Goldmine Record Show Calendar, February 2019

The following are upcoming record shows and events, for February 2019 and beyond.

Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least six weeks before the show via e-mail (in the style below) to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”).

2019

Feb 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 9 Madison, WI. Madison Record Show, Vinyl Record, CD & Music Memorabilia Show at the Comfort Inn, 4822 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Early Birds $10 from 8am-10am General 10am – 4pm is $3. For more show info call (815) 978-0196 or Madison Record Show on Facebook. retrorockrecords@yahoo.com

Feb 9-10 Brooklyn Flea *mini* Record Fair. Saturday February 9 at 11am- 8pm & Sunday February 10 at 11am-5pm. Inside Smorgasburg + Brooklyn Flea Atlantic Center, 625 Atlantic Ave. across from Barclays. Participating Vendors: Ancient Records, Carolina Soul, Cyclotronic Records, Disco De Facto, DJ McBoing Boing, HoldFast Records, Jammyland, Lost Pipe Dreams, Rare Limiteds, Rasslin’ Records, Recurring Records, Salvage Sound, Sepiatone, Winter Records. Brooklyn Flea Record Fair site: https://www. brooklynflearecordfair.com/ winter-record-fair/. Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/373317723469891. Instagram: @bkflearecfair @bkflea @smorgasburg Twitter: @bkflearecfair @bkflea @smorgasburg HASHTAGS: #BFRFmini #bkflearecfair #bkflea #smorgasburg

Feb 10 CA, Daly City. 1st Annual Daly City Rock And Roll Flea Market. Pacelli Event Center (aka Westlake Park Gym) 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City CA 94015 Sunday February 10, 2019. 30+ vendors + 6 live bands. Record dealers preferred, all related sale items welcome. $5 general admission. Dealers $40 for 6-foot table. Crates $15. SH: 9am-7pm. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/148566369423164/ Contact David Greenfield for info 415-939-1417.

Feb 10 CT, North Haven. Best Western Plus on Rt.5 (New Haven line) just off exit 12. SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this email. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check www.musicexpos.com for more shows in 2019 (Dealers please see site for vendor info & availability). musicexpos@yahoo.com

Feb 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

Feb 10 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60 , 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.

Feb 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Feb 16 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.

Feb 17 CT, Hartford. The Hartford Record Riot. SH: 10 AM. Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club. East Hartford, CT.

Feb 17 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.

Feb. 17 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.

Feb 24 MA, Springfield. Vinyl Record Show. Location: Markets at Eastfield (Eastfield Mall).1655 Boston Rd Springfield MA 01129 Sunday, February 24th 2019. SH: 10am to 4pm. Vendor space is available cost is only $35 per spot and we provide you will a 6’ table and chair. To register call Bill or Ana at 413-459-4663.

Feb 24 PA, New Hope. New Hope Record Riot! New Hope, Pa. Event Center by Cornerstone. C: 914-409-3982.

Mar 1-2 AL, Birmingham. ARCA Record & CD Show Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St Gardendale AL 35071. 90+ tables SH: FRI 4PM-8PM Early adm 1PM-4PM $10, SAT 9AM-4PM A:$5 C: 205-655-3108 See Alabama Record Collectors on Facebook

Free parking + food trucks!

Mar 2 CT, Bridgeport THE WPKN MUSIC MASH! Get ready! Read’s Art Space, 1042 Broad Street. Bridgeport, CT. A wonderful record show/benefit for one of the tri-state areas’ finest non-profit radio stations, WPKN 89.5 FM! Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, 45s, DVDs and memorabilia held in a wonderful historic art space (formerly a department store!). Hours of the show: 10 AM-6 PM. Admission is $6.00, Early admission $20 at 8 AM. Dealers from all over the East Coast and Canada converge on Bridgeport for a wonderful day of music, with great DJs, surprise guests too. All profits from the operation of this event go to the general fund of WPKN 98.5 FM.

Mar 2 GA, Athens. The Secret Record Swap. Graduate Hotel Athens, 295 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601, Dealer tables $50: downtown Athens Early ADM during setup 9am-11am $10/ FREE ADM 11am-4pm chris@chrisrazz.com 706-206-0766 LV MSG.

March 3 – GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.

Mar 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 10 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!

Mar 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.

March 10 MA, BURLINGTON – BOSTON VINYL RECORD SHOW, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Wheeler Road – 60 dealer tables. A :$4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: bostonvinylrecordshows.com 860-840-6171 staff@bostonvinylrecordshows. com

Mar 10 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!

Mar 16 WA, Longview. 7th Annual Longview Record Show. Bowers Building, 1338 Commerce Ave, Longview, WA. 98632. 2pm Early Entry $5.00. 3pm – 7pm General Admission FREE. (360) 751 – 3333. odditiesevents@gmail.com