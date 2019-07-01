Goldmine Record Show Calendar, July 2019

Listed below are the upcoming record shows and events for July 2019 and beyond.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least a few weeks before the show via e-mail (IMPORTANT: MUST BE in the formatted style below) to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”).

2019

July 13 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.net, 773-585-6254.

July 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

July 13 CT, Waterbury. Waterbury Vinyl Record Show. VFW Post 1979, 1115 Wolcott Road (RT 69) Wolcott, CT SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this listing. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check CT, Waterbury. Waterbury Vinyl Record Show. VFW Post 1979, 1115 Wolcott Road (RT 69) Wolcott, CT SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this listing. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check www.musicexpos.com for more shows in 2019 (Dealers please see site for vendor info & availability). musicexpos@yahoo.com

July 14 MA, Northampton. CD DVD Vinyl Record Show. American Legion, 63 Riverside Drive, Florence, MA SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this listing. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check MA, Northampton. CD DVD Vinyl Record Show. American Legion, 63 Riverside Drive, Florence, MA SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this listing. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check www.musicexpos.com for more shows in 2019 (Dealers please see site for vendor info & availability). musicexpos@ yahoo.com

July 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org

July 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com

July 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

July 20 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ GrandRapidsRecordShow/

July 20 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. , GregNealShow@gmail.com

July 21 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. , GregNealShow@gmail.com

Aug 1-4 MI, Marquette. Ore Dock Vinyl Show. Ore Dock Brewing Company. 114 W. Spring Street, Marquette, MI, 49855 Thursday 4pm-11pm, Friday Noon-1am, Saturday Noon-1am, Sunday Noon-11pm. Admission FREE. Live music. Craft Beer. Food Trucks. Tons of records. Posters. More! MI, Marquette. Ore Dock Vinyl Show. Ore Dock Brewing Company. 114 W. Spring Street, Marquette, MI, 49855

Aug 4 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net

Aug 4 FL, Port Charlotte. SWF Record + HiFi Expo.23111 Harborview Rd. Port Charlotte, Fl 33980. A:$2.SH;9AM-2PM.C:941-916- 8731.T$20=’8.Facebook: FL, Port Charlotte. SWF Record + HiFi Expo.23111 Harborview Rd. Port Charlotte, Fl 33980. A:$2.SH;9AM-2PM.C:941-916-8731.T$20=’8.Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/swfrecord+ hifiexpo Aug 10 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com. Aug 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug 10 & 11 IL, Grayslake. Vintage Voltage. Vinyl Records, Rock Memorabilia, and more! Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson. Rd., Grayslake, IL. Saturday 9-4 & Sunday 9-3. Admission: $7 (good for both days). IL, Grayslake. Vintage Voltage. Vinyl Records, Rock Memorabilia, and more! Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson. Rd., Grayslake, IL. Saturday 9-4 & Sunday 9-3. Admission: $7 (good for both days). https://www.zurkopromotions. com/vintagevoltage or 715-526-9769

Aug 11 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org Aug 11 NC,Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Aug 16-18 AL, Birmingham/Gardendale Birmingham Record Collectors 35 annual Record and CD Show Gardendale Civic Center 857 Main St. 35071 SH: Friday 16th 11am–3pm Early admission with club membership $25 yearly or $50 lifetime 3pm–8pm regular admission $5. Sat 17th 9am–5pm $5. Sun 18th 10am–4pm $5. info 205-655-3108 www,birminghamrecord.com or Birmingham Record Collectors on Facebook.





Aug 17 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200).

Aug 17 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Aug 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug 18 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400.

Aug 18 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Aug 24 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: , or FaceBook page. OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com , or FaceBook page.

Aug 25 OH, Toledo – The GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW, K of C Hall, 4256 Secor Rd., Toledo. 10-4 pm. Adm. $1. Buy-Sell-Trade, our 38th year! Info 419-450-6255 or sgagnon@bex.net ; www.glasscityrecordshow.com

Sep 8 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show . American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records , CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: MA, Dedham. The Original N.E.& CD. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com

Sep 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org

Sep 8 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show . American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows , dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 MO, St. Louis. St. LouisCollectors. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3.info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www. records .thewwbc.net . Find us on Facebook too!

Sep 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com . Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 14 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net

Sept 15 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net

Sept 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Sep 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 21 OH, Dayton. Dayton Record Fair. Dayton Record Fair at Dayton Leiderkranz-Turner, 1400 E. 5th St. Dayton, OH 45402. SH. 10am-4pm. A $5.00. Early 10am Admission. $10 OH, Dayton. Dayton Record Fair. Dayton Record Fair at Dayton Leiderkranz-Turner, 1400 E. 5th St. Dayton, OH 45402. SH. 10am-4pm. A $5.00. Early 10am Admission. $10 www.northsiderecordfair.com E-mail: northsiderecordfair@gmail.com

Sep 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 22 Zwolle , IJsselhallen, The Netherlands. The Biggest 1-day Recordfair in Europe Organiser: Variaworld. For more information: Zwolle , IJsselhallen, The Netherlands. The Biggest 1-day Recordfair in Europe Organiser: Variaworld. For more information: www.variaworld.nl. Email: info@variaworld.nl

Sept 28 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ GrandRapidsRecordShow/

Sept 29 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.

Oct 5 Pa, Allentown. The 41st Semi-Annual 45 & 78 RPM Record Expo. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. SH. 10am-4pm. A $3.00. Free parking. 60 dealers & 100 tables of the rarest 45’s & 78’s in the world. Surround Sound Productions, www.surroundsoundproductions. com

Oct 5 WA, University Place Vinyl Mania Record Show. American Legion Hall Post 138. 7515 Cirque Dr W University Place, WA 98467 SH. 8am-4pm. Adm $5 Early $3 General at 10am. Buy/sell/trade all things music with a Legion hosted fundraiser snack bar. Call/text 253-282-0599 or Facebook.com/vinylmania8/

Oct 6 Pa, Allentown. The Vinyl, CD & DVD Collectors Expo. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. SH. 10am-4pm. A $3.00. Free parking. Surround Sound Productions, www.surroundsoundproductions. com

Oct 6 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.

Oct 6 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.

Oct 6 Astoria, NY. The Vinyl Revolution Record Show. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden 29-19 24th Ave. Astoria, NY • TWO rooms • 55 dealer tables • Door Prizes • Record Supplies • Guest DJ • Oktoberfest • BEER! www.VinylRevolutionRecordShow. com A: $4 (Early: $7/10am) SH: 11am-5pm C: 516-306-4143

Oct 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 12 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Oct 13 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Oct 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 19 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Oct 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 19 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)

Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400

Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Oct. 20 MA, Seekonk. Dr. Oldie Presents The Original Southern New England Rock ‘n’ Roll Collectors Convention, Ramada Hotel Seekonk, 213 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA. Serving this area for over 40 years! 50 tables featuring dealers from all over New England. SH: 10am-3pm ($3). Early admission at 8:30am for $10. Info: drorecordshow@gmail.com.

Nov 2 OH, Cincinnati. Northside Record Fair at North Church, 4222 Hamilton Ave, 45223, Cincinnati, OH

Nov 2 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com , or FaceBook page .

Nov 2 VA, Salem VA, Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Nov 3 Garden City, NY The Vinyl Revolution Record Show at Cluett Hall • 295 Stewart Ave. Garden City, NY 11530. 60 Dealer Tables filled with vendors from all over the east coast! 1,000’s of rare and collectible vinyl records • CDs • DVDs • Memorabilia • On site parking • Door prizes • Concert tickets • SH: 11am – 4pm • A: $4.00 • Early A: 10am – 11am / $7.00 http://www. vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com

Nov 3 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!

Nov 3 NC, Clemmons – Clemmons Record Show, Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. SH: 10am-4pm, Admission: FREE, 40+ Dealers and 80+ tables. Info: 336-978-7618 or rhill1944@triad.rr.com

Nov 3 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Nov 3 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.

Nov 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 10 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 42 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661. www.musicalroots.net

Nov 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 10 CT, NORTH HAVEN VINYL RECORD SHOW, Best Western Plus, 201 Washington Ave – 37 dealer tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com

Nov 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 16 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal. net, 773-585-6254.

Nov 16 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Nov 17 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Nov 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 23 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/ or soundvisionMN@gmail.com

Nov 24 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Nov 29 PA, Oaks. The 33rd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: Noon-6PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates!

Nov 30 PA, Oaks. The 33rd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates!

Dec 1 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.

Dec 1 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.

Dec 7 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ GrandRapidsRecordShow/

Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 14 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show at Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $2. Rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, CDs, music DVDs and more. Show and dealer info: email GregNealShow@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/GregNealShows

Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 15 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.

Dec. 15 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show. 2100 E. 71st Street, 46220 A: $2. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 317 – 627 – 8057. Over 70 tables! T: $30 = ‘6. We buy nice Records, CDs & 45s. Facebook:https://www.facebook. com/crossroadsmusicshow/ Bar / Restaurant opens at Noon.

Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

2020

April 24, 25 & 26 NY, Brooklyn. WFMU Record Fair. Brooklyn Expo Center 79 Franklin Street Brooklyn, NY. 28,000 square feet, 170+ tables of LPs, 45s, CDs, books, collectibles and MORE! Fri Early Adm 1-4pm + Wkd pass: $30. Fri Regular $8 Adm 4-8pm. Sat 10am-7pm. Sun 10am-6pm. To become a dealer, email recfair@wfmu.org. For more info on the fair, visit wfmu.org/recfair