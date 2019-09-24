USA dates for 2020 are announced for Adam Ant's Friend Or Foe tour - Goldmine Magazine

By John Curley
Presale tickets went on sale today for Adam Ant’s 2020 Friend Or Foe tour of the USA. The veteran British singer and his band will be performing the album, Ant’s 1982 solo debut, in full on the tour. Presale tickets will be available through Thursday, September 26th at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets are available from Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit http://www.adam-ant.com.
Tour dates, cities and venues are as follows:
Friday, April 24, Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino
Saturday, April 25, Phoenix, AZ, Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, April 26, Albuquerque, NM, Kimo Theatre
Tuesday, April 28, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, April 29, Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
Friday, May 1, Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre
Saturday, May 2, Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre
Sunday, May 3, Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
Tuesday, May 5, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, May 6, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
Saturday, May 9, Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
Sunday, May 10, Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
Tuesday, May 12, Eugene, OR, McDonald Theater
Thursday, May 14, Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Saturday, May 16, Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Sunday, May 17, San Diego, Spreckels Theatre