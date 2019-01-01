Power Pop Plus blog’s Best of 2018



The Best of 2018

By John M. Borack

2018 was a fantastic year for music, so I felt it necessary to expand my usual top 10/top 20 to a top 30 this year. (Record labels are in parentheses.)

BEST ALBUM

1. Wilkerson – Danny Wilkerson (Spyderpop)

2. Working the Long Game – Bill Lloyd (Spyderpop)

3. 10 More Rock Super Hits – Jeff Whalen (Supermegabot)

4. Sloan 12 – Sloan (Yep Roc)

5. Tuscumbia – Belle Adair (Single Lock)

6. The Jester – Yorick van Norden (Excelsior)

7. Thoughts on Lunch? – Addison Love (Big Stir)

8. This Cabin Life – Linus of Hollywood (Magic Beach)

9. First Days of Summer – Michael Simmons (Crab Apple)

10. Lucky Day – David Myhr (Lojinx)

11. Temporary High – Nick Piunti (JEM)

12. Sincerely, S. Love x – Simon Love (Tapete)

13. Egypt Station – Paul McCartney (Capitol)

14. Nothing Doing – The John Sally Ride (HPunch)

15. The Years Have It – Gleeson (Self-released)

16. Mixed Reality – Gin Blossoms (Cleopatra)

17. Nick Eng – Nick Eng (Beatnick)

18. Diamond Hands II – Diamond Hands (Kool Kat)

19. Longwave – Dropkick (Self-released)

20. Fog Machine – Valley Lodge (Tee Pee)

21. Wide Awake – Rayland Baxter (ATO)

22. Past and Present – The Spindles (Self-released)

23. Sha La La – The Late Show (Trashy Creatures)

24. Trouble Again – Rob Bonfiglio (Damask)

25. Love is for Losers – The Longshot (Self-released)

26. Yipes!!! – Yipes! (Self-released)

27. Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John – Juliana Hatfield (American

Laundromat)

28. Dalmation – Chris Price (Omnivore)

29. Children of Paradise – Willie Nile (River House)

30. The Two-Sided Face – The Supahip (Big Radio)

VARIOUS ARTIST COMPILATIONS

1. Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground (Numero Group)

2. Reach the Top! Rare Gems from the Tony Macaulay Songbook, 1965-1974 (Teensville)

3. Altered Sweet: A Tribute to Matthew Sweet (Futureman)

4. International Pop Overthrow, Volume 21 (Omnivore)

5. Harmony in My Head: UK Power Pop & New Wave, 1977-1981 (Cherry Red)

REISSUES

1. The Beatles (box set) – The Beatles (UMG)

2. An American Treasure – Tom Petty (Reprise)

3. Solo Anthology: The Best of – Lindsey Buckingham (Rhino)

4. Black Vinyl Shoes: Anthology 1973-1978 – Shoes (Cherry Red)

5. House – Greenberry Woods (Self-released)

EPs

1. Right as Rain – Smash Palace (Zip)

2. Get the Sharona – The Sharona (Self-released)

3. re-Used Electrics – For Johnny (Spyderpop)

4. Glamping – Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Self-released)

5. Clapham Junction – Cupid’s Carnival (Cherry)

BEST ALBUM FROM 2017 THAT I DIDN’T HEAR UNTIL 2018

Sail Me Home St. Clair – The Carousels (Kool Kat)