a number of ways: in Steve’s new book, Comeback ’68: Elvis, the box set ’68 Comeback Special (50th Anniversary Edition) and a two-hour television tribute scheduled to air in January 2019.

The special was officially announced on January 12, 1968. Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, felt the show should be a conventional Christmas program, with his star singing various carols. But Bob Finkel, the show’s executive producer, found that idea too mundane. The show’s primary sponsor, the Singer Sewing Company, agreed, and Singer representative Alfred DiScipio suggested a more interesting approach would be to explore Elvis’ contributions to contemporary culture. And Elvis, who’d been stuck making an increasingly bland series of films in the 1960s, told Finkel he wanted the special to show just what he could really do as a performer.

Finkel took Elvis’ words to heart, and tapped a young maverick, Steve Binder, to direct. Steve had an impressive list of credits, having directed The T.A.M.I. Show (“Teenage Music International”), one of the first rock concert films, and the rock variety series Hullabaloo. He was also a bit of a rebel. On his recent Petula TV special, starring Petula Clark, he’d refused to remove a sequence in which the white performer took African American guest star Harry Belafonte by the arm while the two performed her anti-war song “On The Path Of Glory.” And Steve was just three years older than Elvis, which Finkel felt would make Elvis more comfortable.

But Steve initially turned down the offer. He’d never been interested in Elvis’ music, and was focusing his energies on a possible film project. But his partner, Dayton Burr “Bones” Howe, urged him to reconsider. Bones had served as an engineer on Elvis’ L.A. sessions in the ‘50s, and felt the two would hit it off. “You and Elvis are going to turn out to be great friends,” he assured Steve. “You’ll love working with him and vice versa. Don’t turn him down.”

So Steve called Finkel back, saying before a final agreement he’d like to meet Elvis on his own; “I don’t want any Colonel Parker, I don’t want any entourage.” Finkel agreed, though Steve and Bones still had to meet with Parker first. Parker was adamant that the show be a Christmas special, a suggestion Steve had no intention of following. And after his meeting with Elvis, Steve felt the two of them could create something much more original—and meaningful.

After a vacation, Elvis next met with the production team on June 3. Steve had been searching for an underlying narrative for the show. “When I approached specials I wanted an ‘A theme,’ which is, does it have a beginning and does it have an ending?” he explains. “It’s not just music and sets and scenery and costumes. There has to be a story. Because people get involved in stories.”

Elvis put in his two cents as well, stating, “Well, I’ll tell you one thing I don’t want it to be—I don’t want to be a goody goody (expletive) singing mechanic anymore!” “Those were his exact words,” Chris Bearde, one of the special’s writers. “I’m not going to forget those words! So we immediately pounced on that and said, ‘No, what we want to do is we want you to sing; we want you to shake it and break it and do your thing.’ When we got to close the door and it was just the creative people and Elvis, I could see how he absolutely loved that. This was away from all that stuff from his past. So basically, that’s how the show got started.”

And what Chris calls the key moment came on the night of June 4, when Elvis was at the Binder/Howe offices. A television set broadcasting Senator Robert Kennedy’s speech at L.A.’s Ambassador Hotel played in the background; the presidential hopeful had just won California’s state primary. Minutes later, Kennedy was shot (he died 26 hours later on June 6). And the assassination provoked a cathartic reaction in Elvis.

“From the moment that was on, for the rest of the night, we sat in that room and Elvis started to tell us his life story,” says Chris. “And he played the guitar for all that time himself. And we sat there enthralled. He told us all these stories about his life in Memphis, and his mom and his dad, he told the story of how he got started, and the people that used to try and hit him because they wanted to hit Elvis Presley. And he sang all these songs. And that’s when Steve and all of us said, ‘This is what the show’s gotta be. It’s gotta be you doing all this.’”

Accordingly the special compared and contrasted what Bearde described as “both the real story of Elvis sitting on the stage, and a sort of ‘fantasy Elvis’ story where we can get these big production numbers in as well.” The “real Elvis” opened the show, singing “Trouble” and “Guitar Man” in front of scaffolding featuring a phalanx of young men with guitars. The “fantasy Elvis” sequence was based around the the song of the itinerant traveling “Guitar Man,” and which poked gentle fun at his movie career, as Elvis is seen rising from his humble roots to fame and fortune. “Elvis knew what a satire the production number was,” says Chris. “He understood that it was our way of saying ‘This is Elvis in satire.’”

There was also a gospel sequence, reflecting Elvis’ love of that genre. The show’s closing number, “If I Can Dream,” also had a gospel feel in its plea for brotherhood at the end of a very turbulent year in America. Over Parker’s objections, Steve had enlisted the show’s choral director, W. Earl Brown, to write a song that spelled out “what Elvis stands for, what his philosophy is.” “Earl may have written, ‘If I Can Dream,’” says Steve, “but all he did was interpret what we heard back from Elvis while working with Elvis. Those lyrics are what came out of Elvis’ mouth.”

But the special’s most compelling performances came about purely by chance. Elvis had moved into the Burbank studios during production, and Steve was entranced watching him play guitar in his dressing room after the day’s work was done, entertaining his friends. He immediately wanted to put in a similar improvisational sequence in the show, and eventually got Parker’s grudging approval.

It was these performances that would make the show iconic. Elvis, attired in a form-fitting black leather suit, never looked better. He taped two sets on June 27, sitting among friends including his original sidemen from the 1950s, guitarist Scotty Moore and drummer DJ Fontana, and two more formal sets on June 29, standing up this time, backed by a band and orchestra.

There were a few other hiccups (Parker insisted a rough version of “Blue Christmas” from the second June 27 show be included, so there would be at least one holiday number, and a brothel scene in the “fantasy Elvis” sequence was cut). But Elvis was thrilled by final show, telling his director, “Steve, I’ll never sing a song again that I don’t believe in, I’ll never make a movie again that I don’t believe in.” Straight-talking as always, Steve was openly skeptical, telling him, “I hear you Elvis, but I’m not sure you’ll be strong enough when the time comes.”

“Elvis rediscovered himself on that special,” Steve says today. “He had lost confidence, and probably thought, ‘I wouldn’t be as successful as I am without the Colonel and without RCA’s publicity machine.’ Then he started to realize, especially during the improv shows, ‘Hey, it’s not the Colonel, it’s not the RCA publicity machine—I’m really that special, that talented.”

Yet Steve also feels Elvis was ultimately held back by “his naïve sense of loyalty and not realizing he’d paid the Colonel off years before I ever got to him. And he just couldn’t break that pattern. So he just followed directions. I think the reason he never challenged anybody, or said ‘I don’t want to sing that song’ or ‘I don’t want to do this’ was strictly what he had been taught from the time he met the Colonel, and whatever pact they had between them.

“The tragedy is, I knew Elvis was chomping to go all over the world and meet his fans. What he told me at the end was the true Elvis, but he never was strong enough to follow his own direction. And it was really a tragedy. I don’t think he died of drugs; I think he died of boredom, being stuck in Las Vegas while the Colonel gambled away all of his money.” Despite being given Elvis’ private number, and going to see two of his shows in Las Vegas, Steve was never able to speak with him again.

Steve’s original 90-minute edit of the show was cut for the hour-long broadcast. After Elvis’ death, the 90-minute edit was mistakenly aired as part of a television tribute, and numerous other edits of the show have since been released, or aired on television. In 2004, the ’68 version (complete with the brothel sequence) was released in a deluxe edition DVD set, followed by a 94-minute “special edition” edit in 2006. Steve says the 2006 edit, which was shown in theaters this past summer, is “very close” to his original edit.

“Elvis will always rank as very, very special to me,” says Steve. “When I saw it this past summer, I looked at the screen and said, ‘Did I do that?’ I look at it as a window of time for me. I don’t care about what happened before, I don’t really care what happened after. I just know I had an incredible time working with him and knowing him.”