Dave Grohl sits in with Squeeze at Louisville show - Goldmine Magazine

Dave Grohl sits in with Squeeze at Louisville show

Squeeze with Dave Grohl in Louisville on Saturday, September 21st. Pictured left to right are Stephen Large, Glenn Tilbrook, Dave Grohl, Chris Difford, Simon Hanson, Sean Hurley and Steven Smith. (Photo by Cole Anderson)

By John Curley

Dave Grohl joined Squeeze onstage at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival this past Saturday, September 21st, to play drums on “Black Coffee In Bed.” Squeeze had been touring the USA on “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook” Tour. The American tour ended on September 22nd. Squeeze’s tour of the UK and Ireland begins on October 13th. Full tour dates can be found at http://www.squeezeofficial.com/shows/.

Goldmine’s review of Squeeze’s show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on August 24th of this year can be read at https://www.goldminemag.com/reviews/squeeze-perform-a-great-show-on-a-beautiful-night-at-nycs-pier-17.

