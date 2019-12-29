The Best of 2019 - New Releases, Archives, Box Sets, Various Artists, Books, Record Store Day - Goldmine Magazine

And so that was Christmas, another year done… and if you’re looking back wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a little more than 70 reasons why 2019 really wasn’t the wasteland that history may remember it as.

NEW RELEASES

A Year in the Country – The Quietened Journey (A Year in the Country)

Crystal Jacqueline – A Prayer for the Birds (Mega Dodo)

Current 93 – The Light is Leaving Us All (The Spheres)

Hawkwind – All Aboard the Skylark (Cherry Red)

Philip Jeays – Angelina Supercop (Ditton Pye)

Lloyd Cole – Guesswork (Ear Music)

Meadowsilver – Meadowsilver (Miller Sounds)

The Mortlake Bookclub – Requiem For Uriel (Bandcamp)

Alison O’Donnell – Exotic Masks and Sensible Shoes (Floating World)

Prana Crafter – Mind Stream Blessing (Eiderdown Records)

The Specials – Encore (Island)

Wreckless Eric – Transience (Southern Domestic)

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Danny Adler/De Luxe Blues Band – Live at the Half Moon Putney: Alternates

(Roogalator)

The Bordellos – In the Kingdom of the Broken (Bandcamp)

Art Garfunkel – Breakaway (Dutton Vocalion – SACD)

Peter Hammill with the K Group – The K Box (Madfish)

Ian Lowery Group – King Blank To (30th Anniv Ed) ((Beggars Banquet)

Massive Attack – Mezzanine (EMI/Virgin)

Billy Paul – 360 Degrees of Billy Paul/War of the Gods (Vocalion – 2 SACD)

Mick Ronson – Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings (Cherry Red)

Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed 50th Anniversary (ABKCo)

Sendelica – The Cosmonaut Years Volumes 1-3 (FRG Records)

Sparks – Gratuitous Sax and Senseless Violins (BMG)

Twinkle – Girl in a Million – The Complete Recordings (RPM – 2CDs)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

1977 – The Year That Punk Broke (Cherry Red)

All the Young Droogs: 60 Juvenile Delinquent Wrecks (Cherry Red)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West 1940-1974 (Bear Family)

Big Gold Dreams: Scottish Independent Music 1977-1989 (Cherry Red)

Dreams to Fill the Vacuum – Sheffield 1977-1988 (Cherry Red)

Love Is All I Bring (Trojan)

Motown: The Complete Number Ones (Universal)

Soul Jazz Records Presents Fashion Records – Style & Fashion (Soul Jazz)

Sunny Spells (EP) (Fruits de Mer)

Velvet Goldmine soundtrack (MVD Audio),

BOX SETS

Bay City Rollers – The Singles Collection (7T’s/Cherry Red)

Black Sabbath – The Black Sabbath Collection 1970-1978 (Rhino)

David Bowie – Conversation Piece (Rhino)

Bob Dylan – Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Recordings (Legacy)

Jimi Hendrix – Songs for Groovy Children: Fillmore East Concerts (Experience Hendrix)

Henry Cow – Box Redux: The Complete (ReR Megacorp)

King Crimson – Audio Diary 2014-2018 (DGM)

Peter Laughner – Peter Laughner (Smog Veil)

Elvis Presley – Live 1969 (Legacy)

Rod Stewart – The Studio Albums 1975-2001 (Warner Brothers)

The Unthanks – Lines (Cadiz Music)

Frank Zappa – Hot Rats (Zappa/UM)

RECORD STORE DAY

Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies Live in Houston (Rhino)

The Doors – Live at the Isle of Wight (Rhino)

Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks acetate (Legacy)

Gong – Live Au Bataclan 73 (Mantra Records)

Gray – Shades of Gray (Ear Candy)

Hawkwind – The 1999 Party (Rhino)

Pink Floyd – Saucerful of Secrets (mono) (Universal)

Elvis Presley – American Sound 1969 (Legacy)

Pretenders – Singles Collection (Sire)

Lou Reed – The Raven (Sire)

SINGLES

Audiobooks – Friends in the Bubble Bath remixes (Heavenly)

David Bowie – Boys Keep Swinging (Rhino)

Crystal Jacqueline/Honey Pot – I Talk to the Wind (Fruits de Mer)

Sinead O’Brien – A Thing You Call Joy (Chess Club)

Soft Hearted Scientists – Please Read Me (Regal Crabomophone)

BOOKS

Tamsin Darke – I’ve Got Four Ears To Hear You: 2019 Price Guide to Quadraphonic Rock, Pop, Soul, R&B, Folk and Jazz-Rock on Record and Tape (lulu.com)

Zoë Howe and Celeste Bell – Day-Glo: The Poly Styrene Story (Omnibus Press)

Tim Mohr – Burning Down the Haus: Punk Rock, Revolution, and the Fall of the Berlin Wall (Algonquin)

Stephen Prince – Straying from the Pathways: Hidden Histories, Echoes of the Future’s Past and the Unsettled Landscape (ayearinthecountry.co.uk)

Amy Rigby – Girl to City: A Memoir ( (www.girltocity.com)

Jonathan Rosenberg – Dangerous Melodies: Classical Music in America from the Great War through the Cold War (WW Norton & Company)

Todd Rundgren – The Individualist: Digressions, Dreams and Dissertations

(Cleopatra Books)

Tricky – Hell is Round the Corner (Blink)

Mary Wilson – Supreme Glamour (Thames & Hudson)

Steve Wright – Good Personality: The Ultimate Guide to Radio Stars (Steve Wright Books)