CCR's Stu Cook is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast - Goldmine Magazine

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s bassist Stu Cook is the guest interviewed on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. With John Fogerty busy with his own solo career, Stu and original CCR drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford toured across the globe as Creedence Clearwater Revisited for nearly three decades, carrying on the legendary hit music to the fans.

Stu Cook will talk about the group’s current Final Revival Tour and performing a special benefit concert on September 25 in Solana Beach, California for The Museum of Making Music (MoMM) and San Pasqual Academy for foster teens. Stu also has much to say about CCR’s classic performance at Woodstock.

Listen to the podcast below.