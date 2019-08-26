Enter to win a ‘Vintage Shot’ of David Bowie in 2002

Goldmine and Rock Scene Auctions give you the opportunity to win a 17×22″ photo print of David Bowie in concert in 2002, photographed (and autographed) by Mark Weiss.

Goldmine and Rock Scene Auctions give you the opportunity to win a 17×22″ photo print of David Bowie in concert in 2002, photographed (and autographed) by Mark Weiss.

Enter to win the photo print by clicking on the “Enter Now” link at the end of this post.

The winner of this Vintage Shot will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before October 1, 2019. The winner will be randomly drawn in October and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

Enter Now

The above Bowie “Vintage Shot” appears in the October issue of Goldmine, which sports the Doors' Soft Parade album shot on the cover, on newsstands (Barnes & Noble, Books A Million) from September 9 until October 7.