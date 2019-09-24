USA dates for 2020 are announced for Adam Ant's Friend Or Foe tour - Goldmine Magazine

By John Curley

Presale tickets went on sale today for Adam Ant’s 2020 Friend Or Foe tour of the USA. The veteran British singer and his band will be performing the album, Ant’s 1982 solo debut, in full on the tour. Presale tickets will be available through Thursday, September 26th at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets are available from Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit http://www.adam-ant.com.

Tour dates, cities and venues are as follows:

Friday, April 24, Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino

Saturday, April 25, Phoenix, AZ, Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, April 26, Albuquerque, NM, Kimo Theatre

Tuesday, April 28, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, April 29, Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

Friday, May 1, Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre

Saturday, May 2, Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre

Sunday, May 3, Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

Tuesday, May 5, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, May 6, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater

Saturday, May 9, Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

Sunday, May 10, Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

Tuesday, May 12, Eugene, OR, McDonald Theater

Thursday, May 14, Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

Saturday, May 16, Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Sunday, May 17, San Diego, Spreckels Theatre