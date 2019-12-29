The Best of 2019 - New Releases, Archives, Box Sets, Various Artists, Books, Record Store Day - Goldmine Magazine

And so that was Christmas, another year done… and if you’re looking back wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a little more than 70 reasons why 2019 really wasn’t the wasteland that history may remember it as.
NEW RELEASES
A Year in the Country – The Quietened Journey (A Year in the Country)
Crystal Jacqueline – A Prayer for the Birds (Mega Dodo)
Current 93 – The Light is Leaving Us All (The Spheres)
Hawkwind – All Aboard the Skylark (Cherry Red)
Philip Jeays – Angelina Supercop (Ditton Pye)
Lloyd Cole – Guesswork (Ear Music)
Meadowsilver – Meadowsilver (Miller Sounds)
The Mortlake Bookclub – Requiem For Uriel (Bandcamp)
Alison O’Donnell – Exotic Masks and Sensible Shoes (Floating World)
Prana Crafter – Mind Stream Blessing (Eiderdown Records)
The Specials – Encore (Island)
Wreckless Eric – Transience (Southern Domestic)
FROM THE ARCHIVE
Danny Adler/De Luxe Blues Band – Live at the Half Moon Putney: Alternates
(Roogalator)
The Bordellos – In the Kingdom of the Broken (Bandcamp)
Art Garfunkel – Breakaway (Dutton Vocalion – SACD)
Peter Hammill with the K Group – The K Box (Madfish)
Ian Lowery Group – King Blank To (30th Anniv Ed) ((Beggars Banquet)
Massive Attack – Mezzanine (EMI/Virgin)
Billy Paul – 360 Degrees of Billy Paul/War of the Gods (Vocalion – 2 SACD)
Mick Ronson – Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings (Cherry Red)
Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed 50th Anniversary (ABKCo)
Sendelica – The Cosmonaut Years Volumes 1-3 (FRG Records)
Sparks – Gratuitous Sax and Senseless Violins (BMG)
Twinkle – Girl in a Million – The Complete Recordings (RPM – 2CDs)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
1977 – The Year That Punk Broke (Cherry Red)
All the Young Droogs: 60 Juvenile Delinquent Wrecks (Cherry Red)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West 1940-1974 (Bear Family)
Big Gold Dreams: Scottish Independent Music 1977-1989 (Cherry Red)
Dreams to Fill the Vacuum – Sheffield 1977-1988 (Cherry Red)
Love Is All I Bring (Trojan)
Motown: The Complete Number Ones (Universal)
Soul Jazz Records Presents Fashion Records – Style & Fashion (Soul Jazz)
Sunny Spells (EP) (Fruits de Mer)
Velvet Goldmine soundtrack (MVD Audio),
BOX SETS
Bay City Rollers – The Singles Collection (7T’s/Cherry Red)
Black Sabbath – The Black Sabbath Collection 1970-1978 (Rhino)
David Bowie – Conversation Piece (Rhino)
Bob Dylan – Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Recordings (Legacy)
Jimi Hendrix – Songs for Groovy Children: Fillmore East Concerts (Experience Hendrix)
Henry Cow – Box Redux: The Complete (ReR Megacorp)
King Crimson – Audio Diary 2014-2018 (DGM)
Peter Laughner – Peter Laughner (Smog Veil)
Elvis Presley – Live 1969 (Legacy)
Rod Stewart – The Studio Albums 1975-2001 (Warner Brothers)
The Unthanks – Lines (Cadiz Music)
Frank Zappa – Hot Rats (Zappa/UM)
RECORD STORE DAY
Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies Live in Houston (Rhino)
The Doors – Live at the Isle of Wight (Rhino)
Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks acetate (Legacy)
Gong – Live Au Bataclan 73 (Mantra Records)
Gray – Shades of Gray (Ear Candy)
Hawkwind – The 1999 Party (Rhino)
Pink Floyd – Saucerful of Secrets (mono) (Universal)
Elvis Presley – American Sound 1969 (Legacy)
Pretenders – Singles Collection (Sire)
Lou Reed – The Raven (Sire)
SINGLES
Audiobooks – Friends in the Bubble Bath remixes (Heavenly)
David Bowie – Boys Keep Swinging (Rhino)
Crystal Jacqueline/Honey Pot – I Talk to the Wind (Fruits de Mer)
Sinead O’Brien – A Thing You Call Joy (Chess Club)
Soft Hearted Scientists – Please Read Me (Regal Crabomophone)
BOOKS
Tamsin Darke – I’ve Got Four Ears To Hear You: 2019 Price Guide to Quadraphonic Rock, Pop, Soul, R&B, Folk and Jazz-Rock on Record and Tape (lulu.com)
Zoë Howe and Celeste Bell – Day-Glo: The Poly Styrene Story (Omnibus Press)
Tim Mohr – Burning Down the Haus: Punk Rock, Revolution, and the Fall of the Berlin Wall (Algonquin)
Stephen Prince – Straying from the Pathways: Hidden Histories, Echoes of the Future’s Past and the Unsettled Landscape (ayearinthecountry.co.uk)
Amy Rigby – Girl to City: A Memoir ( (www.girltocity.com)
Jonathan Rosenberg – Dangerous Melodies: Classical Music in America from the Great War through the Cold War (WW Norton & Company)
Todd Rundgren – The Individualist: Digressions, Dreams and Dissertations
(Cleopatra Books)
Tricky – Hell is Round the Corner (Blink)
Mary Wilson – Supreme Glamour (Thames & Hudson)
Steve Wright – Good Personality: The Ultimate Guide to Radio Stars (Steve Wright Books)