Goldmine Record Show Calendar, February 2019

The following are upcoming record shows and events, for February 2019 and beyond.
2019
Feb 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Feb 9 Madison, WI. Madison Record Show, Vinyl Record, CD & Music Memorabilia Show at the Comfort Inn, 4822 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Early Birds $10 from 8am-10am General 10am – 4pm is $3. For more show info call (815) 978-0196 or Madison Record Show on Facebook. retrorockrecords@yahoo.com
Feb 9-10 Brooklyn Flea *mini* Record Fair. Saturday February 9 at 11am- 8pm & Sunday February 10 at 11am-5pm. Inside Smorgasburg + Brooklyn Flea Atlantic Center, 625 Atlantic Ave. across from Barclays. Participating Vendors: Ancient Records, Carolina Soul, Cyclotronic Records, Disco De Facto, DJ McBoing Boing, HoldFast Records, Jammyland, Lost Pipe Dreams, Rare Limiteds, Rasslin’ Records, Recurring Records, Salvage Sound, Sepiatone, Winter Records. Brooklyn Flea Record Fair site: https://www.
Feb 10 CA, Daly City. 1st Annual Daly City Rock And Roll Flea Market. Pacelli Event Center (aka Westlake Park Gym) 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City CA 94015 Sunday February 10, 2019. 30+ vendors + 6 live bands. Record dealers preferred, all related sale items welcome. $5 general admission. Dealers $40 for 6-foot table. Crates $15. SH: 9am-7pm. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/148566369423164/ Contact David Greenfield for info 415-939-1417.
Feb 10 CT, North Haven. Best Western Plus on Rt.5 (New Haven line) just off exit 12. SH: 10am-4pm just $3 with this email. Early Birds before 10am is $10. FREE PARKING ON SITE. All styles of music at each show on 45s, LPs, 12″ singles, cds/dvds, box sets, picture discs, rare pressings, imports, tour books and other music related goods from $1. Always check www.musicexpos.com for more shows in 2019 (Dealers please see site for vendor info & availability). musicexpos@yahoo.com
Feb 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Feb 10 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60 , 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Feb 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Feb 16 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Feb 17 CT, Hartford. The Hartford Record Riot. SH: 10 AM. Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club. East Hartford, CT.
Feb 17 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Feb. 17 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Feb 24 MA, Springfield. Vinyl Record Show. Location: Markets at Eastfield (Eastfield Mall).1655 Boston Rd Springfield MA 01129 Sunday, February 24th 2019. SH: 10am to 4pm. Vendor space is available cost is only $35 per spot and we provide you will a 6’ table and chair. To register call Bill or Ana at 413-459-4663.
Feb 24 PA, New Hope. New Hope Record Riot! New Hope, Pa. Event Center by Cornerstone. C: 914-409-3982.
Mar 1-2 AL, Birmingham. ARCA Record & CD Show Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St Gardendale AL 35071. 90+ tables SH: FRI 4PM-8PM Early adm 1PM-4PM $10, SAT 9AM-4PM A:$5 C: 205-655-3108 See Alabama Record Collectors on Facebook
Free parking + food trucks!
Mar 2 CT, Bridgeport THE WPKN MUSIC MASH! Get ready! Read’s Art Space, 1042 Broad Street. Bridgeport, CT. A wonderful record show/benefit for one of the tri-state areas’ finest non-profit radio stations, WPKN 89.5 FM! Over 40 tables of LPs, CDs, 45s, DVDs and memorabilia held in a wonderful historic art space (formerly a department store!). Hours of the show: 10 AM-6 PM. Admission is $6.00, Early admission $20 at 8 AM. Dealers from all over the East Coast and Canada converge on Bridgeport for a wonderful day of music, with great DJs, surprise guests too. All profits from the operation of this event go to the general fund of WPKN 98.5 FM.
Mar 2 GA, Athens. The Secret Record Swap. Graduate Hotel Athens, 295 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601, Dealer tables $50: downtown Athens Early ADM during setup 9am-11am $10/ FREE ADM 11am-4pm chris@chrisrazz.com 706-206-0766 LV MSG.
March 3 – GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.
Mar 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Mar 10 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
Mar 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
March 10 MA, BURLINGTON – BOSTON VINYL RECORD SHOW, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Wheeler Road – 60 dealer tables. A :$4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: bostonvinylrecordshows.com 860-840-6171 staff@bostonvinylrecordshows.
Mar 10 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Mar 16 WA, Longview. 7th Annual Longview Record Show. Bowers Building, 1338 Commerce Ave, Longview, WA. 98632. 2pm Early Entry $5.00. 3pm – 7pm General Admission FREE. (360) 751 – 3333. odditiesevents@gmail.com
Mar 16 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.
Mar 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Mar 17 CT, New Haven. New Haven Record Riot. YMA Annex, 554 Woodward Avenue, New Haven. Early admission 8 AM $10. A: $3. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 914-948-2674.
Mar 17 NC, Raleigh NC, Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Mar 17 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Mar 23 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Mar 24 CT, Enfield. SPRINGFIELD VINYL RECORD SHOW, American Legion, 566 Enfield Street (Rt 5), Enfield, CT 40 Dealer Tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm. C:musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com
Mar 24 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Mar 24 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Mar 30 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.
Mar 30 VA, Salem. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00.<Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Mar 31 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Mar 31 NC, Clemmons – Clemmons Record Show, Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. SH: 10am-4pm, Admission: FREE, 40+ dealers and 80+ tables. Info: 336-978-7618 or rhill1944@triad.rr.com
Apr 6 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Apr 7 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 42 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661. www.musicalroots.net
Apr 7 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.
Apr 7 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Apr 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Apr 14 Or, Canby. The Record Bonanza. 36 years of fun! Ackerman School 350 SE 13th 80 tables dealers from 4 states. A:$3, free parking. SH: 10AM to 4 PM. Tables $55. Info. 503-651-2780.
Apr 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Apr 14 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show—Special Sunday Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067.www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
April 20 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
April 21 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
May 5 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
May 5 Buffalo NY Record & CD sale. Leonard Post VFW 2450 Walden Ave. 1mi east of exit 52E. 10am-4pm. $3 admission. 54 tables of all music. Albums, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, memorabilia, 45s and more. Door prizes and a grand prize drawing. Early admission available. Call 716-871-8722.
May 5 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
May 5 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
May 11 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
May 18 IL, Skokie (Chicago). Midwest Classical Record Show, Holiday Inn – North Shore, 5300 W. Touhy Avenue. Show hours: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. (No early birds). Admission: $3. ONLY classical record show in the world. Offering over 15,000 classical vinyl records, CD’s, DVD’s and more. Show info: 847-381-5820 or visit www.midwestclassicalshow.com
May 18 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
May 19 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
May 19 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
May 25 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net
Jun 8 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Jun 9 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Jun 9 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel -2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.
Jun 9 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Jun 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
June 22 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
June 22 VA, Salem. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
June 23IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
June 23 NC, Clemmons – Clemmons Record Show, Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. SH: 10am-4pm, Admission: FREE, 40+ Dealers and 80+ tables. Info: 336-978-7618 or rhill1944@triad.rr.com
June 23 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Jun 30 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
July 13 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.
Jul 13 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Jul 14 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Jul 14 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com
Jul 20 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
July 20 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.
Aug 4 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Aug 11 NC,Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Aug 17 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Aug 17 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Aug 10 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Aug 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Aug 11 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Aug 18 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Sep 8 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Sep 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Sep 8 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
Sep 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Sep 14 TN, Chattanooga. The Metro Chattanooga Record Show, will be held at: The Colonnade Center, Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736. Dealer Load-in: 8 AM. Early Admission: 9 AM is only $10. Regular Admission for Show: 10 AM – 4 PM is only $3.00. One dozen + vinyl record dealers and 28 tables. Tables (8 feet, $50 each). Check out the Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records FB page (see events section) or email j.b.lightfoot@att.net
Sept 15 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more!
Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net .
Sept 15 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Sep 21 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Sep 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Sep 22 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Sep 22 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Sept 28 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.
Sept 29 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Oct 6 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.
Oct 6 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Oct 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Oct 12 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Oct 13 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Oct 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Oct 19 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Oct 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Nov 2 VA, Salem VA, Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Nov 3 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
Nov 3 NC, Clemmons – Clemmons Record Show, Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. SH: 10am-4pm, Admission: FREE, 40+ Dealers and 80+ tables. Info: 336-978-7618 or rhill1944@triad.rr.com
Nov 3 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Nov 3 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Nov 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 10 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 42 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661. www.musicalroots.net
Nov 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Nov 10 CT, NORTH HAVEN VINYL RECORD SHOW, Best Western Plus, 201 Washington Ave – 37 dealer tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com
Nov 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 16 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.
Nov 16 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>,
Nov 17 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>,
Nov 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 24 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.\
Dec 1 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.
Dec 1 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.
Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Dec 15 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
