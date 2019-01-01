Power Pop Plus blog’s Best of 2018

The Best of 2018
By John M. Borack
2018 was a fantastic year for music, so I felt it necessary to expand my usual top 10/top 20 to a top 30 this year. (Record labels are in parentheses.)
BEST ALBUM
1. Wilkerson – Danny Wilkerson (Spyderpop)
2. Working the Long Game – Bill Lloyd (Spyderpop)
3. 10 More Rock Super Hits – Jeff Whalen (Supermegabot)
4. Sloan 12 – Sloan (Yep Roc)
5. Tuscumbia – Belle Adair (Single Lock)
6. The Jester – Yorick van Norden (Excelsior)
7. Thoughts on Lunch? – Addison Love (Big Stir)
8. This Cabin Life – Linus of Hollywood (Magic Beach)
9. First Days of Summer – Michael Simmons (Crab Apple)
10. Lucky Day – David Myhr (Lojinx)
11. Temporary High – Nick Piunti (JEM)
12. Sincerely, S. Love x – Simon Love (Tapete)
13. Egypt Station – Paul McCartney (Capitol)
14. Nothing Doing – The John Sally Ride (HPunch)
15. The Years Have It – Gleeson (Self-released)
16. Mixed Reality – Gin Blossoms (Cleopatra)
17. Nick Eng – Nick Eng (Beatnick)
18. Diamond Hands II – Diamond Hands (Kool Kat)
19. Longwave – Dropkick (Self-released)
20. Fog Machine – Valley Lodge (Tee Pee)
21. Wide Awake – Rayland Baxter (ATO)
22. Past and Present – The Spindles (Self-released)
23. Sha La La – The Late Show (Trashy Creatures)
24. Trouble Again – Rob Bonfiglio (Damask)
25. Love is for Losers – The Longshot (Self-released)
26. Yipes!!! – Yipes! (Self-released)
27. Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John – Juliana Hatfield (American
Laundromat)
28. Dalmation – Chris Price (Omnivore)
29. Children of Paradise – Willie Nile (River House)
30. The Two-Sided Face – The Supahip (Big Radio)
VARIOUS ARTIST COMPILATIONS
1. Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground (Numero Group)
2. Reach the Top! Rare Gems from the Tony Macaulay Songbook, 1965-1974 (Teensville)
3. Altered Sweet: A Tribute to Matthew Sweet (Futureman)
4. International Pop Overthrow, Volume 21 (Omnivore)
5. Harmony in My Head: UK Power Pop & New Wave, 1977-1981 (Cherry Red)
REISSUES
1. The Beatles (box set) – The Beatles (UMG)
2. An American Treasure – Tom Petty (Reprise)
3. Solo Anthology: The Best of – Lindsey Buckingham (Rhino)
4. Black Vinyl Shoes: Anthology 1973-1978 – Shoes (Cherry Red)
5. House – Greenberry Woods (Self-released)
EPs
1. Right as Rain – Smash Palace (Zip)
2. Get the Sharona – The Sharona (Self-released)
3. re-Used Electrics – For Johnny (Spyderpop)
4. Glamping – Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Self-released)
5. Clapham Junction – Cupid’s Carnival (Cherry)
BEST ALBUM FROM 2017 THAT I DIDN’T HEAR UNTIL 2018
Sail Me Home St. Clair – The Carousels (Kool Kat)