Record Store Recon: Vinyl Tap

Vinyl Tap

Nashville, Tennessee

Address: 2038 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Shop Hours: M 1pm-1am; T-Sun 12pm-1am

Phone: (612) 454-399

Web Site: www.vinyltapnashville.com

STOCK: 8

The store has a good selection of store T-shirts, store-branded glasses, new vinyl and a limited supply of used LPs. There is a better selection of liquor than you would find on most band’s riders.

STAFF: 9

Todd Hedrick is the owner of Vinyl Tap and happened to be there when I stopped by. I found him to be very helpful and excited to share the story about his shop. He offered to order something new if I did not find it in the store.

STORE: 10

One of the cleanest stores I have ever been in, which makes sense since they also offer food and drink. The records are very easy to go through and in alphabetical order within each of their sections. When I spoke with owner Todd Hedrick about why he started the store, he said, ”It allows me to bring together my two favorite hobbies, records and drinking.” The store also has a small stage for bands to perform. The name of the store came up while watching the movie classic, Spinal Tap.

SELECTION: 8

A small selection of used records is made up by one of the best selections of new vinyl I have seen since visiting Amoeba in California. The prices are also really fair. They have a nice selection of local music.

SPECIAL MENTION

I really enjoy when someone opens a store that is not just a record store. Todd Hedrick found a way to combine two of his favorite things. Vinyl Tap does participate in Record Store Day with RSD releases and live bands.