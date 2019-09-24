Dave Grohl sits in with Squeeze at Louisville show - Goldmine Magazine

By John Curley

Dave Grohl joined Squeeze onstage at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival this past Saturday, September 21st, to play drums on “Black Coffee In Bed.” Squeeze had been touring the USA on “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook” Tour. The American tour ended on September 22nd. Squeeze’s tour of the UK and Ireland begins on October 13th. Full tour dates can be found at http://www.squeezeofficial.com/shows/.

Goldmine’s review of Squeeze’s show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on August 24th of this year can be read at https://www.goldminemag.com/reviews/squeeze-perform-a-great-show-on-a-beautiful-night-at-nycs-pier-17.