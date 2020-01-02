Goldmine Record Show Calendar, January 2020 - Goldmine Magazine

Listed below are the upcoming record shows and events for January 2020 and beyond.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least a few weeks before the show via e-mail. (IMPORTANT: MUST BE in the formatted style below) to GoldmineMagazine@aimmedia.com Subject: “Shows Calendar”

Jan 4 MA, Burlington. CD DVD RECORD SHOW, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Wheeler Road. – Just off I-95. 60 dealer tables. A: $4 – Early Birds at 9am-10am $10. SH:10am-4pm.

C: bostonvinylrecordshows.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Jan 4 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow/

Jan 5 CT, East Hartford. CD DVD RECORD SHOW, Holiday Inn, 100 East River Drive – Just off I-84. 50 dealer tables. Free on-site parking. A: $4 – Early Birds at 9am-10am $10. SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Jan 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jan 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jan 19 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 1 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

Feb 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 9 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page.

Feb 15 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200.

Feb 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 16 WI, Milwaukee. Four Points By Sheridan. 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport. SH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $50.00 each. C: 414-481-2400

Feb 22 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com, or FaceBook page .

Feb 23 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com

Feb 23 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Feb 29 TN, Knoxville. Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Mar 1 TN, Johnson City. Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Mar 1 NY, Astoria. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden 29-19 24th Ave. Astoria, NY • TWO rooms • 55 dealer tables • Door Prizes • Record Supplies • Guest DJ • Oktoberfest • BEER! www.VinylRevolutionRecordShow.com A: $4 (Early: $7/10am) SH: 11am-5pm C: 516-306-4143 Facebook: Vinyl Revolution Record Show: Astoria Mar.1.2020

Mar 1 Durango, Colorado. 1st Annual Fort Lewis College Record Show. Fort Lewis College, Student Union Ballroom, Durango Campus, 1000 Rim Dr, Durango CO 81301. SH: 9am – 3pm. Cost: Tables $25 recommended donation each. Free entry. More Info: (661) 645-4193, noahschlosser11@hotmail.com.

Mar 6-7 AL, Birmingham, ARCA Record and CD Show, Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St, Gardendale, AL 35071. SH: Fri 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm $5 with EARLY admission at 11:00 am $10. SH: Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm $5 Plenty of FREE parking and FOOD TRUCKS both days! 93 tables of new and used vinyl, CDs, 45s, 78s, DVDs, sheet music, books and music memorabilia from 1920 to 2020. Info at https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.alabamarecordcollectors.org&data=02%7C01%7CGoldmineMagazine%40aimmedia.com%7Cfd57e4c22ed04044db9a08d78cc73864%7C8e799f8afc0b4171a6cfb7070a2ae405%7C0%7C1%7C637132659580972201&sdata=eTcXelH6sCcqxD%2B6LJaP8HemCucuGneZfOJlM7P5GFk%3D&reserved=0 or Alabama Record Collectors on FACEBOOK or 205-655-3108.

Mar 7 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

Mar 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Mar 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 14 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio’s Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254.

Mar 14 Charlotte NC, Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Mar 15 Raleigh NC. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Mar 15 CA, Daly City CA – Pacelli Event Center (aka Westlake Park Gym) 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City CA 94015. “2nd Annual Daly City Rock And Roll Flea Market.” 40 vendors + 6 bands. SH: 9am-7pm. Live music at noon. Food & beer to be sold. $5 Admission. Under 16 free. Early Admission TBA. Tables $60, 6-foot + chairs. Wall space and electrical outlet available on request. Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/2391757860910159 Event info/Reserve vendor space – Contact David at dgreen505@gmail.com

Mar 21 CT, Mashantucket. The Foxwoods Resort Casino-Record Show, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Free Admission, Free Parking, SH: 10a-5p, plenty of record dealers. Located at the Fox Tower skywalk people-mover between the Fox Tower Hotel & Grand Pequot Hotel. Plus see either “STYX” or “Almost QUEEN” playing live that same day, FACEBOOK info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1338501869660926/ or you can visit: Foxwoods.com or by calling 800-200-2882, Vendor info contact: ronn@wingnuttoons.com

Mar 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 22 NH, Nashua. Nashua Record & CD Con 2 with dueling DeeJays; Holiday Inn 9 Northeastern Boulevard . Show hours 9 am-2 pm; $5 admission; Dealers and Collector’s selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 6′ tables are $45. email gatecityrecords4@gmail.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2465939256776794/

Mar 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 28 Salem VA. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Mar 28 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/

Mar 29 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

April 4 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

April 5 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page.

Apr 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Apr 18 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200.

Apr 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show—Special Sunday Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067.www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Apr 19 WI, Milwaukee. Four Points By Sheridan. 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport. SH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $50.00 each. C: 414-481-2400

Apr 24, 25 & 26 NY, Brooklyn. WFMU Record Fair. Brooklyn Expo Center 79 Franklin Street Brooklyn, NY. 28,000 square feet, 170+ tables of LPs, 45s, CDs, books, collectibles and MORE! Fri Early Adm 1-4pm + Wkd pass: $30. Fri Regular $8 Adm 4-8pm. Sat 10am-7pm. Sun 10am-6pm. To become a dealer, email recfair@wfmu.org. For more info on the fair, visit wfmu.org/recfair

Apr 25 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com, or FaceBook page .

May 2 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

May 3 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

May 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

May 24 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com; facebook.com/recordconventions

May 30 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. ~ 15 vinyl record dealers and 30 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net Jun 6 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

June 7 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net. Jun 13 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200. Jun 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jun 13 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com, or FaceBook page

Jun 14 WI, Milwaukee. Four Points By Sheridan. 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 . Near the airport. SH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $50.00 each. C: 414-481-2400

Jun 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067 — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jun 27 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/ Jun 27 VA, Salem. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Jul 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Jul 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Aug 1 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio’s Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254 Aug 1 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow Aug 2 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page Aug 8 NC, Charlotte. Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Aug 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Aug 9 Raleigh NC. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Aug 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Aug 15 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200. Aug 16 WI, Milwaukee. Four Points By Sheridan. 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport. SH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $50.00 each. C: 414-481-2400. Aug 22 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com, or FaceBook page . Sep 5 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow Sep 5 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net Sep 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Sep 13 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Sept 13 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records , CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com

Sep 26 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show – Special Date!. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 26 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/ Oct 3 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow Oct 4 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page Oct 4 TN, Nashville. Music City Record Collectors Convention at The World Famous Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214. SH: 10am – 4pm. A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com A: $5 (free for WXNA volunteers and everyone under 18). 50+ dealer tables. 8ft. tables $45 each, 2 for $85, 3 for $120. Show info: doug@recordconventions.com Oct 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Oct 10 NC, Charlotte. Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Oct 11 Raleigh NC. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Oct 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Oct 17 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200. Oct 18 WI, Milwaukee. Four Points By Sheridan. 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport. SH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $50.00 each. C: 414-481-2400 Oct 31 TN, Knoxville. Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Nov 1 Johnson City TN, Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>. Nov 1 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.Vinyl Record & CD Show / Expo — American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records , CDs, DVDs & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com

Nov 7 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow

Nov 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 14 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com, or FaceBook page. Nov 14 Salem VA. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Nov 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 21 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn – Georgio's Conference Center, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, S: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m., T: 8ft. $45, Since 1986 with a 40 table capacity, Larry O'Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, C: 773-585-6254 Nov 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover's Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission! Nov 28 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD's and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandRapidsRecordShow/ Dec 5 NY, Melville. Long Island Buy Sell Trade Record Show. Bingo Hall. 585 Broadhollow Rd (rt. 110). A: $5. SH: 8AM-2PM. C: 516-974-6528. www.lirecordshow.com. facebook.com/lirecordshow Dec 6 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Show at Waterford Estates Lodge, 52890 State Route 933 N., South Bend, IN 46637 NEW LOCATION FOR 2020! The best one-day record store in the region! 62 tables of new and used LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, memorabilia, and more. Show hours: 11 a.m. –5 p.m. Admission: FREE, Early admission $5 at 9 a.m. Load-in: 8 a.m. Tables: $30. Discounts for multiples. Show and dealer info: Jeremy 574-261-3650, email jeremybonfiglio@att.net, or Facebook page

Dec 12 NC, Charlotte. Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd.. Show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. An event for music lovers and collectors, featuring dealers from all over the South selling vintage vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs’ music DVDs, memorabilia, and more … <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, dealer info email:<GregNealShow@gmail.com>.

Dec 12 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago. Holiday Inn – Countryside/LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 (just north of I-55 and east of I-294). AH: 10:00am to 4:00pm. A: 3.00. Early bird admission is $10.00 Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. Six-foot tables in Countryside are $40.00 each C: 708-354-4200.