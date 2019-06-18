Record Store Recon visits Shake It Records

Shake it Records in Cincinnati, Ohio is the next record store to be reviewed by Record Store Recon's Dr. Disc on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast.

Shake it Records in Cincinnati, Ohio is the next record store to be reviewed by Record Store Recon's Dr. Disc on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Dr. Disc originally wrote about this record store in Goldmine's July 2019 issue (find out more information about that issue). Listen to the podcast as Shake It's stock, staff, selection and the overall store are rated for a music lover’s experience. And while you're listening, go to www.shakeitrecords.com.

Listen to the podcast below.