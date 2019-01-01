Goldmine Record Show Calendar, January 2018

Happy New Year! The following are upcoming record shows and events, for January 2019 and beyond.

2019

Jan 5 GA, Lawrenceville. The Lawrenceville Record Show presented by Depot Records. @ Slow Pour Brewing Company 407 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville GA 30046. SH: 11-6. A: Free. Jan 6 CT, HARTFORD VINYL RECORD SHOW,.Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford – 50 dealer tables. A: $4. Early Birds at 9am-10am, $10. SH: 10am-4pm. C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpo@yahoo.com Jan 6 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too! Jan 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jan 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. Jan 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jan 20 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jan 20 RI, Warwick RHODE ISLAND VINYL RECORD SHOW,.Hilton Garden Inn, 1 Thurber St, Warwick – 25 dealer tables. A: $4. Early Birds at 9am-10am, $10. SH: 10am-4pm. C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpo@yahoo.com. Jan 20 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com. JAN 26 IL, Springfield – Central Illinois Music Collectors Show & Sale. Route 66 Hotel, 625 E. St Joseph St, 6th St Near I-55. Since 1986. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 309-682-1116, IL, Springfield – Central Illinois Music Collectors Show & Sale. Route 66 Hotel, 625 E. St Joseph St, 6th St Near I-55. Since 1986. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 309-682-1116, youngernow@ameritech.net JAN 27 IL, Peoria – Central Illinois Music Collectors Show & Sale. Knights Of Columbus, 7403 N. Radnor Rd, off of Willow Knolls Rd near Kellogg Golf Course . Since 1984. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 309-682-1116, youngernow@ameritech.net Jan 27 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.

Feb 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Feb 9 Madison, WI. Madison Record Show, Vinyl Record, CD & Music Memorabilia Show at the Comfort Inn, 4822 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Early Birds $10 from 8am-10am General 10am – 4pm is $3. For more show info call (815) 978-0196 or Madison Record Show on Facebook. retrorockrecords@yahoo.com Feb 10 CT, NORTH HAVEN VINYL RECORD SHOW, Best Western Plus, 201 Washington Ave – 37 dealer tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com Feb 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. Feb 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Feb 16 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656. Feb 17 CT, Hartford. The Hartford Record Riot. SH: 10 AM. Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club. East Hartford, CT. Feb 17 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724. Feb 24 MA, Springfield. Vinyl Record Show. Location: Markets at Eastfield (Eastfield Mall).1655 Boston Rd Springfield MA 01129 Sunday, February 24th 2019. SH: 10am to 4pm. Vendor space is available cost is only $35 per spot and we provide you will a 6’ table and chair. To register call Bill or Ana at 413-459-4663. Feb 24 PA, New Hope. New Hope Record Riot! New Hope, Pa. Event Center by Cornerstone. C: 914-409-3982. Mar 1-2 AL, Birmingham. ARCA Record & CD Show Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St Gardendale AL 35071. 90+ tables SH: FRI 4PM-8PM Early adm 1PM-4PM $10, SAT 9AM-4PM A:$5 C: 205-655-3108 See Alabama Record Collectors on Facebook

Free parking + food trucks! Mar 2 CT, Bridgeport THE WPKN MUSIC MASH! Get ready! Read’s Art Space, 1042 Broad Street. Bridgeport, CT. A wonderful record show/benefit for one of the tri-state areas’ finest non-profit radio stations, WPKN 89.5 FM! Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, 45s, DVDs and memorabilia held in a wonderful historic art space (formerly a department store!). Hours of the show: 10 AM-6 PM. Admission is $6.00, Early admission $20 at 8 AM. Dealers from all over the East Coast and Canada converge on Bridgeport for a wonderful day of music, with great DJs, surprise guests too. All profits from the operation of this event go to the general fund of WPKN 98.5 FM. Mar 2 GA, Athens. The Secret Record Swap. Graduate Hotel Athens, 295 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601, Dealer tables $50: downtown Athens Early ADM during setup 9am-11am $10/ FREE ADM 11am-4pm chris@chrisrazz.com 706-206-0766 LV MSG. March 3 – GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net. Mar 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Mar 10 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too! Mar 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. March 10 MA, BURLINGTON – BOSTON VINYL RECORD SHOW, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Wheeler Road – 60 dealer tables. A :$4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: bostonvinylrecordshows.com 860-840-6171 staff@bostonvinylrecordshows. com Mar 10 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Mar 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Mar 17 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674. Mar 17 NC, Raleigh NC, Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Mar 17 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com. Mar 23 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Mar 23 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook. com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/ Mar 24 CT, Enfield. SPRINGFIELD VINYL RECORD SHOW, American Legion, 566 Enfield Street (Rt 5), Enfield, CT 40 Dealer Tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm. C:musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com Mar 30 VA, Salem. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00.<Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Mar 24 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Apr 6 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Apr 7 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982. Apr 7 NC, Carrboro. 27th Bi-annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Noon-6:00 P.M- early shopping OK. . Carrboro Century Center: Century Hall. 100 North Greensboro St. 27510. 42 tables of new & used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. Free admission. For info: 919-260-0661 or gerrycw51@gmail.com, www.musicalroots.net. Apr 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Apr 14 Or, Canby. The Record Bonanza. 36 years of fun! Ackerman School 350 SE 13th 80 tables dealers from 4 states. A:$3, free parking. SH: 10AM to 4 PM. Tables $55. Info. 503-651-2780. Apr 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. Apr 14 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show—Special Sunday Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067.www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! April 20 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656. April 21 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724. May 5 Buffalo NY Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave. 1mi east of exit 52E. 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722. May 5 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. May 5 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too! May 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! May 18 IL, Skokie (Chicago). Midwest Classical Record Show, Holiday Inn – North Shore, 5300 W. Touhy Avenue. Show hours: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. (No early birds). Admission: $3. ONLY classical record show in the world. Offering over 15,000 classical vinyl records, CD’s, DVD’s and more. Show info: 847-381-5820 or visit www.midwestclassicalshow.com May 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! May 19 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! May 19 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com. May 25 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net Jun 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jun 9 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org. Jun 9 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net. Jun 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! June 22 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.comfind us on Facebook https://www.facebook. com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/

June 22 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

June 22 VA, Salem. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Jul 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jul 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Jul 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com

Jul 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

June 23 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Jun 30 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!

Aug 11 NC,Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Aug 17 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Aug 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug10 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Aug 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug 11 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 18 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Sep 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Sep 8 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!

Sep 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 14 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net

Sept 15 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more!

Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net .

Sept 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sep 21 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Sep 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 22 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Oct 6 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.

Oct 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 12 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Oct 13 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Oct 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 19 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Oct 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Nov 2 VA, Salem VA, Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Nov 3 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!

Nov 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 10 NC, Carrboro. 28th Bi-annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Noon-6:00 P.M- early shopping OK. Carrboro Century Center: Century Hall. 100 North Greensboro St. 27510. 42 tables of new & used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. Free admission. For info: 919-260-0661 or gerrycw51@gmail.com, www.musicalroots.net.

Nov 10 CT, NORTH HAVEN VINYL RECORD SHOW, Best Western Plus, 201 Washington Ave – 37 dealer tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Nov 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 24 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.\

Dec 1 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.

Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 15 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

