Goldmine Record Show Calendar, December 2019 - Goldmine Magazine

Listed below are the upcoming record shows and events for December 2019 and beyond.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least a few weeks before the show via e-mail. (IMPORTANT: MUST BE in the formatted style below) to GoldmineMagazine@aimmedia.com Subject: “Shows Calendar”

Dec 7 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ GrandRapidsRecordShow/

Dec 7 The Netherlands. Recordfair Groningen. Groningen – Martiniplaza Recordfair with worldwide record dealers. The place to be for buying and selling vinyl.SH: 10-17.00. Organiser: Variaworld, info@variaworld.nl, www.variaworld.nl

Dec 8 CT, Cromwell. Cromwell Record Riot. Red Lion Hotel Cromwell. 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell, Connecticut 06416. Sunday, December 8, 2019. SH: 9:30am–3:30pm. Email us at recordriots@gmail.com.

Dec 8 The Netherlands. Recordfair Rijswijk. Rijswijk – De Broodfabriek. Recordfair with worldwide record dealers. The place to be for buying and selling vinyl.SH: 10-17.00. Organiser: Variaworld, info@variaworld.nl, www.variaworld.nl

Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 14 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show at Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $2. Rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, CDs, music DVDs and more. Show and dealer info: email GregNealShow@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/GregNealShows

Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 15 FL, Fort Lauderdale. Vinylocoz at Lola’s Bazaar, 2449 NE 13th Ave. Wilton Manors.FL. 33305. 10am-4pm. Free Admission. Dealer Tables $30. Text or Call 954-235-1033. Email: vinylocoz@gmail.com. Instagram: Vinylocoz25.

Dec 15 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Dec. 15 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show. 2100 E. 71st Street, 46220 A: $2. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 317 – 627 – 8057. Over 70 tables! T: $30 = ‘6. We buy nice Records, CDs & 45s. Facebook:https://www.facebook. com/crossroadsmusicshow/ Bar / Restaurant opens at Noon.

Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

2020

Jan 4 MA, Burlington. CD DVD RECORD SHOW, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Wheeler Road. – Just off I-95. 60 dealer tables. A: $4 – Early Birds at 9am-10am $10. SH:10am-4pm.

C: bostonvinylrecordshows.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Jan 5 CT, East Hartford. CD DVD RECORD SHOW, Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive – Just off I-84. 50 dealer tables. Free on-site parking. A: $4 – Early Birds at 9am-10am $10. SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Jan 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jan 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jan 19 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 9 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page.

Feb 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 23 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com

Feb 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Mar 1 Durango, Colorado. 1st Annual Fort Lewis College Record Show. Fort Lewis College, Student Union Ballroom, Durango Campus, 1000 Rim Dr, Durango CO 81301. SH: 9am – 3pm. Cost: Tables $25 recommended donation each. Free entry. More Info: (661) 645-4193, noahschlosser11@hotmail.com.

Mar 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Mar 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 14 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio’s Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254

Mar 15 CA, Daly City CA – Pacelli Event Center (aka Westlake Park Gym) 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City CA 94015. “2nd Annual Daly City Rock And Roll Flea Market.” 40 vendors + 6 bands. SH: 9am-7pm. Live music at noon. Food & beer to be sold. $5 Admission. Under 16 free. Early Admission TBA. Tables $60, 6-foot + chairs. Wall space and electrical outlet available on request. Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/2391757860910159 Event info/Reserve vendor space – Contact David at dgreen505@gmail.com

Mar 21 CT, Mashantucket. The Foxwoods Resort Casino-Record Show, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Free Admission, Free Parking, SH: 10a-5p, plenty of record dealers. Located at the Fox Tower skywalk people-mover between the Fox Tower Hotel & Grand Pequot Hotel. Plus see either “STYX” or “Almost QUEEN” playing live that same day, FACEBOOK info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1338501869660926/ or you can visit: Foxwoods.com or by calling 800-200-2882, Vendor info contact: ronn@wingnuttoons.com

Mar 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 29 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

April 5 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page.

Apr 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Apr 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show—Special Sunday Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067.www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

April 24, 25 & 26 NY, Brooklyn. WFMU Record Fair. Brooklyn Expo Center 79 Franklin Street Brooklyn, NY. 28,000 square feet, 170+ tables of LPs, 45s, CDs, books, collectibles and MORE! Fri Early Adm 1-4pm + Wkd pass: $30. Fri Regular $8 Adm 4-8pm. Sat 10am-7pm. Sun 10am-6pm. To become a dealer, email recfair@wfmu.org. For more info on the fair, visit wfmu.org/recfair

May 3 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

May 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 24 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com

May 30 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. ~ 15 vinyl record dealers and 30 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net

June 7 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page

Jun 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jun 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jul 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jul 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jul 25 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio's Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O'Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254

Aug 2 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page

Aug 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Aug 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Sep 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Sep 13 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover's Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sept 13 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records , CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com

Sep 26 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show – Special Date!. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 4 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page

Oct 4 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com

Oct 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Oct 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 1 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records , CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com

Nov 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 21 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio's Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O'Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254 Nov 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover's Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 6 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page