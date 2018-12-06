Goldmine Record Show Calendar, December 2018

Happy Holidays! The following are upcoming record shows and events, for December 2018 and beyond.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event?

Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail (in the style below) to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”).

Dec 01 MI, Livonia. Motor City Music Convention. Elks on Plymouth Road (East of Merriman). 6 YEARS GOING STRONG, 1 BLK EAST MERRIMAN, SOUTH OF I-96 A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 313-304-0778 Dec 1 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Rd., show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>

Dec 2 NC, Raleigh. Raleigh Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., show times 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>

Dec 2 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982

Dec 2 IA, Des Moines. Des Moines Music Collectors’ Show. Holiday Inn – 1050 6th Ave. Over 20 midwestern dealers. LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs & more! A: $2. SH: 10AM-4PM C: 515-284-1401

Dec 2 IN, South Bend. South Bend Record & CD Collector’s Show. Comfort Suites 52939 In 933N @Cleveland Rd. We’ve expanded! 2 rooms 63 tables! $30-6 foot Discounts for >1. A: Free. SH: 11AM-5PM. C: 574-329-1483. See us on Facebook

Dec 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 8 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; Westgate Bowl Center (Banquet Room) 4486 Alpine Ave. NW Grand Rapids MI 49321. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug Smith 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com

Dec 9 MI, Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Record & CD Show. Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds Expo Ctr 2900 Lake St. 8 dealer tables $40 for 1, $75 for 2 $105 for 3: Take I94 Sprinkle Rd Exit, Left to Bus. 94 (3rd light), Turn Left to 2nd Light. A: Free. SH: 11AM-4PM. C: 734-604-2540

Dec 9 PA, Lancaster. Pennsylvania Music Expo. Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway (Beside Dutch Wonderland). A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 717-898-1246. www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 9 CT, NORWALK VINYL RECORD SHOW,.Hilton Garden Inn, 560 Main Ave, Norwalk – 25 dealer tables. A: $4. Early Birds at 9am-10am, $10. SH: 10am-4pm. C: musicexpos. com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@ yahoo.com

Dec 15 CA, Los Angeles. LA Record Fair. www.larecordfair.com 5610 Soto Street. Huntington Park, CA 90255. One table $50 Three tables $125 Five tables $200 Food trucks $100 – Off loading starts 3PM ends 7PM Fridays before show. A: Free. SH: 3PM-8PM. C: 213-926-8220

Dec 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 15 MA, Northampton. THE NORTHAMPTON RECORD FAIR, The World War II Club, 50 Conz St, Northampton, Massachusetts 01060 on SATURDAY from 9am-5pm. 40 tables of vinyl records and CDs from local and regional record dealers. Early admission from 9-11AM is $5, for the die hard’s looking to snatch the rare finds. FREE admission from 11-5PM. All ages, everyone’s invited. DJs will be spinning vinyl all day at the fair. Contact Justin at StudebakerhawkDJ@gmail.com

Dec 15 IN, Griffith. Northwest Indiana Record & Music Fair. 1400 S. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319. NEW LOCATION!!! SH:10am -3pm Vinyl Records, Music CD’s, DVD’s & much more. A: $4. Music@PennysConstruction.com 312-656-4882

Dec 16 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show. Northside Knights Of Columbus 2100 E. 71st Street 46220. Naptown’s Biggest & Best Show! Over 70 x 6′ tables @ 30 ea. Dealers from all over! A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 317-627-8057

Dec 16 MD, Arbutus. Arbutus Record & CD Show. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Dept Hall 5200 Southwestern Blvd Arbutus MD 21227. A: Free. SH: 9AM-3PM. C: 410-242-4649. Check out our website: www.arbutusrecordshow.net !

Dec 16 TX, Houston. Houston Record Convention. Southwest Hilton Hotel 6780 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft. 6,000 Sq. feet packed with all types and formats of music as well as DVD’s and musical memorabilia. A: $4. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 832-816-6727.

Dec 16 MA, Springfield. Vinyl Record Show. The Markets at Eastfield, 1685 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129. SH: 10am-4pm. 40 Dealer tables available! Call Bill 413-459-4663

Dec 29 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! Saturday. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656

Dec 30 WI, Milwaukee. SPECIAL ONE-TIME LOCATION!!!! FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport.Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. Contact: (414) 481-2400.

2019

June 22 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Jul 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Jul 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Jul 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com

Jul 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

June 23 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Aug 17 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Aug 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Aug 11 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Aug 18 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Sep 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Sep 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 14 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net

Sept 15 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more!

Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net .

Sept 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com

Sep 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Sep 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Oct 19 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Oct 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Nov 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Nov 10 NC, Carrboro. 28th Bi-annual Carrboro CD and Record Show. Noon-6:00 P.M- early shopping OK. Carrboro Century Center: Century Hall. 100 North Greensboro St. 27510. 42 tables of new & used CDs, vinyl records and music memorabilia. Free admission. For info: 919-260-0661 or gerrycw51@gmail.com, www.musicalroots.net.

Nov 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Nov 24 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.

Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Related Content

Goldmine Record Album Price Guide, 9th Ed

By Dave Thompson

Format: Paperback

Whether your interest is amassing a complete collection of releases by a specific artist or band for your own listening enjoyment, gaining an idea of the possible value your collection of record albums might be worth, or determining a fair price to pay for any number of albums, the Goldmine Record Album Price Guide is here to help.

Within the pages of this tome you’ll find:

Listings for more than 110,000 vinyl albums released in America over the past six decades.

Identifying details such as artist name, record label, release date, catalog number, and type of format.

Albums representing genres including, but not limited to, rock, pop, jazz, blues, country. Plus, artist collections, soundtracks and original cast recordings.

More than 400 photos of album covers.

Click here to order!

Other Content

Watch the unboxing of The Beatles 50th Anniversary editions of the ‘White Album’ (above).