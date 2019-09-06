 Record Store Recon: Rushmor Records - Goldmine Magazine

Record Store Recon: Rushmor Records

Posted in Podcast, Record Store Recon | Tags: , , , ,
|

For this episode of Record Store Recon, Dr. Disc visits Rushmor Records in Milwaukee, WI; a record store that specializes in punk and metal but is a favorite of all music lovers.

Listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

About Patrick Prince

Patrick Prince is the Editor of Goldmine

One thought on “Record Store Recon: Rushmor Records

  1. This could not be more timely! I’m heading to Milwaukee later this month for a marketing conference. I’ll be visiting Rushmor Records for sure now.

Leave a Reply